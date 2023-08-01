Girls Golf
Hobart Brickie Scramble
AT RIVER POINTE (RED)
(Par 36)
1. TRI-TOWNSHIP 39, 2. PORTAGE 40, 3. HOBART 41, T4. BISHOP NOLL 42, T4. GRIFFITH 42, 6. HIGHLAND 43, 7. WHEELER 44, 8. BOONE GROVE 47, 9. CALUMET (INC.)
