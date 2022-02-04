 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys Basketball

Merrillville 68, Lake Central 57

MERRILLVILLE (13-15-13-27)                        

AJ Dixon 18, Erickson Gibson 18, O’Shawn Kelly 13, Jaeden Williams 10, Angel Nelson 3, LaVonta Ash 3, Darrin Weaver 2, Jeremiah Roberts 0, Deecon Franklin 0. Totals — 25 14-18 68.

LAKE CENTRAL (11-14-12-25)

Jaiden Clayton 13, Brandon Escobedo 11, Karson Colin 10, Mitch Milausnic 9, Dorien Beatty 8, Myles Yekich 4, Jake Smith 2, Ethan Knopf 0. Totals — 17 17-29 57.

3-point field goals: Merrillville 4 (Kelly 2, Nelson, Gibson), Lake Central 6 (Milausnic 3, Clayton 2, Beatty). Team fouls: Merrillville 19, Lake Central 18. Fouled out: None.

TF South 89, TF North 68

TF NORTH (8-19-25-16)

Chase Abraham 20, Aric Moultrie 0, Jamari Littleton 4, Naeim Evans 6, Jeremiah Clare 11, Mario Desilva 16, Petty 2, Cornelius Abraham 2, Omar Patton 7. Totals — 23 16-24 68.

TF SOUTH (24-22-18-25)

Lyonel Hodges 22, Marquell Wilson 7, Jalen Dale 0, Xavier Lewis 20, Vincent Payne 21, Chijindu Geoffrey 0, Rhamses Harrison 2, Jose Betancourt 2, Sam Townsend 4, Romello Ali 11, Kelsey Griffin 0. Totals — 37 8-14 89.

3-point field goals: TF North 6 (Ch. Abraham 4, Desilva, Patton), TF South 7 (Payne 3, Hodges, Wilson, Lewis, Ali).  Total fouls: TF South 20, TF North 14. Fouled out: Hodges, Wilson (TFS). Technical fouls: Lewis, Wilson (TFS).

Girls Basketball 

Class 4A

Munster Sectional

Game 3

Highland 61, Morton 28

MORTON (2-4-17-5)

Stewart 6, Watson 0, Clopton 9, Morris-Carrington 2, Campos 0, Carpenter 6, Macon 0, Lopez 0, Flemming 0, Carrera 5, Deloach 0. Totals –10 5-15 28.

HIGHLAND (24-14-15-8)

Keil 8, Flores 6, Reid 15, Barajas 6, Ballard 3, Belloso 8, Kinley 2, Frazier 2, Churilla 6, Wilson 5, Kuva 0. Totals – 24 6-9 61.

3-point field goals: Morton 3 (Stewart, Clopton 2); Highland 7 (Reid 3, Flores 2, Keil, Ballard). Team fouls: Morton 12, Highland 10. Fouled out: None.

Class 3A

Knox Sectional

Game 2

Culver Academies 64, Wheeler 32

CULVER ACADEMIES (11-19-22-12)

Totals – 27 8-19 64.

WHEELER (4-15-3-10)

DeJesus 0, L. Cutka 0, Catone 0, Ordonez 0, Tsampis 4, Wagoner 5, Harris 14, Warnell 5, O. Cutka 0, Vincent 4. Totals – 11 5-8 32.

3-point field goals: Culver Academies 2; Wheeler 5 (Harris 4, Wagoner).

Class A

Morgan Twp. Sectional

Game 2

Kouts 48, Covenant Christian 38

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (12-12-4-10)

Gwen Walstra 5, Madison Zeldenrust 0, Gabrielle Zeilenga 11, Skylar Bos 11, Sophie Bakker 11, Claire Bakker 0, Dahna Frump 0. Totals — 13 6-12 38. 

KOUTS (9-11-11-17) 

Ally Capouch 8, Olivia Miller 3, Lyndsey Kobza 7, Emma Garavalia 15, Taylor Moyer 11, Macie Sanders 4, Kourtney Lockett 0, Cassidy Ryan 0, Katie Kleckner 0, Sophia Tikalsky 0, Kayla Hoover 0. Totals — 17 6-9 48.

3-point field goals: Covenant Christian 6 (S.Bakker 3, Zeilenga 2, Walstra); Kouts 8 (Garavalia 3, Moyer 3, Miller, Capouch). Team fouls: Covenant 9, Kouts 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 18-6, Covenant Christian 18-5.

Game 3

Marquette 51, 21st Century 7

MARQUETTE (21-12-12-6)

Ana Blakely 14, Jiselle Chabes 6, Natalie Robinson 10, Addison Johnson 4, Xaria Biggerstaff 5, A’Keela Dennie 0, Elaine Balling 8, Livia Balling 2, Saniya Singh 0, Brielle Jones 2. Totals – 24 2-6 51.

21st CENTURY (0-4-2-1)

Angel Johnson 0, Sarayah Smith 2, Jalayah Harris 2, Denise Sandridge 0, Tyren Hayes 2, Amplias Starks 1. Totals – 2 3-7 7.

3-point field goals: Marquette 1 (Biggerstaff); 21st Century 0. Team fouls: Marquette 10, 21st Century 10. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 10-13. 

