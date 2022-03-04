 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Friday, March 4, 2022

Boys Basketball

Class 3A

Hanover Central Sectional

(Semifinal)

Calumet 52, River Forest 41

CALUMET (19-9-9-15)

Scott Flores 7, David Flores 8, Eric Allen 15, Eric Martin 12, Malik Hubbard 2, Waine Wilderness 6, Jalen Bullock 2. Totals – 19 11-17 52.

RIVER FOREST (9-7-14-11)

Travis Randolph 8, Kyron Matthews 11, Kobe Galligan 0, Gardin Sanders 6, Joey Ondo 0, Dennis Hurn 13, Zach McKim 3. Totals – 17 5-13 41.

3-point field goals: Calumet 3 (Wilderness 2, Allen); River Forest 2 (Hurn, McKim). Total fouls: Calumet 14, River Forest 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Calumet 14-9, River Forest 9-13.

Class 2A

Whiting Sectional

(Semifinals)

Bishop Noll 75, Andrean 60

BISHOP NOLL (22-16-15-22)

Ahmad Artis 24, Angel Alvarez 4, Christian Ayala 9, Caleb Parks 16, Xavier Zukley 4, Curshaun Walker 0, Carlos Alvarez 14, Cesar Andrade 2, Javier Meraz 0, Johnny Alford 2. Totals — 29 9-15 75.

ANDREAN (10-12-18-20)

Alex Austin 3, Aidan Austin 13, Dhmari Wright 6, Patrick Moynihan 15, Eddie Bastardo 8, Derrick Mitchell Jr. 7, Caleb Barfield 2, James Finley 0, Paul Gilvydis 0, Cole Jenkins 0, Anthony Wojcicki 6. Totals — 25 4-6 60.

3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 8 (C. Alvarez 4, Parks 1, Ayala 1, Artis 2); Andrean 6 (Moynihan 2, Ai. Austin 3, Al. Austin 1). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 8, Andrean 18. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.

Lake Station 71, Whiting 30

WHITING (14-9-5-2)

Nolan Toth 9, Luke Zorich 9, Sean Donaldson 5, Julius Torres 3, Jeremiah Allard 2, Joe Jendreas 0, Daniel Sotelo 0, Dom Harbin 2, Beau Harbin 0, Jed Huffman 0, Nick Davenport 0. Totals — 10 2-8 30.

LAKE STATION (21-19-25-6)

Willie Miller 20, Maurion Turks 6, Adam Eastland 5, Armoni Gonzalez 8, Romeo Guerra 27, Elijah Jackson 1, Vince Yzaguirre 2, Michael Brown 2, Darryl Mosley 0, Fabio Gama 0, Peyton McIntosh 0. Totals — 29 7-11 71.

3-point field goals: Whiting 8 (Toth 3, Zorich 3, Donaldson, Torres), Lake Station 6 (Miller 4, Guerra 2) Team fouls: Whiting 15, Lake Station 8. Fouled out: Toth (W). Technical fouls: None.

Class A

Kouts Sectional

(Semifinals)

Marquette 63, Kouts 53

MARQUETTE (7-10-21-25)

Lukas Balling 10, Jason Kobe 7, Kaden Manna 25, Sam Johnson 2, Gary Lewis 14, Connor Bakota 0, JJ Welch 3, Cameron Best 0, Adam Tarnow 0, Caeden Meade 2. Totals — 24 7-10 63.

KOUTS (15-13-13-12)

Joe Vick 2, Matt Baker 14, Aaron Ketchmark 12, Tristin Ballas 3, Connor Croff 20, Owen Winters 2, Spencer Andrews 0. Totals — 19 12-15 53.

3-point field goals: Marquette 8 (Manna 3, Lewis 3, Welch, Kobe); Kouts 3 (Baker 2, Croff). Team fouls: Marquette 18, Kouts 9. Fouled out: Kobe (M). Records: Marquette 13-10, Kouts 14-11.

21st Century 68, Washington Twp. 22

21st CENTURY (17-25-16-10)

Roy Cast 3, Lemetruis Williams 6, Eric Price 2, Ashton Williamson 13, Demetrius Moss 13, Qunitin Floyd 18, Emmanuel Foley 0, Garrick Patten 2, Malachi Moore-Madgett 9, Louis Campbell 0, Tesean Gates 2, Gabriel Ocasio 0.  Totals — 27 10-16 68. 

WASHINGTON TWP. (4-8-8-2)

Nick Sears 4, Shepherd Scott 4, Michael Brickner 1, Cameron Andrews 4, Alex Mueller 2, Dylan Andrews 0, James Gilbert 5, Evan Schott 0, Jaxson Garzella 0, Logan Armstrong 0, Andrew Martin 2, Kyan Graves 0.  Totals — 10 2-4 22.

3-point field goals: 21st Century 4 (Floyd 2, Moss, Moore-Madgett); Washington 0. Team fouls: 21st Century 8, Washington 11. Fouled out: None. Records: 21st Century 20-4, Washington 5-17.

