Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Boys Basketball

Bremen 63, TF South 56

TF SOUTH — Xavier Lewis 22 points.

Records: TF South 14-13 (7-6 South Suburban Blue)

Chesterton 60, Valparaiso 57 (OT)

VALPARAISO (10-11-12-16-8)

Hazlett 2, Flynn 6, Walls 10, McCall 5, Smiley 1, Dalton 5, Jones 28, Kuka 0. Totals – 21 11-16 57.

CHESTERTON (5-13-15-16-11)

Parrish 0, Grayson 40, Guest 3, Sims 10, Parrish 0, Mullen 5, Vrahoretis 2, Furmanek 0, Kasper 0. Totals – 15 27-34 60.

3-point field goals: Valparaiso 4 (Flynn, McCall, Dalton, Jones); Chesterton 3 (Grayson 2, Guest). Team fouls: Valparaiso 25, Chesterton 15. Fouled out: Walls, McCall (V).

Crown Point 66, Lake Central 54

LAKE CENTRAL (11-10-17-16)

Myles Yekich 6, Mitch Milausnic 9, Jaiden Clayton 11, Dorien Beatty 0, Xavier Williams 8, Jake Smith 3, Brandon Escobedo 13, Karson Colin 4. Totals – 20 7-9 54.

CROWN POINT (14-15-18-19)

Elliot Swan 2, Carter Delich 4, Drew Adzia 14, AJ Lux 25, Lou Mureiko 7, Jack Svetch 0, Connor Cotton 4, Matt Zdanowicz 0, Keaton Buuck 4, Seamus Malaski 6. Totals – 21 14-14 66.

3-point field goals: Lake Central 7 (Milausnic 3, Clayton 3, Smith); Crown Point 10 (Lux 7, Adzia 2, Mureiko). Team fouls: Lake Central 18, Crown Point 15. Records: Crown Point 15-5 (5-2 DAC), Lake Central 9-13, (2-5).

EC Central 90, Bishop Noll 62

BISHOP NOLL (5-23-16-18)

Ahmad Artis 14, Angel Alvarez 18, Caleb Parks 11, Xavier Zukley 0, Christian Ayala 9, Carlos Alvarez 5, Cesar Andrade 0, Javier Meraz 2, Matt Klocek 0, Johnny Alford 0, Curshaun Walker 3. Totals — 21 14-16 62.

EC CENTRAL (15-26-17-32)

Kentrell Tucker 7, Deon Timms 0, Xavier Bradley 18, Dominique Murphy 17, Keontay Andrews 13, Brian Pullen 2, Chris Stribling 8, Marrion Wells 6, Yamauree Wallace 19. Totals — 36 13-19 90.

3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 5 (Parks 2, A. Alvarez, C. Alvarez, Walker), EC Central 5 (Bradley 3, Tucker, Stribling). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 20, EC Central 19. Fouled out: Ayala (BN), Andrews (ECC). Technical fouls: None.

Portage 57, LaPorte 44

PORTAGE – Garrett Clark 10 points (10 rebounds), Sam Wellman 10 points, Primo DelValle 8 points, Blake Creech (5 blocks).

Girls Basketball

Class 3A

Marian Catholic Regional

Championship

Marian Catholic 50, Richards 19

RICHARDS (0-10-2-7)

MARIAN CATHOLIC (15-8-13-14)

Madison Davis 15 points, Zikora Okonkwo 8 points.

Records: Marian Catholic 25-8.

Wrestling

IHSA Class 2A State

Semifinal

195 – Nate Wemstrom (Aurora Christian) dec. Alex Jackson (TF North) 3-0.

