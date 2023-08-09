Tuesday’s Late Results
Girls Golf
Kankakee Valley 169, Hobart 239
AT RIVER POINTE
(Par 36)
KANKAKEE VALLEY – Brynlee DeBoard 36, Lilly Van Loon 41, Allison Rushmore 46, Katelyn Bakker 46, Avarie Rondeau 46.
RECORDS – Kankakee Valley 1-0 (1-0 NCC).
