Check out results from area prep events from Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

Friday's Results
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 58, Michigan City 49
CROWN POINT (9-19-13-17)
Elliot Swan 3, Drew Adzia 15, AJ Lux 20, Lou Mureiko 6, Jack Svetich 2, Connor Cotton 11, Keaton Buuck 1. Totals – 17 14-19 58.
MICHIGAN CITY (6-18-8-17)
Omarian Hatch 2, Giovani Laurent 9, Tlijah Robinson 4, Allen Briggs 5, Kanye Roberson 2, Jevon France 11, Jamie Hodges 16, Jahari Branch 0. Totals – 20 7-8 49.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 10-20 (Swan, Adzia, Lux 5, Mureiko 2, Cotton); Michigan City 2 (Briggs, Hodges). Team fouls: Crown Point 10, Michigan City 18. Fouled out: None.
North Judson 53, Kouts 42
NORTH JUDSON (17-9-12-15)
Kelson Jordan 10, Blayne Wilcox 17, Payton Cox 9, Ty Schumacher 8, Cheyenne Allen 4, Quinn Bales 3, Aldric Harper 0, Eric Materna 2. Totals — 17 12-16 53.
KOUTS (8-12-10-12)
Joe Vick 7, Matt Baker 15, Aaron Ketchmark 9, Tristin Ballas 2, Japheth Anweiler 6, Spencer Andrews 0, Owen Winters 3. Totals — 14 10-14 42.
3-point field goals: North Judson 7 (Jordan 2, Schumacher 2, Wilcox, Cox, Bales); Kouts 4 (Baker 2, Anweiler 2). Team fouls: North Judson 15, Kouts 13. Fouled out: Vick (K). Records: North Judson 8-1, Kouts 6-3.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Kouts, 51-49.
Valparaiso 50, Portage 47
VALPARAISO (12-5-19-14)
Hazlett 5, Brooks 0, Flynn 3, Walls 13, McCall 2, Smiley 5, Dalton 11, Jones 9, Kuka 2. Totals – 17 13-15 50.
PORTAGE (14-19-9-5)
Slaughter 11, Craft 6, Delvalle 3, Clark 0, S. Wellman 0, M. Wellman 0, Clark 14, Creech 13. Totals – 19 5-9 47.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 3 (Flynn, Dalton, Hazlett); Portage 4 (Slaughter, Clark 3). Team fouls: Valparaiso 16, Portage 17. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Griffith 36, Wheeler 33
GRIFFITH (4-11-8-13)
Cierra Pipkins 3, Marisa Esquivel 9, Peyton Willis 3, Chloe Smith 4, Ella Rasberry 17, Kelsey Price 0, Emily Vasilak 0, Alex Stroud 0, Xya Anderson 0. Totals – 11 14-22 36.
WHEELER (2-12-7-12)
DeJesus 3, L. Cutka 0, Tsampis 2, Wagoner 10, Harris 3, Warnell 13, O. Cutka 2, Vincent 0. Totals – 13 5-12 33.
3-point field goals: Griffith 0; Wheeler 2 (DeJesus, Harris). Team fouls: Griffith 13, Wheeler 16. Fouled out: O. Cutka (W).
Highland 52, Hobart 19
HOBART (2-7-6-4)
Emma Ortiz 3, Piper Logan 0, S. Knight 0, Cailey Weber 0, Madelyn Burton 0, Jesse Neace 4, Amarea Donald 3, Nikolina Latinovic 2, Asia Donald 7, Melanie Leonard 0. Totals – 8 2-4 19.
HIGHLAND (12-14-20-6)
Keil 18, Reid 9, Barajas 4, Ballard 5, Belloso 2, Frazier 2, Churilla 12, Wilson 2, Kuva 0, Kinley 0. Totals – 23 6-12 52.
3-point field goals: Hobart 1 (Ortiz); Highland 0. Team fouls: Hobart 12, Highland 6. Fouled out: None.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Highland, 40-17.
.
