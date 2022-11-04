 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out prep results from Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

On the bubble

Portage (5-2), Kankakee Valley (5-4), Chesterton (2-3), Lowell (2-4).

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Girls Basketball

Hammond Central 53, 21st Century 4

HAMMOND CENTRAL – Aniyah Henry 15 points, 10 rebounds, 13 steals; Indiah Hutchinson 14 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals; Sonora Spann 7 points, 2 rebounds; Jon’Trece Thorpe 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.

Penn 69, LaPorte 15

PENN (17-27-17-8)

LAPORTE (9-2-4-0)

