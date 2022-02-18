Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

TF SOUTH — Xavier Lewis 22 points.
Records: TF South 14-13 (7-6 South Suburban Blue)
Chesterton 60, Valparaiso 57 (OT) VALPARAISO (10-11-12-16-8)
Hazlett 2, Flynn 6, Walls 10, McCall 5, Smiley 1, Dalton 5, Jones 28, Kuka 0. Totals – 21 11-16 57.
CHESTERTON (5-13-15-16-11)
Parrish 0, Grayson 40, Guest 3, Sims 10, Parrish 0, Mullen 5, Vrahoretis 2, Furmanek 0, Kasper 0. Totals – 15 27-34 60.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 4 (Flynn, McCall, Dalton, Jones); Chesterton 3 (Grayson 2, Guest). Team fouls: Valparaiso 25, Chesterton 15. Fouled out: Walls, McCall (V).
Crown Point 66, Lake Central 54 LAKE CENTRAL (11-10-17-16)
Myles Yekich 6, Mitch Milausnic 9, Jaiden Clayton 11, Dorien Beatty 0, Xavier Williams 8, Jake Smith 3, Brandon Escobedo 13, Karson Colin 4. Totals – 20 7-9 54.
CROWN POINT (14-15-18-19)
Elliot Swan 2, Carter Delich 4, Drew Adzia 14, AJ Lux 25, Lou Mureiko 7, Jack Svetch 0, Connor Cotton 4, Matt Zdanowicz 0, Keaton Buuck 4, Seamus Malaski 6. Totals – 21 14-14 66.
3-point field goals: Lake Central 7 (Milausnic 3, Clayton 3, Smith); Crown Point 10 (Lux 7, Adzia 2, Mureiko). Team fouls: Lake Central 18, Crown Point 15. Records: Crown Point 15-5 (5-2 DAC), Lake Central 9-13, (2-5).
EC Central 90, Bishop Noll 62
Ahmad Artis 14, Angel Alvarez 18, Caleb Parks 11, Xavier Zukley 0, Christian Ayala 9, Carlos Alvarez 5, Cesar Andrade 0, Javier Meraz 2, Matt Klocek 0, Johnny Alford 0, Curshaun Walker 3. Totals — 21 14-16 62.
Kentrell Tucker 7, Deon Timms 0, Xavier Bradley 18, Dominique Murphy 17, Keontay Andrews 13, Brian Pullen 2, Chris Stribling 8, Marrion Wells 6, Yamauree Wallace 19. Totals — 36 13-19 90.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 5 (Parks 2, A. Alvarez, C. Alvarez, Walker), EC Central 5 (Bradley 3, Tucker, Stribling). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 20, EC Central 19. Fouled out: Ayala (BN), Andrews (ECC). Technical fouls: None.
PORTAGE – Garrett Clark 10 points (10 rebounds), Sam Wellman 10 points, Primo DelValle 8 points, Blake Creech (5 blocks).
Marian Catholic 50, Richards 19 MARIAN CATHOLIC (15-8-13-14)
Madison Davis 15 points, Zikora Okonkwo 8 points.
Records: Marian Catholic 25-8.
195 – Nate Wemstrom (Aurora Christian) dec. Alex Jackson (TF North) 3-0.
PHOTOS: Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet
Boys DAC swim meet
Lake Central's Leo Bowman swims the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Crown Point's Aleks Kostic swims in the 100-yard butterfly on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Crown Point assistant coach Blake Yeager, right, pats Matthew Dumbsky's head after his first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Valparaiso coach Adam "Boomer" Nellessen and fellow swimmers react after George Patterson's third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Alejandro Kincaid swims butterfly in the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Crown Point's Matthew Dumbsky reacts after his first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Alejandro Kincaid, right, sports a red nose and hoists an inflatable dumbbell as he celebrates his first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso. Lake Central's Griffen Weber, left, finished second.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Alejandro Kincaid swims breaststroke in the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Gabe Eschbach finishes as the anchor for the Trojans' 200-yard freestyle relay team on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Lake Central's Eric Tinsley competes in the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Scott Pejic competes in the 100-yard butterfly on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Gavin Nagdeman launches from the starting block during the 200-yard freestyle relay on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Gabe Eschbach swims in the 200-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Gabe Eschbach swims the 500-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Lake Central's Griffen Weber swims breaststroke in the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