Thursday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Marquette 59, SB Career Academy 44
MARQUETTE (17-7-10-25)
Kaden Manna 15, Cam Best 0, Sam Johnson 0, Gary Lewis 9, Brandon Welch 10, Conner Bakota 4, Adam Tarnow 0, Jason Kobe 21, Welch 0. Totals – 19 16-22 59.
SB CAREER ACADEMY (2-10-14-18)
Totals – 14 13-22 44.
3-point field goals: Marquette 5 (B. Welch 2, Kobe 2, Lewis); SB Career Academy 3. Team fouls: Marquette 17, SB Career Academy 15. Fouled out: Henry (SBCA). Records: Marquette 5-5.
Girls Basketball
Kankakee Valley 54, North Judson 46
NORTH JUDSON (12-12-10-12)
Totals – 16 7-16 46.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (15-14-12-13)
Taylor Schoonveld 0, Lilly Toppen 15, Olivia Plummer 6, Kate Thomas 24, Marissa Howard 1, Laynie Capellari 2, Faith Mauger 0, Genna Hayes 2, Juliet Starr 4. Totals – 15 19-28 54.
3-point field goals: North Judson 7; Kankakee Valley 5 (Toppen 3, Thomas, Starr). Team fouls: North Judson 20, Kankakee Valley 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Kankakee Valley 13-6.
South Central 56, Hebron 10
SOUTH CENTRAL (27-11-8-10)
Delanie Gale 8, Leila Hoover 0, Lauren Bowmar 10, Lexi Johnson 0, Abbie Tomblin 16, Sadie Marks 8, Hope Welsh 5, Lillian Tolmen 5, Olivia Marks 4, Kate Welsh 0. Totals – 22 9-12 56.
HEBRON (3-6-0-1)
K. Cole 0, Bowgren 0, Elijah 5, R. Cole 0, Wagoner 1, Pastrick 0, Heck 1, Rokosz 3. Totals – 3 3-8 10.
3-point field goals: South Central 3 (Gale, Tomblin, H. Welsh); Hebron 1 (Rokosz). Team fouls: South Central 11, Hebron 7. Fouled out: None.
Score only:
Illiana Christian 44, Whiting 27
Boys Swimming
Lowell 126, Merrillville 51
AT MERRILLVILLE
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Lowell (Jaxon Skinner, Walter Kotlin, Dylan Weller, Jack Hannon) 1:47.70. 200 FREE – Hannon (L) 1:53.47. 200 IM – Peyton Snell (L) 2:29.43. 50 FREE – Kotlin (L) 23.28. DIVING – Kiron Rodgers (M) 211.90. 100 FLY – Weller (L) 59.62. 100 FREE – Kotlin (L), 51.50. 500 FREE – Hannon (L) 5:15.07. 200 FREE RELAY – Lowell (Kitlin, Weller, Skinner, Hannon) 1:35.59. 100 BACK – Skinner (L) 59.99. 100 BREAST – Rowan Plants (L) 1:13.69. 400 FREE RELAY – Lowell (Josh Reck, Seth Bakker, Snell, Kayden Cornelius) 3:50.86.
Score only:
Crown Point 119, Portage 39
Girls Swimming
Lowell 93, Merrillville 55
AT MERRILLVILLE
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Lowell (Elizabeth Hilliard, Sid Napiwocki, Jami Baker, Camile Cassata) 2:18.49. 200 FREE – RayLynn Miller (L) 2:15.65. 200 IM – Baker (L) 2:31.00. 50 FREE – Daisy Garcia (M) 30.25. DIVING – Kionna Rodgers (M) 159.00. 100 FLY – Miller (L) 1:17.02. 100 FREE – Kate Hannon (L) 1:06.32. 500 FREE – Baker (L) 5:59.71. 200 FREE RELAY – Lowell (Napiwocki, Hannon, Brook Sherwood, Miller) 2:34.20. 100 BACK – Alexa Wright (M) 1:22.74. 100 BREAST – Ciara Watson (M) 1:26.15. 400 FREE RELAY – Lowell (Baker, Hannon, Hilliard, Miller) 4:27.21.
Score only:
Crown Point 109, Portage 77