Check out prep results from Wednesday, Dec. 7, and late results from Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Boys Basketball
Bishop Noll 65, Griffith 48
GRIFFITH (8-12-11-17)
C. Chandler 12 points, Jahkari Mackey 12 points, AJ Ladendorf 9 points.
BISHOP NOLL (9-20-17-19)
Girls Basketball
Griffith 29, Hebron 4
HEBRON (1-0-3-0)
Heck 3 points, Elijah 1.
GRIFFITH (7-9-9-4)
Nina Zielke 14 points, Bri Esquivel 7 points.
River Forest 42, Whiting 33
WHITING (13-12-1-7)
Quinones 9, Blanco 5, Casanova 2, Ventura 4, Vianello 0, Rodriguez 6, Davis 7, Rivera 0. Totals – 14 3-12 33.
RIVER FOREST (6-11-16-9)
Watts 3, Johnson 0, Whitmore 20, Bailey 2, Witt 5, Hurn 7, Arana 5. Totals – 15 9-16 42.
3-point field goals: Whiting 2 (Quinones, Blanco); River Forest 3 (Whitmore 2, Witt). Team fouls: Whiting 17, River Forest 12. Fouled out: None.
RECORDS – River Forest 3-5.
JUNIOR VARSITY – River Forest, 25-20
Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 68, EC Central 62
EC CENTRAL (17-16-16-13)
Bradley 13, Henderson 0, Striblin 7, Pullen 6, Winters 0, Cooley 6, Murphy 28, Wallace 2. Totals – 22 10-15 62.
CROWN POINT (23-16-10-19)
Lux 25, Svetich 6, Cotton 7, Buuck 9, Malaski 4, Rhodes 1, Darell 0, Skulfield 7, Erlich 0, Shaw 9. Totals – 19 19-36 68.
3-point field goals: EC Central 8 (Murphy 5, Bradley 2, Striblin); Crown Point 6 (Lux 5, Svetich). Team fouls: EC Central 25, Crown Point 17. Fouled out: Striblin, Wallace (ECC).
Lake Central 54, West Side 47
WEST SIDE (9-7-12-9)
Williamson 0, Hinton 17, Hines 0, Rhodes 2, Collins 4, Cooper 8, Holmes 8, Barnes 8. Totals – 21 0-3 47.
LAKE CENTRAL (8-13-18-15)
Myles Yekich 6, Mitch Milausnic 6, Dorien Beatty 3, Bret Spain 0, Cam Thompson 6, Xavier Williams 7, Jake Smith 8, Josh Berry 2, Rhett Pieters 2, Brandon Escobedo 16. Totals – 20 10-15 54.
3-point field goals: West Side 5 (Hinton 3, Cooper 2); Lake Central 4 (Milausnic 2, Williams, Smith). Team fouls: West Side 13, Lake Central 8. Fouled out: None.
Portage 59, Hobart 17
PORTAGE — Garrett Clark 12 points, Sam Wellman 11 points, Jaylon Johnson 11 points (8 rebounds), Jaelon Hollie 5 assists.
St. Viator 51, Marian Catholic 48
MARIAN CATHOLIC (20-9-9-10)
Donovan Juzang 8, Tre Davis 6, James Bullock 2, Queintin Jones 21, Zack Sharkey 5, Jonah Weathers 6. Totals – 19 5-9 48.
ST. VIATOR (15-13-17-6)
Totals – 19 3-6 51.
3-point field goals: Marian 5 (Jones 2, Weathers 2, Sharkey); St. Viator 10. Team fouls: Marian 11, St. Viator 10. Records: Marian Catholic 5-2 (2-1 ESCC).
JUNIOR VARSITY – Marian Catholic, 43-30.
TF South 62, Argo 55
TF SOUTH – Caleb Newman 21 points, Romelo Ali 14 points, Marqell Wilson 12 points.
RECORDS – TF South 3-3 (2-0 SSC Blue).
Girls Basketball
Kankakee Valley 50, Hanover Central 39
KANKAKEE VALLEY (16-4-17-13)
Abigail Walstra 0, Lilly Toppen 10, Ava Dase 0, Olivia Plummer 4, Brooke Swart 13, Maddy Murray 3, Kate Thomas 10, Laynie Capellari 0, Faith Mauger 10, Juliet Starr 0. Totals – 19 10-16 50.
HANOVER CENTRAL (15-7-9-8)
Bridget Noel 4, Gabi Comia 5, Kaitlin Duffy 0, Hailey Vanderhye 14, Skylar Ferry 3, Abby Kil 2, Sienna Antkiewicz 2, Reile Waters 2, Emmi Doty 7. Totals – 15 4-4 39.
3-point field goals: Kankakee Valley 2 (Toppen, Murray); Hanover Central 5 (Comia, Vanderhye 2, Ferry, Doty). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 9, Hanover Central 17. Fouled out: Doty (HC).
Kouts 62, Westville 40
WESTVILLE (13-8-12-7)
Addison Sonaty 5, Loreli Mallon 14, Andrea Benefield 6, Madison Stark 0, Miranda Sparks 8, Kierstin Vargas 5, Emily Hannon 2. Totals — 15 7-10 40.
KOUTS (21-14-13-12)
Emma Garavalia 17, Macie Sanders 5, Lauryn Koedyker 2, Ally Capouch 20, Taylor Moyer 7, Olivia Miller 7, Ellah Young 2, Kourtney Lockett 0, Katie Kleckner 2, Leah Croff 0. Totals — 25 3-4 62.
3-point field goals: Westville 3 (Mallon 2, Sonaty); Kouts 9 (Capouch 4, Garavalia 2, Sanders, Moyer, Miller). Team fouls: Westville 8, Kouts 10. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 6-4 (2-1 PCC); Westville 2-4 (0-2).
