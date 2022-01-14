 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

Friday's Results

Boys Basketball

Chesterton 69, LaPorte 44

CHESTERTON – Chris Mullen 20 points, Travis Grayson 17 points.

Crown Point 67, Merrillville 36

MERRILLVILLE (5-13-12-6)

CROWN POINT (15-24-18-10)

Records: Crown Point 9-3.

Hillcrest 67, TF South 47

Records: TF South 3-8 (2-2 South Suburban Blue)

Lake Central 46, Portage 42

PORTAGE — Kamari Slaughter 12 points (7 rebounds, 3 assists), Sam Wellman 9 points, Michael Wellman 8 points.

Valparaiso 76, Michigan City 70

MICHIGAN CITY (15-19-17-19)

Hatch 6, Laurent 11, Robinson 7, Briggs 11, Roberson 0, France 12, Hodges 23, Nelson 0, Branch 0. Totals — 25 14-18 70.

VALPARAISO (21-20-16-19)

Adler Hazlett 2, Derrick Brooks 4, Michael Flynn 2, Breece Walls 7, Connor McCall 6, Jack Smiley 15, Blaine Dalton 17, Mason Jones 23. Totals – 30 13-17 76.

3-point field goals: Michigan City 6 (Hatch, Laurent 2, Robinson, Briggs, France); Valparaiso 3 (Walls, Dalton, Jones). Team fouls: Michigan City 16, Valparaiso 17. Fouled out: None.

Girls Basketball

Marian Catholic 41, Andrean 34

MARIAN CATHOLIC (4-5-12-20)

Okonkwo 7, Poisson 0, Kleszynski 11, Davis 14, Skelton 6, Segarra 3, Jackson 0. Totals – 16 4-8 41.

ANDREAN (5-9-16-4)

Arcella 0, Sherman 6, Colon 3, Swain 5, Allen 15, Morley 5, Ziegelhofer 0. Totals – 12 3-4 34.

3-point field goals: Marian 5 (Okonkwo, Kleszynski, Davis, Skelton, Segarra); Andrean 7 (Allen 5, Sherman, Morley). Team fouls: Marian 9, Andrean 12. Fouled out: None.

Thursday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

Benet 55, Marian Catholic 41

BENET (13-7-15-20)

Totals – 19 11-14 55.

MARIAN CATHOLIC (10-8-4-19)

Quentin Jones 7, Tre Davis 15, Joshua Lawson 0, James Bullock 6, Jeremiah Jones 7, Jeremiah Smith 0 Donovan Juzang 4, Ashton Edmond 0, Eddie Barrett 0, Josiah Harris 0, Jonah Weathers 2. Totals – 18 3-5 41.

3-point field goals: Benet 6; Marian Catholic 2 (Q. Jones, J. Jones). Rebounds: Benet 30, Marian Catholic 20 (Bullock 6, Q. Jones 5). Team fouls: Benet 9, Marian Catholic 11. Fouled out: None. Records: Benet (5-0 East Suburban Catholic), Marian Catholic 10-7 (6-1).

Girls Basketball

Bremen 45, TF North 25

Record: TF North 1-17 (1-5 South Suburban Blue).

Griffith 49, Whiting 24

WHITING (2-13-6-3)

GRIFFITH (11-12-10-16)

Marisa Esquivel 18 points, Chloe Smith 8 points, Ella Rasberry 7 points, Peyton Willis 2 points, Xya Anderson 2 points.

Hillcrest 58, TF South 48

TF SOUTH — Tariya Wright 13 points, Jaiden Thompson 8 points, Rayvan Rush 8 points.

Records – TF South 9-6 (3-2 South Suburban Blue)

Girls Bowling

Evergreen Park 1627, TF South 1481

AT EVERGREEN PARK (ARENA BOWL)

TF SOUTH – Abby Kliedon 331, Trinity Kimmons 320, Angie Gonzalez 305, Khia Wilson 275, Precious Ike 250.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Evergreen Park 1370, TF South 1099.

Boys Swimming

Kankakee Valley 101, Michigan City 78

AT KANKAKEE VALLEY

(KV first place finishers)

200 FREE — Chase Brown (PR). 500 FREE — Luke Bristol. 400 FREE RELAY — Kankakee Valley (Garret Zimmerman, Coen Murray, Tim Stidham, Thomas Ketchem).

Bishop Noll 91, Hammond Central 63, Griffith 48

Girls Swimming

Kankakee Valley 117, Michigan City 38

AT KANKAKEE VALLEY

(KV first place finishers)

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Bri Castle, Rylee Swafford, Kaitlyn Santaguida, Allie Rushmore. 200 FREE — Santaguida. DIVING — Emily Nannenga. 100 FREE – Santaguida. 500 FREE — Allie Rushmore. 200 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Santaguida, Jade Brown, Swafford, Rushmore). 100 BACK – Castle. 400 FREE RELAY – (Brown, Ava Pearson, Jo-Jo Short, Castle).

Griffith 112, Hammond Central 59, Bishop Noll 46

 

