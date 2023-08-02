Girls Golf
Munster 163, Hanover Central 233
AT PALMIRA
(Front, par 35)
MUNSTER — Josephine Zangrilli 37, Hannah Ingersoll 39, Alexis Schmidt 42, Natalia Jeknic 45.
HANOVER CENTRAL — Elle Mowry 44, Gia Deprosperis 60, Rylee Howard 64, Malia Barrett 65.
RECORDS — Munster 1-0 (1-0 NCC), Hanover Central 0-1 (0-1).
NOTE: Munster sophomore Josephine Zangrilli birdied the second hole on her way to a two-over par 37.
