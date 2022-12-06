Check out prep results from Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Girls Basketball
Washington Twp. 69, 21st Century 5
21st CENTURY (0-3-2-0)
Mables 1, Johnson 4, Black 0, Hayes 0, Anderson 0, Gilover 0. Totals – 2 1-2 5.
WASHINGTON TWP. (17-25-14-13)
JC Jackson 8, Clair Klinger 19, Josie Whitcomb 11, Gracie Little 23, Sarah Boby 2, Layla Reader 0, Bri Frint 0, Zoey Hardy 2, Sam Bunag 2, Maddie Winchip 2. Totals – 31 2-3 69.
3-point field goals: 21st Century 0; Washington Twp. 7 (Klinger 5, Jackon, Whitcomb). Team fouls: 21st Century 7, Washington Twp. 5. Fouled out: None.
Wrestling
People are also reading…
Hanover Central 76, Bishop Noll 0
AT BISHOP NOLL
HANOVER CENTRAL – Darien Koepl, John Carter, Kyron Turner, Riley Dronet, Evan Marsiglio – won by pins; Jack Miller – won by major dection; Hanover had 7 wrestlers win by forfeit.
River Forest 57, Griffith 22
AT RIVER FOREST
152 — Carlos Villegomez (RF) p. C. Rizo 5:45. 160 — Chris Whitt (RF) won by forfeit. 170 — Job Winters (RF) won by forfeit. 182 — C. Cervantes (G) p. Sebastian Barajas 1:00. 195 — De Aris Beason (RF) won by forfeit. 220 — Josh Diaz (RF) p. J. Gonzales 1:14. 285 — Nathan Paceley (RF) p. R. Rose :45. 106 — P. Villereal (G) maj. dec. Diego Guerrero 12-2. 113 — Z. Kenny (G) p. Jeff Bean 1:10. 120 — D. Dillan (G) won by forfeit. 126 — Micheal Turner (RF) p. J. Davenport 1:52. 132 — Alejandro Ramirez (RF) d. L. Westerfield 16-10. 138 — Rico Montes (RF) p. L. Davis 1:06. 145 — Edwin Galan (RF) p. C. Laskarian 3:10.