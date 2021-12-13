 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Dec. 13, 2021
agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Girls Basketball

Marquette 72, South Bend Career Academy 24

SB CAREER ACADEMY (8-8-5-3)

Totals – 9 3-5 24.

MARQUETTE (15-24-19-14)

Ana Blakely 26, Jiselle Chabes 11, Natalie Robinson 11, Addison Johnson 14, Xaria Biggerstaff 2, Elaina Balling 8, Livia Balling 0, Saniya Singh 0, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 30 8-12 72.

3-point field goals: SB Career Academy 3; Marquette 4 (Blakely, Chabes, Robinson, Johnson). Team fouls: SB Career Academy 13, Marquette 5. Fouled out: None.

South Central 62, Morgan Twp. 29

SOUTH CENTRAL (13-20-24-5)

Delanie Gale 18, Lauren Bowmar 14, Lexi Johnson 0, Abbie Tomblin 13, Sadie Marks 2, Hope Welsh 3, Lillian Tolmen 2, Olivia Marks 8, Kate Welsh 2. Totals – 24 6-11 62.

MORGAN TWP. (8-8-4-9)

Madi Lemmons 5, Maria Lemmons 0, Josie Lemmons 2, Morgan Watson 2, Sloane Roberts 0, Ella DePorter 7, Kaelin Kreischer 0, Peyton Hanchar 8, Vanessa Parsons 2, Victoria Petraz 3. Totals – 10 9-20 29.

3-point field goals: South Central 4 (Gale 3, H. Welsh); Morgan Twp. 0. Team fouls: South Central 20, Morgan Twp. 9. Fouled out: None.

Boys Bowling

Lyons Twp. 2251, TF South 1991

AT TF SOUTH

TF SOUTH — Ethan Modjeski 257—483.

TF North 1666, Lemont 1401

AT TF NORTH

TF NORTH — David Holmes 174-225, Mark Johnson 201-178

JUNIOR VARSITY — Lemont 1315, TF North 1276

Boys Swimming

Crown Point 101, Highland 78

AT HIGHLAND

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Crown Point (Ethan Beishuizen, Daniel Nieto, Aleks Kostic, Matthew Dumbsky) 1:49.64. 200 FREE – Jordan Perkins (H) 2:16.82. 200 IM – Beishuizen (CP) 2:20.77. 50 FREE – Dumbsky (CP) 23.25. DIVING – Logan Opilka (H) 234.65. 100 FLY – Alex Smith (H) 1:06.81. 100 FREE – Dumbsky (CP) 52.66. 500 FREE – William Tarin (CP) 5:47.32. 200 FREE RELAY – Highland (Jacob Kowal, Zach Piech, Joey Opitz, Smith) 1:38.16. 100 BACK – Beishuizen (CP) 1:05.84. 100 BREAST – Nieto (CP) 1:12.86. 400 FREE RELAY – Crown Point (Nieto, Kostic, Dumbsky, Andrew Panozzo) 3:47.26.

Girls Swimming

Crown Point 102, Highland 66

AT HIGHLAND

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Crown Point (GG Gatley, Andi Murry, Hannah Jordan, Abigail Chin) 2:14.41. 200 FREE – Rachel Krick (H) 2:20.42. 200 IM – Murry (CP) 2:50.62. 50 FREE – Chloe Churilla (H) 28.88. DIVING – Lily Tauber (H) 134.70. 100 FLY – Krick (H) 1:11.53. 100 FREE – Olivia Stojkovich (CP) 1:14.69. 500 FREE – Paige Villeneuve (CP) 6:59.98. 200 FREE RELAY – Crown Point (Hailey Lloyd, Morgan Hawkins, Murry, Stojkovich) 2:05.08. 100 BACK – Gatley (CP) 1:12.63. 100 BREAST – Murry (CP) 1:21.98. 400 FREE RELAY – Crown Point (Chin, Gatley, Villeneuve, Jordan) 4:34.58.

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts