Check out results from area prep events from Friday, and late results from Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Boys Basketball
Crown Point 66, LaPorte 51
CROWN POINT (17-14-14-21)
Elliott Swan 0, Carter Delich 3, Drew Adzia 21, AJ Lux 21, Jack Svetich 6, Connor Cotton 6, Matt Zdanowicz 5, Keaton Buuck4, Seamus Malaski 0, Totals -- 24 11-25 66.
LAPORTE (14-8-10-19)
JaMeriyon Cross 14, Malik Corley 3, Ryan Kieszkowski 10, Spencer Noveroske 0, Kyle Kirkham 13, Nick Shuble 0, Tommy Samuelson 0, Evan Cizewski 0, Grant Ott-Large 11. Totals – 18 8-18 51.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 11 (Delich, Adzia 3, Lux 6, Zdanowicz, ); LaPorte 7 (Cross 2, Corley, Kieszkowski 2, Kirkham, Ott-Large). Team fouls: LaPorte 14, Crown Point 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Crown Point 11-4 (3-1 DAC).
Kouts 59, Boone Grove 58
BOONE GROVE (18-14-13-13)
Jarrod Benkovich 2, Mason Bills 8, Drew Murray 14, Trey Steinhilber 22, Melchi 12, Kameron Dixon 0, Daekwon Coleman 0. Totals -- 22 10-14 58.
KOUTS (11-12-19-17)
Joe Vick 12, Matt Baker 14, Aaron Ketchmark 19, Tristin Ballas 1, Connor Croff 5, Japheth Anweiler 2, Owen Winters 0; Spencer Andrews 4. Totals -- 23 12-15 59.
3-point field goals: Boone Grove 4 (Steinhilber 2, Melchi 2); Kouts 1 (Vick). Team fouls: Boone Grove 14, Kouts 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 11-5 (5-0 PCC), Boone Grove 7-6 (3-2).
JUNIOR VARSITY -- Boone Grove, 44-41.
Michigan City 76, Portage 50
PORTAGE -- Michael Wellman 12 points (4 rebounds), Garrett Clark 10 points (4 rebounds).
Munster 68, Lowell 41
MUNSTER (16-17-16-19)
Cundiff 16, Awuah 3, Atkins 1, Coney 4, Giba 3, Kinsella 2, Cipowski 6, Kimble 11, Macek 5, Moreno 0, Trilli 17. Totals – 23-43 14-21 68.
LOWELL (5-13-12-11)
Smith 4, Wunsh 15, Krambeck 10, Johnson 7, Lucinski 0, Pace 0, Viehman 5, Hernandez 0, Delgado 0. Totals – 15 5-7 41.
3-point field goals: Lowell 6 (Wunsh 2, Krambeck 2, Johnson, Viehman); Munster 8 (Cundiff 4, Giba, Cipowski 2, Macek). Team fouls: Lowell 14, Munster 12. Fouled out: None.
Chesterton 77, Lake Central 44
Girls Basketball
Hobart 63, Hammond Central 35
HAMMOND CENTRAL (7-6-10-12)
Quachelle Redfield 10, Aniyah Henry 7, Jon’trece Thorpe 5, Aniya Riley 0, Keasia Boone 0, Emily Reynoso 0, Armariay Anderson 3, Jaila Williams 1, Cymone Ross 9. Totals – 11 10-16 35.
HOBART (15-13-26-9)
Emma Ortiz 7, Piper Logan 3, Shanena Knight 2, Hallie Pendleton 0, Cailey Weber 3, Maddie Burton 0, Jesse Neace 10, Amarea Donald 8, Nikolina Latinovic 6, Asia Donald 24. Totals – 28 3-9 63.
3-point field goals: Hammond Central (Ross 2, Anderson); Hobart 4 (Neace 2, Ortiz, Logan). Team fouls: Hammond Central 12, Hobart 13. Fouled out: Riley (HC).
.
Thursday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Calumet 68, Wheeler 45
WHEELER (11-14-9-11)
CALUMET (19-20-23-6)
Xyavion Gray 6, David Flores 1, Waine Wilderness 4, Scott Flores 6, Greg Price 0, Maurice Scarber 5, Eric Martin 21, Erick Allen 25. Totals – 30 4-7 68.
3-point field goals: Calumet 4 (Wilderness, Scarber, Martin, Allen). Rebounds: Calumet 26 (Martin 17). Assists: Calumet 16 (Allen 8). Steals: Calumet 14 (Allen 5).
Girls Basketball
North Newton 47, Wheeler 20
WHEELER (8-3-5-4)
DeJesus 1, L. Cutka 0, Catone 0, Ordonez 1, Tsampis 6, Wagoner 2, Harris 8, Warnell 1, O. Cutka 0, Vincent 1. Totals – 7 4-8 20.
NORTH NEWTON (12-12-11-12)
Grace Hollopeter 4, Cayci Ehlinger 6, Harley Schleman 13, Heidi Schleman 8, Makenna Schleman 10, C. Cahill 6, Valeria Angulo 0, Taylor Muttull 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 0, June Busboom, L. Barron 0. Totals – 16 13-15 47.
3-point field goals: Wheeler 2 (Harris 2); North Newton 2 (Ehlinger 2). Team fouls: Wheeler 18, North Newton 14. Fouled out: None.
Portage 56, Kankakee Valley 31
KANKAKEE VALLEY (5-3-14-9)
Lilly Toppen 5, Olivia Plummer 4, Kate Thomas 10, Marissa Howard 0, Laynie Capellari 4, Faith Mauger 0, Genna Hayes 6, Juliet Starr 2. Totals – 11 9-18 31.
