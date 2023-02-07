Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Marquette 72, DeMotte Christian 56
MARQUETTE (14-23-18-17)
Cam Best 5, Carlos Sapena 0, Fillippe Alvez 0, JJ Welch 0, Gary Lewis 14, Lukas Balling 10, Brandon Welch 3, Connor Bakota 8, Adam Tarnow 9, Jason Kobe 23, Aleks Pecoski 0, Cole Dobre 0. Totals – 26 12-16 72.
DEMOTTE CHRISTIAN (11-17-8-20)
Peterson 3, Dyke 3, Bos 3, Rottier 10, Walstra 0, DeJong 0, Terpstra 10, Bultema 13, Miller 14. Totals – 25 2-6 56.
3-point field goals: Marquette 8 (Tarnow 3, Kobe 2, B. Welch, Balling, Lewis); DeMotte Christian 4 (Miller, Peterson, Dyke, Bos). Team fouls: Marquette 13, DeMotte Christian 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 12-7.
Morton 63, Griffith 46
GRIFFITH (8-9-21-8) – AJ Hatch 5, Cam Chandler 23, Colton Strezo 6, Savon Miles 2, AJ Ladendorf 6, Jahkari Mackey 4.
MORTON (14-16-17-16)
Munster 78, Calumet 61
MUNSTER (21-23-20-14)
David Cundiff 9, Caden Atkins 2, Jermaine Coney 11, Ryan Giba 9, Nolan Kinsella 10, Andrew Cipowski 4, Daniel Queroz 2, Gabe Lobo 4, Brandon Trilli 24, Cardreon Moore 3. Totals – 31-60 11-24 78.
CALUMET (15-11-11-24)
Gray 30, Price 21, Bradford 4, White 2, Rainey 0, Robinson 0, Watson 0, Williams 0, Gill 4, Hall 0, Conover 0. Totals – 23-51 4-6 61.
3-point field goals: Munster 5 (Cundiff, Giba 3, Kinsella); Calumet 11 (Gray 6, Price 5). Rebounds: Munster 42 (Trilli 10, Coney 9); Calumet 24 (Gray 6). Assists: Munster 20 (Cundiff 6); Calumet 9 (Gray 3, Gill 3). Steals: Munster 12 (Trilli 3); Calumet 8 (Gray 3). Team fouls: Munster 13, Calumet 20. Fouled out: None.
TF South 72, Oak Forest 53
TF SOUTH – Romello Ali 21 points, Marqell Wilson 16 points, Sam Townsend 11 points, Caleb Newman 10 points.
RECORDS – TF South 14-13 (8-4 SSC).
Whiting 61, Lowell 59
WHITING (10-19-14-18)
Shawn Donaldson 24, Nolan Toth 3, Luke Zorich 11, Nick Davenport 10, Jeremiah Allard 6, Jose Torres 0, Joe Jendreas 7. Totals – 25 7-15 61.
LOWELL (18-16-10-15)
3-point field goals: Whiting 4 (Zorich 3, Davenport). Rebounds: Whiting 25 (Toth 9). Assists: Whiting 16 (Donaldson 5, Toth 5). Steals: Whiting 3 (Donaldson 3). Team fouls: Whiting 10. Fouled out: None.
Gymnastics
LaPorte 92.675, Michigan City 85.850
AT LAPORTE
(LaPorte results)
VAULT – 1. Ava Penziol 8.55, 2. Rosie Korell 8.375, 3. Kate Thibideau 8.2.
BARS – 1. Penziol 7.85, 2. Korell 7.0, 4. Thibideau 5.725.
BEAM – 1. Penziol 8.025, 2. Korell 7.475, 5. Thibideau 6.775.
FLOOR – 1. Penziol 8.8, 2. Korell 8.15, 5. Thibideau 7.75.
ALL-AROUND – 1. Penziol 33.225, 2. Korell 31.0, 4. Thibideau 28.45.