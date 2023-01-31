 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out prep results from Tuesday, Jan. 31, and late results from Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

Tuesday's Results

Girls Basketball

Class 4A

Lake Central Sectional

(Game 1)

Hammond Central 57, Morton 55

MORTON (12-7-22-14)

Clopton 12, Holland 10, Fleming 9, Macon 6, Carrera 16, Watson 2. Totals – 20 10-21 55.

HAMMOND CENTRAL (8-14-16-19)

K’myah Ray 2, Jalla Williams 6, Ae’Mariay Anderson 0, Jaida Frazier 0, Indiah Hutchinson 24, Aniyah Henry 22, Sonora Spann 0, Emily Reynoso 3, Tia Hannon 0. Totals – 20 14-19 57.

3-point field goals: Morton 5 (Clopton 3, Carrera 2); Hammond Central 3 (Williams, Hutchinson 2). Team fouls: Morton 15, Hammond Central 17. Fouled out: Henry (HC).

Lowell Sectional

(Game 1)

Hobart 57, Kankakee Valley 46

KANKAKEE VALLEY (12-12-11-11)

Lilly Toppen 3, Olivia Plummer 5, Kate Thomas 14, Laynie Capellari 2, Faith Mauger 8, Juliet Starr 2, Booke Swart 2, Ava Dase 4, Madelyn Murray 4, Abby Walstra 2. Totals – 19 7-13 46.

HOBART (13-9-11-24)

Emma Ortiz 12, Laden Weinman 0, Calley Weber 0, Jesse Neace 14, Asia Donald 27, Riley Weber 4. Totals – 21 8-9 57.

3-point field goals: Kankakee Valley 1 (Murray); Hobart 7 (Neace 3, Donald 2, Ortiz). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 11, Hobart 15. Fouled out: Thomas. Records: Kankakee Valley 16-7, Hobart 14-10.

Class 3A

Griffith Sectional

(Game 1)

Boone Grove 54, Griffith 21

BOONE GROVE (13-8-12-21)

GRIFFITH (4-5-6-6) – Bri Esquivel 11, Nina Zielke 5, Morgan Von Ogden 2, Chloe Smith 2, Nijah Young 1.

Class A

Culver Community Sectional

(Game 1)

Marquette 67, Oregon-Davis 49

MARQUETTE (20-19-15-13)

Jiselle Chabes 2, Laniah Davis 31, Natalie Robinson 0, Addison Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 14, Lauren Snyder 0, Elaina Balling 9, Aliza Graves 0, Livia Balling 9, Jai Heard 0, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 28 7-14 67.

OREGON-DAVIS (16-12-8-13)

Totals – 16 13-25 49.

3-point field goals: Marquette 4 (Biggerstaff 4); Oregon-Davis 4. Team fouls: Marquette 20, Oregon-Davis 12. Fouled out: Davis (M).

Gymnastics

Plymouth 104.0, LaPorte 94.35, New Prairie 91.1, Knox 35.9

AT PLYMOUTH

(LaPorte results)

VAULT – 5. Ava Penziol 8.7, 6. Rosie Korell 8.6, Kate Thibideau 8.2.

BARS – 4. Penziol 7.7, 6. Korell 6.95, Thibideau 5.6.

BEAM – T6. Penziol 8.45, T6. Korell 8.45, Thibideau 7.15.

FLOOR – 6. Penziol 8.7, Korell 8.25, Thibideau 7.6.

ALL-AROUND – 5. Penziol 33.55, Korell 32.25, Thibideau 28.55.

Boys Swimming

Twin Lakes 119, Kankakee Valley 66

AT KANKAKEE VALLEY

(KV top finishers)

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 2. Kankakee Valley (Gabriel Bristol, Luke Bristol, Garret Zimmerman, Thomas Ketchem). 200 I.M. – 2. Tim Stidham. DIVING – 1. Xavier De La Paz Marino. 100 FLY – 2. Zimmerman (PR). 100 FREE – 2. Lincoln Bryant. 200 FREE RELAY – 2. Kankakee Valley (Bryant, G. Bristol, Ketchem, L. Bristol). 100 BREAST – 1. L. Bristol. 400 FREE RELAY – 2. Kankakee Valley (Bryant, Ketchem, G. Bristol, L. Bristol).

Monday’s Late Results

Boys Basketball

Illiana Christian 63, Gary Lighthouse 37

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Luke Van Essen 13 points.

Records – Illiana Christian 13-2.