Munster 58, EC Central 20
MUNSTER (21-20-13-4)
Mason 3, Nina Garner 5, Helena Spencer 0, Aliciana McGuire 0, Akaoma Odeluga 10, Trinity Hogge 10, Kinga Grabowski 0, Gracyn Gilliard 19, Lia Sotiropolous 4, Elisabeth Kreig 0, Arroya Mongerie 7. Totals – 19 14-22 58.
EC CENTRAL (3-18-2-7)
Lela Edmonds 5, Angel LaSalle 2, Samantha Rivas 1, Sheniah Odom 5, Shanari Taylor 4, Cierra Battle 3, Keaya Smith 0, Taliyah Jackson 0, Sarinity Mayes 0. Totals – 8 4-9 20.
3-point field goals: Munster 6 (Mason, Hogge 2, Gillard, Sotiropolous, Mauger); EC Central 0. Team fouls: Munster 11, EC Central 14. Fouled out: None.
South Central 34, Morgan Twp. 33
MORGAN TWP. (8-13-2-10)
Shiloh DeBoard 2, Maria Lemmons 0, Josie Lemmons 2, Madi Lemmons 4, Peyton Honchar 13, Vanessa Parsons 0, Victoria Detraz 12. Totals – 13 6-12 33.
SOUTH CENTRAL (7-9-8-10)
Sam Marks 0, Sadie Marks 9, Hope Welsh 0, Lillian Tolmen 7, Olivia Marks 9, Kate Welsh 9. Totals – 12 6-13 34.
3-point field goals: Morgan Twp. 1 (Honchar); South Central 4 (K. Welsh 3, O. Marks). Team fouls: Morgan Twp. 15, South Central 12. Fouled out: None.
Boys Bowling
Oak Forest 1683, TF North 1569
AT OAK FOREST (OAK FOREST BOWL)
TF NORTH – David Holmes 163-213.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Oak Forest 1488, TF North 1412.
Boys Swimming
Chesterton 139, Michigan City 40
AT MICHIGAN CITY
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Chesterton (Daniel Streeter, Evan Moody, Amadeo Kincaid, Calan Berrier) 1:50.46. 200 FREE – Danny Villa (Ch) 1:58.14. 200 I.M. – Tyler Scalf (Ch) 2:18.79. 50 FREE – Streeter (Ch) 22.90. DIVING – Lucas Lauzon (Ch) 233.35. 100 FLY – Aidan Tharp (Ch) 55.35. 100 FREE – Maxwell Muckway (MC) 52.72. 500 FREE – Villa (Ch) 5:17.95. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Berrier, Colin Kostbade, Luke Wheele, Villa) 1:38.04. 100 BACK – Tharp (Ch) 54.48. 100 BREAST – Malakai Siuda (MC) 1:09.22. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Berrier, Villa, Wheele, Lukas Royster) 3:35.44.
Kankakee Valley 102, Highland 77
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(KV 1st place finishers)
200 FREE – Coen Murray. DIVING – Nikolai De La Paz (PR). 50 FREE – Lincoln Bryant. 100 BREAST – Luke Bristol (SB).
LaPorte 127, Portage 46
AT LAPORTE
(LaPorte 1st place finishers)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – LaPorte (Roman Garay, Chaise Adrian, Otto Wildhart, Grant Olson). 200 FREE – Adrian. 500 FREE – Adrian (PR). 200 I.M. – Garay. 50 FREE – Abbas Hakim. DIVING – Andrew Hayes. 100 FLY – Wildhart. 100 BREAST – Wildhart. 100 FREE – Gage Lane. 200 FREE RELAY – LaPorte (Lane, Wildhart, Olson, Hakim).
Girls Swimming
Chesterton 129, Michigan City 50
AT MICHIGAN CITY
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Chesterton (Olivia Piunti, Tegan Werner, Mia Kirkham, Peyton Ostertag) 1:59.38. 200 FREE – Lux Mountford (Ch) 2:07.98. 200 I.M. – Kirkham (Ch) 2:17.48. 50 FREE – Matisse Guhlstorf (MC) 25.40. DIVING – Jules Williams (MC) 177.15. 100 FLY – Werner (Ch) 1:05.97. 100 FREE – Piunti (Ch) 58.66. 500 FREE – Mountford (Ch) 5:38.61. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Kirkham, Werner, Mountford, Annmarie Easter) 1:47.01. 100 BACK – Molly Billings (Ch) 1:10.33. 100 BREAST – Werner (Ch) 1:15.59. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Piunti, Ostertag, Mountford, Easter) 4:05.61.
Kankakee Valley 126, Highland 45
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(KV 1st place finishers)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Brianna Castle, Rylee Swafford, Ania Adamczyk, Allison Rushmore). 200 FREE – Maddie Rish (PR). 200 I.M. – JoJo Short. 50 FREE – Rushmore. DIVING – Eva Sersic. 100 FLY – Adamczyk (PR). 100 FREE – Castle (PR). 500 FREE – Rushmore. 200 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Swafford, Adamczyk, Danica Samuelson, Rish). 100 BACK – Castle. 100 BREAST – Swafford (SB). 400 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Madilyn Lee-Whited, Samuelson, Castle, Rushmore).
Portage 99, LaPorte 86
AT LAPORTE
(LaPorte 1st place finishers)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – LaPorte (Caiya Cooper, Lila Gillisse, Megan Zolvinski, Regan Hughes). 200 FREE – Cooper. 500 FREE – Cooper. 50 FREE – Zolvinski (PR). 100 – Zolvinski (PR). 100 BACK – Hughes. 400 FREE RELAY – LaPorte (Zolvinski, Gillisse, Samira Arnsbarger, Cooper).