Check out prep results from Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Girls Basketball
Chesterton 69, Morton 25
MORTON (4-1-6-14)
CHESTERTON (23-30-6-10)
Amani Brown 12 points; Kenedi Bradley 11, Cori Schultz 10 points.
RECORDS – Chesterton 4-1.
Kankakee Valley 77, Marquette 39
MARQUETTE (14-9-10-6)
Jiselle Chabes 1, Laniah Davis 23, Natalie Robinson 6, Addison Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elaina Balling 2, Livia Balling 2, Elle King 3, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 15 8-13 39.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (21-8-28-20)
Lilly Toppen 18, Ava Dase 4, Olivia Plummer 2, Brooke Swart 2, Abigail Walstra 6, Abby Grandchamp 12, Maddy Murray 0, Kate Thomas 10, Laynie Capellari 8, Faith Mauger 6, Genna Hayes 7, Juliet Starr 2. Totals – 33 4-9 77.
3-point field goals: Marquette 1 (King); Kankakee Valley 7 (Toppen 4, Walstra 2, Hayes). Team fouls: Marquette 11, Kankakee Valley 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 1-3.
Kouts 52, North Newton 16
KOUTS (9-21-12-10)
Emma Garavalia 2, Ellah Young 14, Lauryn Koedyker 6, Ally Capouch 21, Taylor Moyer 5, Macie Sanders 4, Olivia Miller 0, Kourtney Lockett 0, Katie Kleckner 0, Emily McFalls 0. Totals — 17 10-17 52.
NORTH NEWTON (5-4-5-2)
Ava Ivey 0, June Busboom 0, Lexi Cunningham 3, Cheyann Cahill 2, MaKenna Schleman 11, Piper Ivey 0, Dakota Dyer 0, Maria Oliver-Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 0, Taylor Mattull 0, Juliana Galvan 0. Totals – 7 2-7 16.
3-point field goals: Kouts 8 (Young 4, Capouch 3, Moyer); Team fouls: Kouts 10, North Newton 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 1-3, North Newton 0-4.
Boys Bowling
Shepard 1756, TF North 1556
AT TF NORTH (CASTAWAYS)
TF NORTH — David Holmes 228-159—387, Ewen Williams 189-168—357.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Shepard 1352, TF North 1138.
TF South 1976, Richards 1774
AT TF SOUTH (LYNWOOD BOWL)
TF SOUTH — Ethan Modjeski 246, Lewis Barney 225.
RECORDS — TF South 6-1.
Girls Swimming
LaPorte 115, Wheeler 57