PORTAGE (13-14-10-19)
Nakara Harrop-Haywood 6, Gabby Shields 7, Genesis Borom 18, Izzy Shields 5, Angelicia Delvalle 8, Evelyn Garza 0, Alyssa Hiller 3, Liberty Wilson 0, Kimia Green 5, Jaecy Nelson 4, Abigail Nelson 0. Totals – 21 6-11 56.
3-point field goals: Kankakee Valley 0; Portage 8 (Borom 2, Delvalle 2, Nelson, Hiller, G. Shields, I. Shields). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 10, Portage 13. Fouled out: None.
Girls Bowling
TF South 1482, Tinley Park 1355
AT TF SOUTH
(Lan-Oak Lanes)
TF SOUTH – Trinity Kimmons 145-245—390, Jenn Blank 169-158—327, Precious Ike 129-124—253, Abby Kleidon 165, Murphy Barnum 122, Angie Gonzalez 11.
JUNIOR VARSITY – TF South 1159, Tinley Park 958.
Gymnastics
Crown Point 112.125, Lake Central 107.95
AT CROWN POINT
VAULT – Elly Kiran (CP) 9.750, Mikayla Neal (CP) 9.650, Hayleigh Delgado (LC) 9.500.
BARS – Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 9.775, Delgado (LC) 9.500, Kiran (CP) 9.450.
BEAM – Neal (CP) 9.650, Amanatidis (LC) 9.600, T3. Ysabel Maunes (CP), 9.250, T3. Amanda Todd (LC) 9.250.
FLOOR – Kiran (CP) 9.550, Delgado (LC) 9.525, Alana Lockhart (CP) 9.325.
ALL-AROUND – Neal (CP) 37.850, Delgado (LC) 37.375, Kiran 37.300.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Crown Point 102.75, Lake Central 13.75
Boys Swimming
Lowell 129, Rensselaer 45
AT LOWELL
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Lowell (Jaxon Skinner, Walter Kotlin, Dylan Weller, Jack Hannon) 1:46.53. 200 FREE – Swartz (R) 1:57.98. 200 IM – Skinner (L) 2:13.50. 50 FREE – W. Kotlin (L) 22.51. DIVING – Hayden Box (R) 198.45. 100 FLY – Weller (L) 57.94. 100 FREE – Peyton Snell (L) 54.23. 500 FREE – Hannon (L) 5:15.11. 200 FREE RELAY – Lowell (W. Kotlin, Snell, Kayden Cornelius, Peter Kotlin) 1:36.69. 100 BACK – Skinner (L) 58.65. 100 BREAST – Rowan Plants (L) 1:14.18. 400 FREE RELAY – Lowell (Weller, Skinner, Hannon, W. Kotlin) 3:21.60.
Kankakee Valley 77, North Newton 24
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(KV 1st place finishers)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Brock Martin, Luke Bristol, Garret Zimmerman, Chase Brown). 200 FREE — Coen Murray (PR). 200 IM – L. Bristol. 100 FLY — Zimmerman (PR). 500 FREE – Brown. 200 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Thomas Ketchem, Zimmerman, Martin, L. Bristol). 100 BACK – Martin. 100 BREAST – L. Bristol (PR). 400 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Martin, Ketchem, Murray, Brown).
Wheeler 64, Kankakee Valley 39
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(KV 1st place finishers)
DIVING — Mason Ames. 100 BREAST — Luke Bristol (PR).
Shepard 108, TF United 35
Girls Swimming
Rensselaer 128, Lowell 57
AT LOWELL
AT 200 MEDLEY RELAY – Rensselaer 2:08.16. 200 FREE – Kosiba (R) 2:15.33. 200 IM – Nelson (R) 2:24.59. MIXED 50 FREE – RayLynn Miller (L) 26.78. DIVING – Lank (R) 192.20. 100 FLY – Komiak (R) 1:08.73. 100 FREE – Miller (L) 58.79. 500 FREE – Sanchez (R) 6:20.66. 200 FREE RELAY – Lowell (Elizabeth Hilliard, Sid Napiwocki, Kate Hannon, Miller) 1:57.28. 100 BACK – Cook (R) 1:09.00. 100 BREAST – Nelson (R) 1:15.88. 400 FREE RELAY – Rensselaer 4:15.52.
Kankakee Valley 69, North Newton 34
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(KV 1st place finishers)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Bri Castle, Rylee Swafford, Gabbie Oliver, Allie Rushmore). 200 FREE – Kaitlyn Santaguida. 200 IM — Jade Brown (SB). 50 FREE — Swafford (PR). DIVING – DIVING – Emily Nannenga (PR). 100 FREE – Oliver. 500 FREE — Rushmore (PR). 200 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Oliver, Santaguida, Swafford, Rushmore). 100 BACK – Bri Castle. 400 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Oliver, Castle, Santaguida, Rushmore).
Kankakee Valley 60, Wheeler 43
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(KV 1st place finishers)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Bri Castle, Rylee Swafford, Gabbie Oliver, Allie Rushmore). 50 FREE — Swafford (PR). DIVING — Emily Nannenga (PR). 100 FREE – Oliver. 500 FREE — Rushmore (PR). 200 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Oliver, Kaitlyn Santaguida, Swafford, Rushmore). 100 BACK – Castle. 400 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Oliver, Castle, Santaguida, Rushmore).
