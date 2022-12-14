Check out prep results from Wednesday, Dec. 14, and late results from Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Girls Basketball
Andrean 65, Hanover Central 44
ANDREAN – Tori Allen 19 points, Lindsay Arcella 14 points, Emily Ziegelhofer 10 points.
Crown Point 88, Morton 27
MORTON (3-6-5-13)
Harper 0, Clopton 15, Holland 0, Fleming 2, Macon 0, Lopez 0, Carrera 10, Deloach 0, Giles 0. Totals – 7 11-20 27.
CROWN POINT (21-28-25-14)
Cristyn Fraley 6, Emily Phillips 9, Abbi Foster 8, Brooke Lindesmith 17, Emma Charles 0, Bella Gonzalez 3, Rae Holok 0, Camdyn Gliem 8, Ali Rawls 10, Kaitlyn Jaeger 4, Ava Ziolkowski 20, Madison Dubiel 0, Alivia Otten 0, Jillian Brown 3, Gia Gagianas 0. Totals – 27 18-26 88.
People are also reading…
3-point field goals: Morton 2 (Clopton, Carrera); Crown Point 16 (Lindesmith 3, Ziolkowski 3, Lindesmith 3, Gliem 2, Rawls 2, Fraley, Foster, Brown). Team fouls: Morton 17, Crown Point 18. Fouled out: Macon (M).
EC Central 67, Bowman 23
BOWMAN (5-13-3-2)
Jourdan Harris 2, Kahlen Robinson 4, Amaniee Thurman 3, Janiyah Jackson 5, Beauti Santiago 5, Tiana Campbell 0, Beyonce Buckingham 0, Arbrianna McKinney 2, Laniece Smith 2. Totals – 7 8-26 23.
EC CENTRAL (19-26-12-10)
Lela Edmonds 4, Angel LaSalle 8, Samantha Rivas 1, Sheniah Odom 4, Shanari Taylor 14, Cierra Battle 2, Keaya Smith 1, Taliyah Jackson 15, Sarinity Mayes 2, Janiyah Watkins 16. Totals – 29 9-17 67.
3-point field goals: Bowman 1 (Jackson); EC Central 0. Team fouls: Bowman 17, EC Central 20. Fouled out: Thurman (ECC).
Boys Swimming
Griffith 65, Bishop Noll 31
AT GRIFFITH
200 FREE – Terrence Salazar-Ray (G) 2:27.51. 50 FREE – Max Kubon (BN) 25.35. 100 FREE – Joshua Hansen (G) 1:07.71. 500 FREE – Salazar-Ray (G) 7:13.37. 200 FREE RELAY – Griffith (Hansen, Ian Ince, Vincent Pisano, Salazar-Ray) 2:01.32. 100 BACK – Kubon (BN) 1:05.65. 400 FREE RELAY – Griffith (Hansen, Ince, Pisano, Salazar-Ray) 4:51.50.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll 69, Griffith 54
AT GRIFFITH
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Bishop Noll (Anna Gee, Tatiana Loannou, Arianna Gonzalez, Frida Gonzalez) 2:45.10. 200 FREE – Claire LaBadie (G) 2:18.17. 200 I.M. – A. Gonzalez (BN) 2:47.58. 50 FREE – Madison Coglianese (BN) 39.29. 100 FREE – Cecilia Navarro (G) 1:16.62. 500 FREE – LaBadie (G) 6:29.42. 200 FREE RELAY – Griffith (Isabella Zielke, Aaliyah Hernandez, Navarro, LaBadie) 2:19.89. 100 BACK – Gee (BN) 1:36.08. 100 BREAST – A. Gonzalez (BN) 1:26.15. 400 FREE RELAY – Bishop Noll (Laura Bautista, Gee, F. Gonzalez, A. Gonzalez) 5:05.74.
Wrestling
Griffith 42, Boone Grove 36
AT GRIFFITH
GRIFFITH (wins by pins) – Nick Grahovac, Jason Dillon, Connor Cervantes, Paola Villaruel.
Portage 78, Michigan City 4
AT PORTAGE
PORTAGE (winners) – Omar Garcia, Cooper Wilkins, Owen Bunton, Miles Conrad, Tive Delgado, Michael Ortega, Levi Overbey, Darion Green, Ben Tollard, Manolo Hood, Ethan Risner, Everett McClelland.
.
Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Calumet 54, Whiting 52
CALUMET (10-14-18-12)
Xayvion Gray 24, Greg Price 2, Maurice Scarber 8, David Flores 9, Brain Hawkins 0, JaLon Bradford 0, Micah White 0, Amir Watson 4, John Gill 0, Landong Hall 7. Totals – 21 8-13 54.
