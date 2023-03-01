Wednesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Class 4A Crown Point Sectional
(First round)
Valparaiso 62, Lowell 26
VALPARAISO (13-14-23-12)
Jack Smiley 0, Derrick Brooks 11, KJ Avery 2, Michael Ridley 3, Connor McCall 5, Caden Crowell 12, Jaden Adams 2, Colin Kaleth 0, Phillip Amones 5, Mason Jones 9, Alec Platipodis 6, Matt Hofer 7. Totals – 21 15-23 62.
LOWELL (4-10-4-8)
Walker 0, Wunsch 8, Smith 3, Kramebeck 1, Cox 0, Pace 0, Viehman 1, Hernandez 6, Delgado 0, Quale 0, Grskovich 7. Totals – 7 8-11 26.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 5 (Ridley, McCall, Crowell 3); Lowell 4 (Wunsch 2, Smith, Grskovich). Rebounds: Valparaiso 43 (Hofer 7); Lowell 14 (Wunsch 3, Kramebeck 3). Assists: Valparaiso 14 (Smiley 4); Lowell 5 (Hernandez 2). Steals: Valparaiso 10 (Jones 5); Lowell 3. Team fouls: Valparaiso 13, Lowell 16. Fouled out: None.
Class A Triton Sectional
(First round)
Marquette 82, Westville 69
MARQUETTE (16-22-19-25)
Cameron Best 0, JJ Welch 0, Gary Lewis 2, Lukas Balling 24, Brandon Welch 2, Connor Bakota 8, Adam Tarnow 3, Jason Kobe 43. Totals – 32 15-23 82.
WESTVILLE (13-20-19-17)
Javion Ballin 25, Gavin Hannon 9, Cole Swanson 0, Brian Jackson 18, Jackson Stacy 0, Kaleb Pepper 4, Kaden Pepper 13. Totals – 28 8-18 69.
3-point field goals: Marquette 3 (Kobe 2, Tarnow); Westville 5 (Ballin 4, Kaden Pepper). Rebounds: Marquette 44 (Balling 25); Westville 36 (Ballin 9, Kaden Pepper 9). Assists: Marquette 8 (Lewis 3); Westville 10 (Hannon 5). Steals: Marquette 16 (Kobe 4); Westville 11 (Ballin 4, Hannon 4). Team fouls: Marquette 20, Westville 20. Fouled out: Best (M); Kaleb Pepper (W). Records: Marquette 17-7.
.
Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Class 4A Crown Point Sectional
(First round)
Crown Point 54, Portage 45
PORTAGE – O’Mari Evans 15 points, Jaelyn Johnson 10 points (6 rebounds), Michael Wellman (6 rebounds), Sam Wellman (5 assists). Records: Portage 14-9.
Class 3A Hanover Central Sectional
(First round)
Lake Station 68, Griffith 57
GRIFFITH (15-6-18-18)
Antoine Hatch 2, Cameron Montgomery 0, Cameron Chandler 6, Alex Cioroianu 0, Colton Strezo 11, Jakhari Mackey 7, Savon Miles 20, AJ Ladendorf 3, Gianni Feaster 8. Totals – 21 10-13 57.
LAKE STATION (17-13-23-15)
Maurion Turks 2, Willie Miller 18, Travis Randolph 14, Vince Yzaguirre 5, Adam Eastland 15, Armoni Gonzalez 14, D’Marco Terry 0. Totals – 26 13-21 68.
3-point field goals: Griffith 5 (Strezo 3, Feaster 2); Lake Station 3 (Randolph, Yzaguirre, Eastland). Rebounds: Griffith 33 (Chandler 15); Lake Station 21 (Gonzalez 8). Assists: Griffith 13 (Miles 3); Lake Station 15 (Gonzalez 6). Steals: Griffith 2 (Hatch 2); Lake Station 20 (Gonzalez 5, Miller 5). Records: Lake Station 20-3.
Class 2A Whiting Sectional
(First round)
21st Century 93, Whiting 57
WHITING (10-17-18-12)
Shawn Donaldson 21, Nolan Toth 12, Beau Harbin 0, Yovanni Garro 0, Luke Zorich 9, Nick Davenport 0, Antonio Tucker 0, Jeremiah Allard 5, Jose Torres 0, Joe Jendreas 10. Totals – 22 6-9 57.
21st CENTURY (25-18-26-24)
3-point field goals: Whiting 7 (Donaldson 4, Toth, Zorich 2). Rebounds: Whiting 16 (Toth 8). Assists: Whiting 12 (Toth 6). Steals: Whiting 2 (Donaldson 2). Team fouls: Whiting 13. Fouled out: None.
Class A Morgan Twp. Sectional
(First round)
Kouts 60, Washington Twp. 47
KOUTS (11-9-19-21)
Tristin Ballas 22, Spencer Andrews 17; Matt Baker 4, Japeth Anweiler 5, Gabe Matthes 7, Landon Garrett 3, Colten Hamann 2, Chase Trumbo 0, Owen Garavalia 0, Ryan Roznowski 0. Totals — 19 20-27 60.
WASHINGTON TWP. (5-14-11-17)
Nick Sears 2, Logan Armstrong 7, Shepherd Scott 7, Jaxson Garzella 11, Dylan Andrews 7, Christian Snider 2, Andrew Martin 2, Kyan Graves 2, Cody Johnson 2,, Caiden Boettcher 5, Aiden Armstrong 0, Donovan Jorczak 0. Totals — 17 8-13 47.
3-point field goals: Kouts 2 (Ballas, Matthes); Washington Twp. 5 (Andrews 2, L.Armstrong, Scott, Boettcher). Team fouls: Kouts 11, Washington Twp. 20. Fouled out: Johnson (WT). Records: Kouts 14-9, Washington 6-15.