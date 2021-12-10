 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Dec. 10, 2021
agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Friday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Marquette 56, Morgan Twp. 32

MORGAN TWP. (8-5-8-11)

Spratley 0, Whited 0, G. Lemmons 4, Wheeler 2, Kolan 4, Ricke 0, I. Grieger 4, Holder 8, H. Grieger 6, N. Lemmons 4, Owney 0, L. Grieger 0. Totals – 13 3-15 32.

MARQUETTE (12-14-12-18)

Brunell 0, Manna 12, Johnson 5, Lewis 6, Balling 5, Welch 5, Bakota 6, Tarnow 0, Kobe 15, Meade 2. Totals – 21 9-13 56.

3-point field goals: Morgan 1 (Holder); Marquette 5 (Johnson, Balling, Welch, Bakota, Kobe). Team fouls: Morgan 15, Marquette 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 1-2.

Wrestling

Oak Forest 48, TF South 24

Eisenhower 59, TF South 12

AT OAK FOREST

RECORDS – TF South 2-8.

.

Thursday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

Highland 63, Whiting 21

WHITING (2-6-4-9)

Vasquez 0, Toth 9, Zorich 6, Sotelo 0, Davenport 0, Harbin 0, Huffman 2, Torres 0, Jendreas 2, Allard 2. Totals 8-39 3-8 21.

HIGHLAND (18-21-11-13)

Jones 11, Glover Jr. 6, Ison 2, Schwandt 3, Zekavica 4, Tanis 3, Steele 10, Maldonado 6, Johnsen 0, Sands 15, Alnimri 3. Totals – 24-46 10-12 63.

3-point field goals: Whiting 2-12 (Toth, Zorich); Highland 5-17 (Sands 2, Schwandt, Tanis, Jones). Team fouls: Whiting 10, Highland 10. Fouled out: None.

Girls Basketball

TF South 50, Richards 36

TF SOUTH – Cherish Boothe 22 points.

Wheeler 54, Victory Christian 17

VICTORY CHRISTIAN (2-7-3-5)

Penner 0, E. Penner 8, A. Goetz 2, A. Weber 1, J. Streeter 2, A. Montesano 0, K. Decker 0, H. Coleman 0, Z. Bridegroom 0, L. Carter 0, C. Centifanto 4, N. Cervik 0. Totals – 4 9-13 17.

WHEELER (16-10-12-16)

DeJesus 3, L. Cutka 0, Catone 2, Kaakaji 0, Ordinez 10, Tsampis 6, Wagoner 8, Harris 13, Warnell 10, O. Cutka 0, Vincent 2. Totals – 19 12-15 54.

3-point field goals: Victory Christian 0; Wheeler 4 (DeJesus, Wagoner, Harris 2). Team fouls: Victory Christian 15, Wheeler 17. Fouled out: None.

Score only: Illiana Christian 48, Heritage Christian 43

Girls Bowling

Shepard 1763, TF South 1453

AT TF SOUTH

TF SOUTH – Abby Kleidon 197-199—396, Precious Ike 147-171—318, Jenna Blank 161-143—304, Angie Gonzalez 116-119—235.

RECORDS – TF South 0-4.

FROSH/SOPH – TF South 1022, Shepard 512.

Boys Swimming

Lowell 106, Wheeler 64

AT LOWELL

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Lowell (Jaxon Skinner, Walter Kotlin, Dylan Weller, Jack Hannon) 1:46.41. 200 FREE – Weller (L) 2:03.12. 200 IM – Hannon (L) 2:15.00. 50 FREE – Kotlin (L) 22.54. 100 FLY – Skinner (L) 59.00. 100 FREE – Tyler Schmidt (W) 52.97. 500 FREE – Hannon (L) 5:11.99. 200 FREE RELAY – Lowell (Skinner, Weller, Hannon, Kotlin) 1:33.92. 100 BACK – Skinner (L) 58.55. 100 BREAST – Kotlin (L) 1:08.12. 400 FREE RELAY – Wheeler (Schmidt, Tommy Emery, Tyler Kimberlin, Drew Stoner) 3:45.20.

Girls Swimming

Lowell 101, Wheeler 73

AT LOWELL

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Lowell (Elizabeth Hilliard, Sid Napiwocki, Jami Baker, Camile Cassata) 2:17.83. 200 FREE – Kate Hannon (L) 2:21.00. 200 IM – Baker (L) 2:29.65. 50 FREE – RayLynn Miller (L) 26.63. DIVING – Shelby Hilliard (L) 130.60. 100 FLY – Baker (L) 1:09.11. 100 FREE – RayLynn Miller (L) 59.17. 500 FREE – Maddie Sullivan (W) 6:36.87. 200 FREE RELAY – Lowell (Napiwocki, Hannon, Leora Miller, RayLynn Miller) 2:09.35. 100 BACK – Bailey Fairbairn (W) 1:14.63. 100 BREAST – Lilly Simpson (W) 1:24.59. 400 FREE RELAY – Lowell (Baker, Hannon, Cassata, RayLynn Miller) 4:25.95.

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts