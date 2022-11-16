 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Check out prep results from Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
On the bubble

Portage (5-2), Kankakee Valley (5-4), Chesterton (2-3), Lowell (2-4).

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Tuesday’s Late Results

Girls Basketball

Andrean 45, Crown Point 42

CROWN POINT (8-11-12-11)

Cristyn Fraley 7, Emily Phillips 12, Abbi Foster 6, Brooke Lindesmith 11, Camdyn Gliem 0, Ali Rawls 2, Kaitlyn Jaeger 0, Ava Ziolkowski 4. Totals – 15 4-11 42.

ANDREAN (9-6-11-19)

Arcella 13, Delevic 0, Colon 11, Walton 10, Allen 11, Ziegelhofer 0, Martinez 0. Totals – 14 12-18 45.

3-point field goals: Crown Point 8 (Phillips 4, Lindesmith 2, Fraley, Foster); Andrean 5 (Arcella 3, Colon, Allen). Team fouls: Crown Point 20, Andrean 13. Fouled out: Ziolkowski (CP).

Chesterton 69, Morton 25

People are also reading…

MORTON (4-1-6-14)

CHESTERTON (23-30-6-10)

Amani Brown 12 points; Kenedi Bradley 11, Cori Schultz 10 points.

RECORDS – Chesterton 4-1.

Kankakee Valley 77, Marquette 39

MARQUETTE (14-9-10-6)

Jiselle Chabes 1, Laniah Davis 23, Natalie Robinson 6, Addison Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elaina Balling 2, Livia Balling 2, Elle King 3, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 15 8-13 39.

KANKAKEE VALLEY (21-8-28-20)

Lilly Toppen 18, Ava Dase 4, Olivia Plummer 2, Brooke Swart 2, Abigail Walstra 6, Abby Grandchamp 12, Maddy Murray 0, Kate Thomas 10, Laynie Capellari 8, Faith Mauger 6, Genna Hayes 7, Juliet Starr 2. Totals – 33 4-9 77.

3-point field goals: Marquette 1 (King); Kankakee Valley 7 (Toppen 4, Walstra 2, Hayes). Team fouls: Marquette 11, Kankakee Valley 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 1-3.

Kouts 52, North Newton 16

(Corrected version)

KOUTS (9-21-12-10)

Emma Garavalia 2, Ellah Young 14, Lauryn Koedyker 6, Ally Capouch 21, Taylor Moyer 5, Macie Sanders 4, Olivia Miller 0, Kourtney Lockett 0, Katie Kleckner 0, Emily McFalls 0. Totals — 17 10-17 52.

NORTH NEWTON (5-4-5-2)

Ava Ivey 0, June Busboom 0, Lexi Cunningham 3, Cheyann Cahill 0, MaKenna Schleman 13, Piper Ivey 0, Dakota Dyer 0, Maria Oliver-Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 0, Taylor Mattull 0, Juliana Galvan 0. Totals – 7 2-7 16.

3-point field goals: Kouts 8 (Young 4, Capouch 3, Moyer); Team fouls: Kouts 10, North Newton 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 1-3, North Newton 0-4.

Mishawaka Marian 58, Merrillville 44

MERRILLVILLE — McSpadden 2, Williams 2, Jackson 16, Allen 2, Davis 6, Wells 16.

Morgan Twp. 57, Michigan City 27

MORGAN TWP. (12-16-15-14)

Shilo DeBoard 6, Maria Lemmons 7, Josie Lemmons 2, Madi Lemmons 17, Sloane Rubarts 0, Abby Wasz 2, Kaelin Kreischer 0, Peyton Honchar 14, Vanessa Parsons 1, Victoria Detraz 8. Totals – 17 21-33 57.

MICHIGAN CITY (4-10-9-4)

Isom 11, Anderson 7, Peoples 3, Spears 0, S. Mitchell 0, Wair 2, T. Mitchell 0, Moore 4, Workman 0. Totals – 10 5-12 27.

3-point field goals: Morgan 2 (Maria Lemmons, Madi Lemmons); Michigan City 2 (Isom, Anderson).0 Team fouls: Morgan 12, Michigan City 20. Fouled out: None.

Portage 63, Illiana Christian 28

PORTAGE — Alante’ Wright 21 points, Ava Melendez 17 points, Cita Del Valle 11 points, Evelyn Garza 10 points.

Washington Twp. 69, Wheeler 16

WHEELER (6-5-0-5)

Chevalier 0, Cutka 2, Hesser 0, Ordonez 0, DeJesus 5, Lewin 1, Harris 6. Totals – 6 1-6 16.

WASHINGTON TWP. (23-21-10-15)

J.C. Jackson 0, Clair Klinger 16, Josie Whitcomb 9, Adie Graf 18, Gracie Little 20, Sarah Boby 4, Maddie Whinchip 4, Sam Bunag 0, Nicole Bunag 2. Totals – 29 3-7 69.

3-point field goals: Wheeler 3 (Harris 2, DeJesus); Washington 8 (Graf 4, Little 2, Klinger, Whitcomb). Team fouls: Wheeler 12, Washington 13. Fouled out: None.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 11

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Watch Now: Related Video

Odell Beckham Jr sues Nike for breach of contract

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts