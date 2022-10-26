 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out prep results from Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

On the bubble

Portage (5-2), Kankakee Valley (5-4), Chesterton (2-3), Lowell (2-4).

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Illinois Volleyball

Class 3A

Morris Regional

Semifinals

Marian Catholic 25-25, Hinsdale South 18-13

MARIAN CATHOLIC – Mila Popovic 11 kills*, 6 aces; Sarah Gordon 7 digs; Kauri Thompson 6 digs; Marissa Caballero 11 assists; Kennedy Jackson 3 blocks.

* Popovic hit 100 kills for the season.

RECORDS – Marian Catholic 10-20.

