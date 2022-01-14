Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

Friday's Results
Boys Basketball
Chesterton 69, LaPorte 44
CHESTERTON – Chris Mullen 20 points, Travis Grayson 17 points.
Crown Point 67, Merrillville 36
MERRILLVILLE (5-13-12-6)
CROWN POINT (15-24-18-10)
Records: Crown Point 9-3.
Hillcrest 67, TF South 47
Records: TF South 3-8 (2-2 South Suburban Blue)
Lake Central 46, Portage 42
PORTAGE — Kamari Slaughter 12 points (7 rebounds, 3 assists), Sam Wellman 9 points, Michael Wellman 8 points.
Valparaiso 76, Michigan City 70
MICHIGAN CITY (15-19-17-19)
Hatch 6, Laurent 11, Robinson 7, Briggs 11, Roberson 0, France 12, Hodges 23, Nelson 0, Branch 0. Totals — 25 14-18 70.
VALPARAISO (21-20-16-19)
Adler Hazlett 2, Derrick Brooks 4, Michael Flynn 2, Breece Walls 7, Connor McCall 6, Jack Smiley 15, Blaine Dalton 17, Mason Jones 23. Totals – 30 13-17 76.
3-point field goals: Michigan City 6 (Hatch, Laurent 2, Robinson, Briggs, France); Valparaiso 3 (Walls, Dalton, Jones). Team fouls: Michigan City 16, Valparaiso 17. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic 41, Andrean 34
MARIAN CATHOLIC (4-5-12-20)
Okonkwo 7, Poisson 0, Kleszynski 11, Davis 14, Skelton 6, Segarra 3, Jackson 0. Totals – 16 4-8 41.
ANDREAN (5-9-16-4)
Arcella 0, Sherman 6, Colon 3, Swain 5, Allen 15, Morley 5, Ziegelhofer 0. Totals – 12 3-4 34.
3-point field goals: Marian 5 (Okonkwo, Kleszynski, Davis, Skelton, Segarra); Andrean 7 (Allen 5, Sherman, Morley). Team fouls: Marian 9, Andrean 12. Fouled out: None.
.
Thursday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Benet 55, Marian Catholic 41
BENET (13-7-15-20)
Totals – 19 11-14 55.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (10-8-4-19)
Quentin Jones 7, Tre Davis 15, Joshua Lawson 0, James Bullock 6, Jeremiah Jones 7, Jeremiah Smith 0 Donovan Juzang 4, Ashton Edmond 0, Eddie Barrett 0, Josiah Harris 0, Jonah Weathers 2. Totals – 18 3-5 41.
3-point field goals: Benet 6; Marian Catholic 2 (Q. Jones, J. Jones). Rebounds: Benet 30, Marian Catholic 20 (Bullock 6, Q. Jones 5). Team fouls: Benet 9, Marian Catholic 11. Fouled out: None. Records: Benet (5-0 East Suburban Catholic), Marian Catholic 10-7 (6-1).
Girls Basketball
Bremen 45, TF North 25
Record: TF North 1-17 (1-5 South Suburban Blue).
Griffith 49, Whiting 24
WHITING (2-13-6-3)
GRIFFITH (11-12-10-16)
Marisa Esquivel 18 points, Chloe Smith 8 points, Ella Rasberry 7 points, Peyton Willis 2 points, Xya Anderson 2 points.
Hillcrest 58, TF South 48
TF SOUTH — Tariya Wright 13 points, Jaiden Thompson 8 points, Rayvan Rush 8 points.
Records – TF South 9-6 (3-2 South Suburban Blue)
Girls Bowling
Evergreen Park 1627, TF South 1481
AT EVERGREEN PARK (ARENA BOWL)
TF SOUTH – Abby Kliedon 331, Trinity Kimmons 320, Angie Gonzalez 305, Khia Wilson 275, Precious Ike 250.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Evergreen Park 1370, TF South 1099.
Boys Swimming
Kankakee Valley 101, Michigan City 78
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(KV first place finishers)
200 FREE — Chase Brown (PR). 500 FREE — Luke Bristol. 400 FREE RELAY — Kankakee Valley (Garret Zimmerman, Coen Murray, Tim Stidham, Thomas Ketchem).
Bishop Noll 91, Hammond Central 63, Griffith 48
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley 117, Michigan City 38
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(KV first place finishers)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Bri Castle, Rylee Swafford, Kaitlyn Santaguida, Allie Rushmore. 200 FREE — Santaguida. DIVING — Emily Nannenga. 100 FREE – Santaguida. 500 FREE — Allie Rushmore. 200 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Santaguida, Jade Brown, Swafford, Rushmore). 100 BACK – Castle. 400 FREE RELAY – (Brown, Ava Pearson, Jo-Jo Short, Castle).
Griffith 112, Hammond Central 59, Bishop Noll 46
Gallery: Munster visits Kankakee Valley in boys basketball
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_7
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_10
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_8
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_9
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_6
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_15
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_5
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_3
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_13
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_2
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_16
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_17
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_1
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_4
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_18
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_14
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_12
010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_11
Gallery