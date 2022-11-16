Check out prep results from Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Tuesday’s Late Results
Girls Basketball
Andrean 45, Crown Point 42
CROWN POINT (8-11-12-11)
Cristyn Fraley 7, Emily Phillips 12, Abbi Foster 6, Brooke Lindesmith 11, Camdyn Gliem 0, Ali Rawls 2, Kaitlyn Jaeger 0, Ava Ziolkowski 4. Totals – 15 4-11 42.
ANDREAN (9-6-11-19)
Arcella 13, Delevic 0, Colon 11, Walton 10, Allen 11, Ziegelhofer 0, Martinez 0. Totals – 14 12-18 45.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 8 (Phillips 4, Lindesmith 2, Fraley, Foster); Andrean 5 (Arcella 3, Colon, Allen). Team fouls: Crown Point 20, Andrean 13. Fouled out: Ziolkowski (CP).
Chesterton 69, Morton 25
People are also reading…
MORTON (4-1-6-14)
CHESTERTON (23-30-6-10)
Amani Brown 12 points; Kenedi Bradley 11, Cori Schultz 10 points.
RECORDS – Chesterton 4-1.
Kankakee Valley 77, Marquette 39
MARQUETTE (14-9-10-6)
Jiselle Chabes 1, Laniah Davis 23, Natalie Robinson 6, Addison Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elaina Balling 2, Livia Balling 2, Elle King 3, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 15 8-13 39.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (21-8-28-20)
Lilly Toppen 18, Ava Dase 4, Olivia Plummer 2, Brooke Swart 2, Abigail Walstra 6, Abby Grandchamp 12, Maddy Murray 0, Kate Thomas 10, Laynie Capellari 8, Faith Mauger 6, Genna Hayes 7, Juliet Starr 2. Totals – 33 4-9 77.
3-point field goals: Marquette 1 (King); Kankakee Valley 7 (Toppen 4, Walstra 2, Hayes). Team fouls: Marquette 11, Kankakee Valley 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 1-3.
Kouts 52, North Newton 16
(Corrected version)
KOUTS (9-21-12-10)
Emma Garavalia 2, Ellah Young 14, Lauryn Koedyker 6, Ally Capouch 21, Taylor Moyer 5, Macie Sanders 4, Olivia Miller 0, Kourtney Lockett 0, Katie Kleckner 0, Emily McFalls 0. Totals — 17 10-17 52.
NORTH NEWTON (5-4-5-2)
Ava Ivey 0, June Busboom 0, Lexi Cunningham 3, Cheyann Cahill 0, MaKenna Schleman 13, Piper Ivey 0, Dakota Dyer 0, Maria Oliver-Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 0, Taylor Mattull 0, Juliana Galvan 0. Totals – 7 2-7 16.
3-point field goals: Kouts 8 (Young 4, Capouch 3, Moyer); Team fouls: Kouts 10, North Newton 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 1-3, North Newton 0-4.
Mishawaka Marian 58, Merrillville 44
MERRILLVILLE — McSpadden 2, Williams 2, Jackson 16, Allen 2, Davis 6, Wells 16.
Morgan Twp. 57, Michigan City 27
MORGAN TWP. (12-16-15-14)
Shilo DeBoard 6, Maria Lemmons 7, Josie Lemmons 2, Madi Lemmons 17, Sloane Rubarts 0, Abby Wasz 2, Kaelin Kreischer 0, Peyton Honchar 14, Vanessa Parsons 1, Victoria Detraz 8. Totals – 17 21-33 57.
MICHIGAN CITY (4-10-9-4)
Isom 11, Anderson 7, Peoples 3, Spears 0, S. Mitchell 0, Wair 2, T. Mitchell 0, Moore 4, Workman 0. Totals – 10 5-12 27.
3-point field goals: Morgan 2 (Maria Lemmons, Madi Lemmons); Michigan City 2 (Isom, Anderson).0 Team fouls: Morgan 12, Michigan City 20. Fouled out: None.
Portage 63, Illiana Christian 28
PORTAGE — Alante’ Wright 21 points, Ava Melendez 17 points, Cita Del Valle 11 points, Evelyn Garza 10 points.
Washington Twp. 69, Wheeler 16
WHEELER (6-5-0-5)
Chevalier 0, Cutka 2, Hesser 0, Ordonez 0, DeJesus 5, Lewin 1, Harris 6. Totals – 6 1-6 16.
WASHINGTON TWP. (23-21-10-15)
J.C. Jackson 0, Clair Klinger 16, Josie Whitcomb 9, Adie Graf 18, Gracie Little 20, Sarah Boby 4, Maddie Whinchip 4, Sam Bunag 0, Nicole Bunag 2. Totals – 29 3-7 69.
3-point field goals: Wheeler 3 (Harris 2, DeJesus); Washington 8 (Graf 4, Little 2, Klinger, Whitcomb). Team fouls: Wheeler 12, Washington 13. Fouled out: None.