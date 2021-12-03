Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

Friday's Results
Boys Basketball
Chesterton 68, Morton 40
MORTON (11-8-6-15)
CHESTERTON (13-20-16-19)
Travis Grayson 22 points, Owen Guest 10 points, Sean Kasper 10 points.
Munster 52, Illiana Christian 38
MUNSTER (13-13-15-11)
Cundiff 11, Awuah 0, Atkins 0, Coney 0, Giba 0, Kinsella 3, Cipowski 0, Kimble 17, Moreno 0, Trilli 21. Totals – 17-40 16-24 52.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (7-8-14-9)
Corcoran 5, Kieft 0, Van Essen 6, Barker 6, Gibson 1, Van Essen 12, Van Beek 4, Vis 0, DeJong 2, Walters 0, Post 0, Spoelman 2. Totals – 16-55 3-4 38.
3-point field goals: Munster 2-9 (Kinsella, Kimble); Illiana Christian 3-21 (Corcoran, Van Essen 2). Rebounds: Munster 40 (Trilli 9, Kimble 9); Illiana Christian 28 (Spoelman 4). Assists: Munster 10; Illiana Christian 5. Steals: Munster 6 (Cundiff 4); Illiana Christian 12 (Spoelman 4). Team fouls: Munster 8, Illiana Christian 20. Fouled out: Gibson (IC).
Valparaiso 68, EC Central 27
EC CENTRAL (8-6-7-6)
Tucker 0, D. Timms 2, Pullen 6, Porter 0, Henderson 0, Winters 0, Bradley 11, Wallace 0, Murphy 2, DT Timms 2, Wells 4, Williams 0. Totals – 10-41 5-9 27.
VALPARAISO (21-18-17-12)
Hazlett 9, Flynn 10, Walls 4, McCall 4, Smiley 5, Dalton 11, Brooks 9, Jones 10, Danzy 0, Kuka 2, Hofer 4. Totals – 27-52 7-8 68.
3-point field goals: EC Central 2 (Pullen, Bradley); Valparaiso 7-19 (Hazlett 3, Flynn 2, Smiley, Dalton). Rebounds: EC Central 17 (Murphy 3, Wells 3); Valparaiso 35 (Hazlett 5, McCall 5, Jones 5). Assists: EC Central 1 (D. Timms); Valparaiso 22 (Walls 12). Steals: EC Central 6 (Williams 2, Wells 2); Valparaiso 12 (Walls 4). Team fouls: EC Central 6, Valparaiso 8. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Andrean 60, Highland 59
HIGHLAND (13-20-11-13)
Keil 7, Flores 9, Reid 18, Barajas 0, Frazier 0, Churilla 19, Wilson 4, Belloso 2. Totals – 20 10-19 59.
ANDREAN (10-14-18-18)
Arcella 17, Colon 6, Swain 6, Allen 22, Morley 0, Delevic 0, Walton 3, Ziegelhofer 6. Totals – 19 16-21 60.
3-point field goals: Highland 9 (Reid 4, Flores 3, Churilla 2); Andrean 6 (Arcella 3, Colon 2, Allen). Team fouls: Highland 17, Andrean 15. Fouled out: None.
Bishop Noll 60, Calumet 4
BISHOP NOLL (19-22-4-15)
Maddie Downs 0, Brianna Gonzalez 8, Tranika Randolph 12, Icesis Thomas 13, Kennedy Blakely 8, Elia Larios 4, Alante Wright 5, Lauren Drexler 4, Danneli Campbell 6. Totals – 29-63 1-1 60.
CALUMET (0-2-0-2)
Kayla Congress 0, Nevaeh Anderson 0, Alexis Flores 2, Chloe Patrick 0, Ina Bengaly 0, Skia Shufford 2. Totals – 2 0-0 4.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 1-9 (Wright). Calumet 0. Team fouls: Bishop Noll 10, Calumet 8. Fouled out: None.
Crown Point 50, Portage 25
CROWN POINT (11-9-14-16)
Jessica Carrothers 27 points, Lilly Stoddard 8 points; Nikki Gerodemos 5 points.
PORTAGE (11-3-3-8)
RECORDS – Crown Point 8-1 (2-0 DAC).
Lake Central 65, Merrillville 54
MERRILLVILLE (3-14-16-21)
Leavy 7, Allen 2, Burks 2, Smith 15, Jackson 5, Sabbath 0, Miller 12, Wells 11. Totals – 19 14-30 54
LAKE CENTRAL (16-14-15)
Wimberly 8, Milausnic 9, Bishop 6, Krygier 12, Johnson 22, Weber 0, Clayton 2, Gail 0, Soria 0, Leonard 0, Zajeski 6. Totals – 18 25-32 65.
3-point field goals: Merrillville 2 (Leavy, Jackson); Lake Central 4 (Johnson 3, Milausnic). Team fouls: Merrillville 19, Lake Central 20. Fouled out: Leavy, Wells (M); Clayton (LC).
Washington Twp. 63, Boone Grove 44
BOONE GROVE (10-7-9-18)
Emily Fritcher 0, Ella Hylek 0, Ella Bono 7, Lauren Jeffries 0, Jaci Menard 10, Kara Krause 4, Drew Jeffries 12, Emily Veschak 8, Downham 3. Totals – 18 6-6 44.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (19-6-18-20)
Jaycee Jackson 3, Clair Klinger 18, Nicole Bunag 0, Josie Whitcomb 2, Olivia Martinez 8, Addie Graf 16, Samantha Bunag 0, Gracie Little 14, Sarah Boby 2. Totals – 22 15-18 63.
3-point field goals: Boone Grove 2 (Menard 2); Washington 4 (Klinger 2, Jackson, Graf). Team fouls: Boone Grove 16, Washington 12. Fouled out: None.
Thursday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
TF South 63, Evergreen Park 51
AT TF SOUTH
TF SOUTH — Tariya Wright 17 points, Jaiden Thompson 15 points, Rayvan Rush 11 points.
Boys Swimming
North Judson 78, Kankakee Valley 74, South Newton 13, Kouts 6
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(Times n/a)
DIVING — Mason Ames (KV). 100 FLY — Garret Zimmerman (KV). 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Luke Bristol, Zimmerman, Thomas Ketchem, Chase Brown). 100 BREAST – 1. Bristol (KV).
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley 94, North Judson 58, South Newton 17
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(Times n/a)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Brianna Castle, Rylee Swafford, Gabbie Oliver, Allie Rushmore). 200 FREE – 1. Rushmore (KV). 200 IM – 1. Kaitlyn Santaguida (KV). 50 FREE – 1. Swafford (KV). DIVING – 1. Emily Nannenga (KV). 100 FLY – 1. Santaguida (KV). 100 FREE – 1. Rushmore (KV). 500 FREE – 1. Oliver (KV). 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Rylee Swafford, Santaguida, Rushmore, Gabbie Oliver). 100 BACK – 1. Brianna Castle (KV). 100 BREAST – 1. Swafford (KV). 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Santaguida, Castle, JoJo Short, Oliver).
