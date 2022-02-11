 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

Boys Basketball

Chesterton 48, Portage 45

CHESTERTON – Travis Grayson 22 points.

PORTAGE – Kamari Slaughter 20 points (4 rebounds, 5 assists), Blake Creech 8 points, Garrett Clark 7 points.

Hanover Central 54, Lowell 42

HANOVER (12-12-15-15)

Cole Hernandez 9, Henry Maurer 13, Drayk Castner 8, Nicholas Holden 13, Chase Kuzma 9, Max Wiancek 2, Brad Rohde 0. Totals – 19 7-16 54.

LOWELL (14-9-9-10)

Zach Wunsch 15, Logan Krambeck 0, Ethan Hernandez 11, Damian Delgado 0, John Johnson 8, Jacob Lulinksi 0, Jacob Viehman 6, Noah Smith 0, Owen Pace 2. Totals – 14 8-10 42.

3-point field goals: Hanover 7 (Mauer 3, Holden 2, Hernandez, Casner); Lowell 6 (Viehman 2, Johnson 2, Wunsch, Hernandez). Total fouls: Hanover 10, Lowell 18. Fouled out: None. Records: Hanover Central 8-9, Lowell 0-17.

Munster 58, West Side 41

MUNSTER (11-10-16-21)

David Cundiff 9, Yaw Awuah 0, Jermaine Coney 9, Nolan Kinsella 12, Andrew Cipowski 0, Sean Kimble 11, Luke Macek 3, Brandon Trilli 14. Totals – 23 9-11 58.

WEST SIDE (8-14-14-5)

Hines 13, Cousins 0, Hardy 8, Green 0, King 6, Hines 2, Holmes 6, McLaurin 6. Totals – 16 2-6 41.

3-point field goals: Munster 3 (Coney, Kinsella, Kimble); West Side 7 (Hines 3, Hardy 2, King 2). Team fouls: Munster 8, West Side 8. Fouled out: None.

21st Century 84, Kouts 57

21st CENTURY (27-22-17-18)

Lemetrios Williams 13, D.J.Moss 16, Eric Price 9, Ashton Williamson 17, Roy Cast 5, Garrick Patten 0, Quintin Floyd 8, Emmanuel Foley 9, Louis Campbell 0, Marcellous Moore 0, Malachi Moore 2, Marquis McCeader 0, TaSean Gates 2, Gabriel Ocasio 3. Totals — 33 5-12 84.

KOUTS (22-14-14-7)

Joe Vick 14, Matt Baker 7, Aaron Ketchmark 8, Tristin Ballas 4, Connor Croff 11, Spencer Andrews 11, Owen Winters 2, Japheth Anweiler 0. Totals — 23 4-11 57.

3-Point field goals: 21st 13 (Williamson 3, Foley 3, Moss 2, Price 3, Cast, Ocasio); Kouts 7 (Croff 2, Andrews 3, Vick 2). Team fouls: 21st 12, Kouts 10. Fouled out: None. Records: 21st Century 14-3, Kouts 11-7.

JUNIOR VARSITY — 21st Century, 58-51.

Valparaiso 72, Crown Point 42

CROWN POINT (5-13-13-11)

Swan 0, Delich 3, Adzia 13, Lux 14, Mureiko 0, Svetich 0, Cotton 2, Mullally 0, Zdanowicz 0, Buuck 6, Malaski 4. Totals – 13 12-16 42.

VALPARAISO (20-16-18-18)

Adler Hazlett 3, Derrick Brooks 2, Michael Flynn 12, Breece Walls 4, Connor McCall 2, Jack Smiley 11, Blaine Dalton 10, Mason Jones 24, Cam Danzy 0, Jack Kuka 4, Matt Hofer 0, Alec Platipodis 0, Clark 0. Totals – 28 8-10 72.

3-point field goals: Crown Point 4 (Delich, Adzia, Lux 2); Valparaiso 8 (Hazlett, Flynn 2, Smiley, Dalton 2, Jones 2). Team fouls: Crown Point 14, Valparaiso 19. Fouled out: Buuck (CP).

ESCC Tournament

Semifinal

Marian Catholic 61, St. Patrick 54

MARIAN CATHOLIC — Tre Davis 16 points, Jeremiah Jones 12, Quentin Jones 12.

Records: Marian Catholic 17-9.

