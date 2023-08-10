Wednesday's Late Results
Girls Golf
Valparaiso 166, Kankakee Valley 167, Wheeler (Inc.)
AT SANDY PINES
KANKAKEE VALLEY – Brynlee DeBoard 34, Lilly Van Loon 43, Allison Rushmore 44, Avarie Rondeau 46.