WHITING (14-17-2-19)
Shawn Donaldson 16, Nolan Toth 2, Beau Harbin 0, Yovanni Garro 2, Luke Zorich 3, Nick Davenport 14, Antonio Tucker 0, Jeremiah Allard 12, Jose Torres 0, Joe Jendreas 3. Totals – 22 7-20 52.
3-point field goals: Calumet 4 (Gray 4); Whiting 1 (Donaldson). Rebounds: Calumet 27 (Gray 8); Whiting 31 (Toth 8, Davenport 8). Assists: Calumet 12 (Gray 5); Whiting 11 (Toth 5). Steals: Calumet 9; Whiting 4. Team fouls: Whiting 17. Fouled out: None.
Chesterton 80, EC Central 61
CHESTERTON – Justin Sims 27 points.
Lake Station 73, Bowman 60
BOWMAN (15-16-17-12)
LAKE STATION (25-7-19-22)
Maurion Turks 6, Willie Miller 21, Travis Randolph 12, Vince Yzaguirre 4, Adam Eastland 10, Armoni Gonzalez 20. Totals – 23 20-27 73.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 7 (Miller 4, Turks, Eastland, Gonzalez). Rebounds: Lake Station 36 (Miller 13). Assists: Lake Station 16 (Miller 6). Steals: Lake Station 10 (Miller 4). Team fouls: Lake Station 18. Fouled out: Gonzalez (LS). Records: Lake Station 5-1.
Marquette 78, Victory Christian 69
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (11-19-14-25)
Shock 19, Evans 6, Caleb Herrold 24, Brechner 0, Jordan 5, Carter Herrold 4, Butcher 11. Totals – 26 7-9 69.
MARQUETTE (15-20-18-25)
Cam Best 0, Carlos Sapena 0, Fillippe Alvez 0, JJ Welch 3, Gary Lewis 13, Lukas Balling 30, Brandon Welch 9, Adam Tarnow 4, Jason Kobe 19. Totals – 30 10-13 78.
3-point field goals: Victory Christian 10 (Shock 3, Evans, Caleb Herrold 4, Jordan, Butcher); Marquette 8 (JJ Welch, Lewis, Balling 2, Brandon Welch 3, Kobe). Team fouls: Victory Christian 16, Marquette 8. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 1-3.
Merrillville 75, Griffith 55
GRIFFITH (7-14-16-18) – Montgomery 10 points, AJ Ladendorf 22 points.
MERRILLVILLE (19-14-22-20)
21st Century 71, Valparaiso 59
21st CENTURY (14-16-18-23)
Terrance Hayes 17, Ashton Williamson 11, Jerimya Henderson-Sims 0, Quintin Ford 21, Louis Campbell 0, Roy Cast 4, DJ Moss 11, Armon Davis 0, Amari Murphy 7. Totals – 27 13-18 71.
VALPARAISO (21-9-10-19)
Jack Smiley 20, Derrick Brooks 10, KJ Avery 0, Michael Ridley 0, Connor McCall 3, Caden Crowell 0, Jaden Adams 0, Julian Stokes 0, Phillip Amones 3, Mason Jones 23, Alec Platipodis 0. Totals – 25 3-4 59.
3-point field goals: 21st Century 4 (Hayes 2, Williamson, Murphy); Valparaiso 6 (Smiley 3, McCall, Amones, Jones)). Team fouls: 21st Century 11, Valparaiso 19. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Boone Grove 46, North Newton 35
BOONE GROVE (15-6-18-7)
Morgan Shurr 0, Jaelyn Voodrie 0, Lauren Jeffries 6, Isabel Francis 0, Drew Jeffries 11, Mercedes Szakacs 3, Emilia Mshar 0, Elaina Schreiner 9, Summer Keilman 3, Srah Fritcher 0, Madison Greiger 0, Chayse Duerr 14. Totals – 19 6-11 46.
NORTH NEWTON (12-8-8-7)
June Busboom 2, Cheyann Cahill 1, Makenna Schleman 26, Piper Ivey 0, Dakota Dyer 2, Maria Barrio-Oliver 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 4, Juliana Galvan 0. Totals – 15 5-10 35.
3-point field goals: Boone Grove 2 (Duerr, Jeffries); North Newton 0. Team fouls: Boone Grove 18, North Newton 11. Fouled out: None.
