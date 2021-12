Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

106 — Dutchess King (TFS) won by forfeit. 113 — Markel May (TFS) won by Fall. 120 — Trayvonne Roberts TFS won by Fall. 126 — Steven Parades (TFS) loss by Fall. 132 — Tinley Park won by forfeit. 138 – Double forfeit. 145 — Tinley Park won by forfeit. 152 — Tinley Park won by forfeit. 160 — Daivion Howard (TFS) won by Fall. 170 — Tinley Park won by forfeit. 182 — Tinley Park won by forfeit. 195 — Tinley Park won by forfeit. 220 – Tinley Park won by forfeit. 285 — Double forfeit.