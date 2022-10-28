 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Check out prep results from Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

On the bubble

Portage (5-2), Kankakee Valley (5-4), Chesterton (2-3), Lowell (2-4).

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Illinois Volleyball

Class 3A

Morris Regional

Championship

Marian Catholic 25-25, Morris 18-21

MARIAN CATHOLIC — Cassie Cross 16 assists; Mila Popovic 12 kills; Sarah Gordon 10 digs.

RECORDS — Marian Catholic 11-20.

