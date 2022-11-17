Check out prep results from Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Girls Basketball
Hanover Central 54, North Newton 20
NORTH NEWTON (7-11-2-0)
Ava Ivey 0, June Busboom 3, Lexi Cunningham 0, Cheyann Cahill 3, MaKenna Schleman 11, Piper Ivey 0, Dakota Dyer 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 0, Taylor Mattull 3, Juliana Galva 0. Totals – 6 8-13 20.
HANOVER CENTRAL (12-16-17-9)
Noel 5, Comia 4, A. Vanderhye 4, Duffy 6, H. Vanderhye 15, Ferry 6, Kil 0, Antkiewski 2, Doty 6, Waters 3, Sheppard 0, Stilly 0, Caston 3, Eckart 0, Walton 0. Totals – 21 10-17 54.
3-point field goals: North Newton 0; Hanover Central 2 (Ferry, Caston). Team fouls: North Newton 13, Hanover Central 13. Fouled out: None.
Kouts 38, North Judson 36
People are also reading…
NORTH JUDSON (8-15-9-4)
Totals — 11 11-18 36.
KOUTS (7-6-10-15)
Emma Garavalia 15, Ellah Young 3, Lauryn Koedyker 2, Ally Capouch 12, Taylor Moyer 6, Macie Sanders 0, Olivia Miller 0. Kourtney Lockett 0. Totals —13 7-12 38.
3-point field goals: North Judson 3; Kouts 5 (Garavalia 3, Capouch, Young). Team fouls: North Judson 15, Kouts 16. Fouled out - R. Hensley (NJ). Records: Kouts 2-3, North Judson 3-2.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Kouts 25, North Judson 21
Marquette 53, West Side 13
WEST SIDE (2-2-7-2)
Kaylah Williams 0, Quynci Williams 0, Takavia Sashington 0, Ariana Robinson 2, Nyasia Whitely 6, Madison Gaines 0, Jaazaiah Sims 3, Ineidra Williams 2, Tauriana Frye 0. Totals – 6 0-2 13.
MARQUETTE (19-19-11-4)
Jiselle Chabes 2, Laniah Davis 16, Natalie Robinson 10, Addison Johnson 6, Xaria Biggerstaff 3, Elaina Balling 0, Ava Dobre 0, Livia Balling 6, Elle King 10, Jai Heard 0, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 24 2-2 53.
3-point field goals: West Side 1 (Sims); Marquette 3 (King 2, Biggerstaff). Team fouls: West Side 5, Marquette 6. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 2-3.
Morgan Twp. 64, River Forest 37
RIVER FOREST (8-6-8-15)
Amy Arana 2, Ayana Watts 9, Ja’Kayla Johnson 0, Madison Whitmore 8, Julianna Bailey 2, Abigail Witt 12, D. Hurn 4. Totals – 14 7-12 37.
MORGAN TWP. (26-10-14-14)
Shiloh Deboard 5, Maria Lemmons 0, Josie Lemmons 8, Madi Lemmons 6, Sloane Rubarts 0, Abby Wasz 0, Lilly Pappas 0, Jillian George 2, Kaelin Kreischer 2, Peyton Honchar 18, Vanessa Parsons 7, Victoria Detraz 16. Totals – 29 3-7 64.
3-point field goals: River Forest 2 (Witt 2); Morgan 3 (J. Lemmons, Deboard). Team fouls: River Forest 6, Morgan 13. Fouled out: None.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Morgan Twp. 35, River Forest 17
Boys Bowling
Evergreen Park 1687, TF North 1592
AT EVERGREEN PARK (ARENA LANES)
TF NORTH — David Holmes 258-156; Ewen Williams 187-232 .
JUNIOR VARSITY — TF North 1121, Evergreen Park 1206
TF South 2134, Shepard 2006
AT SHEPARD (CENTENNIAL LANES)
TF SOUTH — Mike Chancey 236-233; Karter Thomas 230-226.
RECORDS — TF South 8-1.
Girls Swimming
LaPorte 119, Knox 18
AT LAPORTE
(First place LaPorte finishers. Times n/a)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – LaPorte (Regan Hughes, Lila Gillisse, Caiya Cooper, Megan Zolvinski). 200 FREE RELAY – LaPorte (Hughes, Gillisse, Cooper, Zolvinski). 200 FREE – Hughes. 100 BACK – Hughes. 200 I.M. – Cooper. 100 FREE – Cooper. 50 FREE – Gillisse. 100 BREAST – Gillisse. 100 FLY – Zolvinski. 500 FREE – Danielle Temores. 400 FREE RELAY – LaPorte (Temores, Lily Siford ,Katelyn Peterson, Samira Arnsbarger).
Twin Lakes 109, Kankakee Valley 75
AT TWIN LAKES
(Kankakee Valley top finishers. Times n/a)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 2. Kankakee Valley (Maya Gonzalez, Rylee Swafford, Brianna Castle, Madilyn Lee-Whited). 200 FREE – 1. Allison Rushmore, 2. Danica Samuelson. 200 I.M. – 2. Ania Adamczyk. 50 FREE – 2. Swafford. DIVING – 2. Eva Sersic. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Swafford, Lee-Whited, Samuelson, Rushmore). 100 BACK – 2. Castle. 400 FREE RELAY – 2. Kankakee Valley (Rushmore, Samuelson, Lee-Whited, Castle).