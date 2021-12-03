 Skip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
agate urgent

Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Friday's Results

Boys Basketball

Chesterton 68, Morton 40

MORTON (11-8-6-15)

CHESTERTON (13-20-16-19)

Travis Grayson 22 points, Owen Guest 10 points, Sean Kasper 10 points.

Munster 52, Illiana Christian 38

MUNSTER (13-13-15-11)

Cundiff 11, Awuah 0, Atkins 0, Coney 0, Giba 0, Kinsella 3, Cipowski 0, Kimble 17, Moreno 0, Trilli 21. Totals – 17-40 16-24 52.

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (7-8-14-9)

Corcoran 5, Kieft 0, Van Essen 6, Barker 6, Gibson 1, Van Essen 12, Van Beek 4, Vis 0, DeJong 2, Walters 0, Post 0, Spoelman 2. Totals – 16-55 3-4 38.

3-point field goals: Munster 2-9 (Kinsella, Kimble); Illiana Christian 3-21 (Corcoran, Van Essen 2). Rebounds: Munster 40 (Trilli 9, Kimble 9); Illiana Christian 28 (Spoelman 4). Assists: Munster 10; Illiana Christian 5. Steals: Munster 6 (Cundiff 4); Illiana Christian 12 (Spoelman 4). Team fouls: Munster 8, Illiana Christian 20. Fouled out: Gibson (IC).

Valparaiso 68, EC Central 27

 EC CENTRAL (8-6-7-6)

Tucker 0, D. Timms 2, Pullen 6, Porter 0, Henderson 0, Winters 0, Bradley 11, Wallace 0, Murphy 2, DT Timms 2, Wells 4, Williams 0. Totals – 10-41 5-9 27.

VALPARAISO (21-18-17-12)

Hazlett 9, Flynn 10, Walls 4, McCall 4, Smiley 5, Dalton 11, Brooks 9, Jones 10, Danzy 0, Kuka 2, Hofer 4. Totals – 27-52 7-8 68.

3-point field goals: EC Central 2 (Pullen, Bradley); Valparaiso 7-19 (Hazlett 3, Flynn 2, Smiley, Dalton). Rebounds: EC Central 17 (Murphy 3, Wells 3); Valparaiso 35 (Hazlett 5, McCall 5, Jones 5). Assists: EC Central 1 (D. Timms); Valparaiso 22 (Walls 12). Steals: EC Central 6 (Williams 2, Wells 2); Valparaiso 12 (Walls 4). Team fouls: EC Central 6, Valparaiso 8. Fouled out: None.

Girls Basketball

Andrean 60, Highland 59

HIGHLAND (13-20-11-13)

Keil 7, Flores 9, Reid 18, Barajas 0, Frazier 0, Churilla 19, Wilson 4, Belloso 2. Totals – 20 10-19 59.

ANDREAN (10-14-18-18)

Arcella 17, Colon 6, Swain 6, Allen 22, Morley 0, Delevic 0, Walton 3, Ziegelhofer 6. Totals – 19 16-21 60.

3-point field goals: Highland 9 (Reid 4, Flores 3, Churilla 2); Andrean 6 (Arcella 3, Colon 2, Allen). Team fouls: Highland 17, Andrean 15. Fouled out: None.

Bishop Noll 60, Calumet 4

BISHOP NOLL (19-22-4-15)

Maddie Downs 0, Brianna Gonzalez 8, Tranika Randolph 12, Icesis Thomas 13, Kennedy Blakely 8, Elia Larios 4, Alante Wright 5, Lauren Drexler 4, Danneli Campbell 6. Totals – 29-63 1-1 60.

CALUMET (0-2-0-2)

Kayla Congress 0, Nevaeh Anderson 0, Alexis Flores 2, Chloe Patrick 0, Ina Bengaly 0, Skia Shufford 2. Totals – 2 0-0 4.

3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 1-9 (Wright). Calumet 0. Team fouls: Bishop Noll 10, Calumet 8. Fouled out: None.

Crown Point 50, Portage 25

CROWN POINT (11-9-14-16)

Jessica Carrothers 27 points, Lilly Stoddard 8 points; Nikki Gerodemos 5 points.

PORTAGE (11-3-3-8)

RECORDS – Crown Point 8-1 (2-0 DAC).

Lake Central 65, Merrillville 54

MERRILLVILLE (3-14-16-21)

Leavy 7, Allen 2, Burks 2, Smith 15, Jackson 5, Sabbath 0, Miller 12, Wells 11. Totals – 19 14-30 54

LAKE CENTRAL (16-14-15)

Wimberly 8, Milausnic 9, Bishop 6, Krygier 12, Johnson 22, Weber 0, Clayton 2, Gail 0, Soria 0, Leonard 0, Zajeski 6. Totals – 18 25-32 65.

3-point field goals: Merrillville 2 (Leavy, Jackson); Lake Central 4 (Johnson 3, Milausnic). Team fouls: Merrillville 19, Lake Central 20. Fouled out: Leavy, Wells (M); Clayton (LC).

Washington Twp. 63, Boone Grove 44

BOONE GROVE (10-7-9-18)

Emily Fritcher 0, Ella Hylek 0, Ella Bono 7, Lauren Jeffries 0, Jaci Menard 10, Kara Krause 4, Drew Jeffries 12, Emily Veschak 8, Downham 3. Totals – 18 6-6 44.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (19-6-18-20)

Jaycee Jackson 3, Clair Klinger 18, Nicole Bunag 0, Josie Whitcomb 2, Olivia Martinez 8, Addie Graf 16, Samantha Bunag 0, Gracie Little 14, Sarah Boby 2. Totals – 22 15-18 63.

3-point field goals: Boone Grove 2 (Menard 2); Washington 4 (Klinger 2, Jackson, Graf). Team fouls: Boone Grove 16, Washington 12. Fouled out: None.

.

Thursday's Late Results

Girls Basketball

TF South 63, Evergreen Park 51

AT TF SOUTH

TF SOUTH — Tariya Wright 17 points, Jaiden Thompson 15 points, Rayvan Rush 11 points.

Boys Swimming

North Judson 78, Kankakee Valley 74, South Newton 13, Kouts 6

AT KANKAKEE VALLEY

(Times n/a)

DIVING — Mason Ames (KV). 100 FLY — Garret Zimmerman (KV). 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Luke Bristol, Zimmerman, Thomas Ketchem, Chase Brown). 100 BREAST – 1. Bristol (KV).

Girls Swimming

Kankakee Valley 94, North Judson 58, South Newton 17

AT KANKAKEE VALLEY

(Times n/a)

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Brianna Castle, Rylee Swafford, Gabbie Oliver, Allie Rushmore). 200 FREE – 1. Rushmore (KV). 200 IM – 1. Kaitlyn Santaguida (KV). 50 FREE – 1. Swafford (KV). DIVING – 1. Emily Nannenga (KV). 100 FLY – 1. Santaguida (KV). 100 FREE – 1. Rushmore (KV). 500 FREE – 1. Oliver (KV). 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Rylee Swafford, Santaguida, Rushmore, Gabbie Oliver). 100 BACK – 1. Brianna Castle (KV). 100 BREAST – 1. Swafford (KV). 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Santaguida, Castle, JoJo Short, Oliver).

