Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Friday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Marquette 56, Morgan Twp. 32
MORGAN TWP. (8-5-8-11)
Spratley 0, Whited 0, G. Lemmons 4, Wheeler 2, Kolan 4, Ricke 0, I. Grieger 4, Holder 8, H. Grieger 6, N. Lemmons 4, Owney 0, L. Grieger 0. Totals – 13 3-15 32.
MARQUETTE (12-14-12-18)
Brunell 0, Manna 12, Johnson 5, Lewis 6, Balling 5, Welch 5, Bakota 6, Tarnow 0, Kobe 15, Meade 2. Totals – 21 9-13 56.
3-point field goals: Morgan 1 (Holder); Marquette 5 (Johnson, Balling, Welch, Bakota, Kobe). Team fouls: Morgan 15, Marquette 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 1-2.
Wrestling
Oak Forest 48, TF South 24
Eisenhower 59, TF South 12
AT OAK FOREST
RECORDS – TF South 2-8.
Thursday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Highland 63, Whiting 21
WHITING (2-6-4-9)
Vasquez 0, Toth 9, Zorich 6, Sotelo 0, Davenport 0, Harbin 0, Huffman 2, Torres 0, Jendreas 2, Allard 2. Totals 8-39 3-8 21.
HIGHLAND (18-21-11-13)
Jones 11, Glover Jr. 6, Ison 2, Schwandt 3, Zekavica 4, Tanis 3, Steele 10, Maldonado 6, Johnsen 0, Sands 15, Alnimri 3. Totals – 24-46 10-12 63.
3-point field goals: Whiting 2-12 (Toth, Zorich); Highland 5-17 (Sands 2, Schwandt, Tanis, Jones). Team fouls: Whiting 10, Highland 10. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
TF South 50, Richards 36
TF SOUTH – Cherish Boothe 22 points.
Wheeler 54, Victory Christian 17
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (2-7-3-5)
Penner 0, E. Penner 8, A. Goetz 2, A. Weber 1, J. Streeter 2, A. Montesano 0, K. Decker 0, H. Coleman 0, Z. Bridegroom 0, L. Carter 0, C. Centifanto 4, N. Cervik 0. Totals – 4 9-13 17.
WHEELER (16-10-12-16)
DeJesus 3, L. Cutka 0, Catone 2, Kaakaji 0, Ordinez 10, Tsampis 6, Wagoner 8, Harris 13, Warnell 10, O. Cutka 0, Vincent 2. Totals – 19 12-15 54.
3-point field goals: Victory Christian 0; Wheeler 4 (DeJesus, Wagoner, Harris 2). Team fouls: Victory Christian 15, Wheeler 17. Fouled out: None.
Score only: Illiana Christian 48, Heritage Christian 43
Girls Bowling
Shepard 1763, TF South 1453
AT TF SOUTH
TF SOUTH – Abby Kleidon 197-199—396, Precious Ike 147-171—318, Jenna Blank 161-143—304, Angie Gonzalez 116-119—235.
RECORDS – TF South 0-4.
FROSH/SOPH – TF South 1022, Shepard 512.
Boys Swimming
Lowell 106, Wheeler 64
AT LOWELL
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Lowell (Jaxon Skinner, Walter Kotlin, Dylan Weller, Jack Hannon) 1:46.41. 200 FREE – Weller (L) 2:03.12. 200 IM – Hannon (L) 2:15.00. 50 FREE – Kotlin (L) 22.54. 100 FLY – Skinner (L) 59.00. 100 FREE – Tyler Schmidt (W) 52.97. 500 FREE – Hannon (L) 5:11.99. 200 FREE RELAY – Lowell (Skinner, Weller, Hannon, Kotlin) 1:33.92. 100 BACK – Skinner (L) 58.55. 100 BREAST – Kotlin (L) 1:08.12. 400 FREE RELAY – Wheeler (Schmidt, Tommy Emery, Tyler Kimberlin, Drew Stoner) 3:45.20.
Girls Swimming
Lowell 101, Wheeler 73
AT LOWELL
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Lowell (Elizabeth Hilliard, Sid Napiwocki, Jami Baker, Camile Cassata) 2:17.83. 200 FREE – Kate Hannon (L) 2:21.00. 200 IM – Baker (L) 2:29.65. 50 FREE – RayLynn Miller (L) 26.63. DIVING – Shelby Hilliard (L) 130.60. 100 FLY – Baker (L) 1:09.11. 100 FREE – RayLynn Miller (L) 59.17. 500 FREE – Maddie Sullivan (W) 6:36.87. 200 FREE RELAY – Lowell (Napiwocki, Hannon, Leora Miller, RayLynn Miller) 2:09.35. 100 BACK – Bailey Fairbairn (W) 1:14.63. 100 BREAST – Lilly Simpson (W) 1:24.59. 400 FREE RELAY – Lowell (Baker, Hannon, Cassata, RayLynn Miller) 4:25.95.
