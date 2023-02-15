Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Bowman 75, Griffith 49
GRIFFITH (13-9-14-13) – AJ Hatch 6, Cam Chandler 15, Colton Strezo 2, Savon Miles 6, AJ Ladendorf 4, Jahkan Mackey 2, Gianni Feaster 5.
BOWMAN (12-24-19-20).
Hobart 59, Calumet 56
HOBART (18-8-19-14)
Anthony Hnilo 18, Kael Schlosser 4, Erik Kingery 1, Vonzell Strayhorne 24, Aidan Leonard 0, Gabe Dickerson 0, Jayme Hairston 2, Keith Mullins 2, Felix Lopez 8. Totals – 21 13-18 59.
CALUMET (12-12-14-18)
Xayvion Gray 20, Greg Price 15, Josh Walton 1, Jalon Bradford 4, Micah White 4, Kevin Rainey 0, John Gill 12. Totals – 20 15-23 56.
3-point field goals: Hobart 4 (Hnilo 2, Lopez 2); Calumet 1 (Price). Rebounds: Hobart 37 (Strayhorne 22); Calumet 30 (Bradford 10). Assists: Hobart 13 (Hnilo 4); Calumet 12 (White 4). Steals: Hobart 4 (Mullins 2); Calumet 7 (Gray 3). Team fouls: Hobart 18, Calumet n/a. Fouled out: Leonard, Lopez (H).
Kankakee Valley 80, Boone Grove 60
KANKAKEE VALLEY (16-21-21-22) – Camden Webster 25 points, Jeremiah Jones 15 points, Hayden Dase 15 points, Colton Pribyl 8 points.
BOONE GROVE (14-13-19-14)
JUNIOR VARSITY – Kankakee Valley, 55-38.
Kouts 48, Lowell 40
LOWELL (7-15-7-11)
Zach Wunsch 11, Jacob Viehman 5, Logan Krambeck 0, Brayden Cox 2, Ethan Hernandez 1, Noah Smith 0, Owen Pace 0, Ezra Elenbaum 14, Damian Delgado 3, Brayden Walker 2, Brody Carter 0, Ben Summers 2. Totals — 15 3-5 40.
KOUTS (8-11-16-13)
Triston Ballas 11, Spencer Andrews 11, Matt Baker 15, Japheth Anweiler 3, Gabe Matthes 2, Colten Hamann 6, Owen Garavalia 0, Ryan Roznowski 0, Landon Garrett 0. Totals — 17 12-18 48.
3-point field goals: Lowell 7 (Elenbaum 4, Wunsch, Viehman, Delgado); Kouts 2 (Baker, Andrews). Team fouls: Lowell 18, Kouts 9. Records: Kouts 11-8, Lowell 2-18.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Kouts, 55-41.
Marquette 63, Illiana Christian 62
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (12-20-19-11)
Corcoran 8, Kieft 0, Z. Van Essen 10, L. Van Essen 29, DeJong 4, Olthof 0, Spielman 2, Post 9. Totals – 21 13-20 62.
MARQUETTE (8-19-16-20)
Best 0, Sapena 0, Alvez 0, JJ Welch 0, Lewis 0, Balling 23, B. Welch 0, Bakota 8, Tarnow 8, Kobe 24. Totals – 15 25-29 63.
3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 7 (L. Van Essen 6, Post); Marquette 8 (Balling 3, Bakota, Tarnow 2, Kobe 2). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 20, Marquette 18. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 14-7.
Munster 84, Lake Station 66
MUNSTER (22-22-15-25)
David Cundiff 18, Caden Atkins 0, Jermaine Coney 6, Nolan Kinsella 20, Andrew Cipowski 6, Gabe Lobo 0, Blake Trilli 4, Brandon Trilli 30. Totals – 26 24-29 84.
LAKE STATION (14-13-22-17)
Willie Miller 17, Travis Randolph 11, Vince Yzaguirre 3, Adam Eastland 0, Armani Gonzalez 30, Kaleb Young 0, D’Marco Terry 0, Maurion Turiss 3, Darryl Mosley 2. Totals – 19 7-12 66.
3-point field goals: Munster 8 (Cundiff 3, Kinsella 2, Brandon Trilli 2, Cipowski); Lake Station 7 (Miller 3, Gonzalez 2, Yzaguirre, Turiss). Rebounds: Munster 30 (Brandon Trilli 11, Coney 10); Lake Station 31 (Miller 9). Assists: Munster 20 (Cundiff 10); Lake Station 9 (Yzaguirre 3). Steals: Munster 8 (Kinsella 3); Lake Station 9 (Randolph 2, Gonzalez 2, Turiss 2). Team fouls: Munster 11, Lake Station 19. Fouled out: Miller, Randolph (LS). Records: Lake Station 17-2.
TF South 64, Lake Forest 55
TF SOUTH – Romello Ali (21 points, 3 rebounds, 3 deflections, 3 steals); Sam Townsend (17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists); Caleb Newman (12 points, 2 assists, 2 steals).
Gymnastics
Crown Point 110.15, Lowell 82.35, Munster 61.35, Hobart 33.35
AT LOWELL
(Crown Point results)
VAULT – Alana Lockhart 9.55 (PB), 3. Sydney Reissman 9.3 (PB)
BARS – 1. Elly Kiran 9.0
BEAM – 1. Kiran 9.4, 2. Charlotte Annes 9.2, 3. Bel Maunes 8.95.
FLOOR – 1. Lockhart 9.5, 2. Reissman 9.4.
ALL-AROUND – 1. Leah Fenner 36.20, 2. Lockhart 35.55.
RECORDS – Crown Point 10-2.