Highland 68, Bishop Noll 46
BISHOP NOLL (9-10-16-11)
Maddie Downs 0, Mariah Robinson 9, Brianna Gonzalez 2, Icesis Thomas 13, Kennedy Blakely 14, Jaiden Hall 0, Quinn Fehr 4, Lauren Drexler 0, Samantha Ortiz 0. Totals – 16 11-20 46.
HIGHLAND (18-15-15-20)
Aneisah Gail 7, Aaliyah Keil 14, Briana Flores 10, Payton Reid 12, Jordan Steele 12, Cailey Belloso 11, Jillian Kinley 0, Sanai Ballard 2, Jasmine Strietelmeier 0, Alyssa Niemann 0, Mackenzie Horvat 0. Totals – 20 23-32 68.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 3 (Robinson 2, Blakely); Highland 5 (Gail, Flores 2, Steele 2). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 27, Highland 20. Fouled out: Blakely (BN); Keil, Reid (H). Records: Bishop Noll 3-5.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Bishop Noll, 36-34.
Kouts 65, Lowell 35
LOWELL (8-8-8-11)
Braelyn Carter 0, Lilly Richardson 5, Olivia Perlick 2, Reilly Boyer 0, Maddie Mielczarek 3, Kirstin Summers 11, Ally Carlson 7, Ava Fleming 0, Alex Delgado 0, Bella Silva 3, Elysia Laub 2, Ashlee Evans 2. Totals — 11 12-21 35.
KOUTS (20-15-20-10)
Emma Garavalia 2, Macie Sanders 6, Lauryn Koedyker 0, Ally Capouch 42, Taylor Moyer 6, Olivia Miller 0, Ellah Young 7, Kourtney Lockett 2, Katie Kleckner 0. Totals — 25 2-3 65.
3-point field goals: Lowell 1 (Carlson); Kouts 13 (Capouch 10, Moyer 2, Young). Team fouls: Lowell 9, Kouts 16. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 9-4, Lowell 6-5.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Lowell, 27-23.
Marquette 62, Victory Christian 9
MARQUETTE (24-17-15-6)
Jiselle Chabes 8, Laniah Davis 35, Natalie Robinson 7, Addison Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 2, Elaina Balling 0, Ava Dobre 0, Livia Balling 2, Saniya Singh 2, Jai Heard 0, Brielle Jones 4, Glara Kosnik 0, Aliza Graves 0. Totals – 26 10-20 62.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (6-3-0-0)
Ellen Penner 2, Austyn Montesano 2, Alivia Goetz 0, Norah Cervik 2, Katie Decker 2, Allie Blake 0, Gabby Erazo 0, Zoe Bridegroom 0, Hannah Coleman 0, Ainsley Goetz 1, Lucie Carter 0. Totals – 3 3-5 9.
3-point field goals: Marquette 0; Victory Christian 0. Team fouls: Marquette 10, Victory Christian 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 8-4.
Michigan City 45, Hammond Central 42
HAMMOND CENTRAL (10-7-9-16)
K'myah Ray 4, Jaila Williams 4, Indiah Hutchinson 18, Aniyah Henry 12, Sonora Spann 4. Totals — 12 16-28 42.
MICHIGAN CITY (7-6-14-18)
Paulicia Isom 9, Devine Woods 11, Maliyah Peoples 2, T'Mya Moore 9, Amira Wair 10, T'Asia Mitchell 4. Totals — 18 7-23 45.
3-point field goals: Hammond 2 (Ray, Williams); Michigan City 2 (Isom, Woods). Team fouls: Hammond 22, Michigan City 21. Fouled out: Hutchinson, Henry (HC); Mitchell (MC).
Washington Twp. 58, Hebron 23
WASHINGTON TWP. (18-19-10-11)
Jaycee Jackson 14, Josie Whitcomb 3, Addie Graf 9, Gracie Little 19, Sarah Boby 8, Brooklyn Campbell 2, Nicole Bunag 0, Sam Bunag 0, Bri Flint 0, Layla Reeder 2, Zoey Hardy 1. Totals – 24 5-9 58.
HEBRON (6-7-5-5)
Wiegman 0, Rokosz 5, Byars 2, Heck 4, Elijah 8, Wagoner 4. Totals – 9 3-4 23.
3-point field goals: Washington Twp. 5 (Jackson 3, Graf, Little); Hebron 2 (Heck, Rokosz). Team fouls: Washington 11, Hebron 10. Fouled out: None.
Boys Bowling
TF South 2076, Evergreen Park 1824
AT TF SOUTH (LYNWOOD BOWL)
TF SOUTH – Karter Thomas 244.
RECORDS – TF South 12-2.
Boys Swimming
Crown Point 100, Merrillville 40
Girls Swimming
Crown Point 100, Merrillville 40