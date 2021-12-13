Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

Girls Basketball
Marquette 72, South Bend Career Academy 24
SB CAREER ACADEMY (8-8-5-3)
Totals – 9 3-5 24.
MARQUETTE (15-24-19-14)
Ana Blakely 26, Jiselle Chabes 11, Natalie Robinson 11, Addison Johnson 14, Xaria Biggerstaff 2, Elaina Balling 8, Livia Balling 0, Saniya Singh 0, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 30 8-12 72.
3-point field goals: SB Career Academy 3; Marquette 4 (Blakely, Chabes, Robinson, Johnson). Team fouls: SB Career Academy 13, Marquette 5. Fouled out: None.
South Central 62, Morgan Twp. 29
SOUTH CENTRAL (13-20-24-5)
Delanie Gale 18, Lauren Bowmar 14, Lexi Johnson 0, Abbie Tomblin 13, Sadie Marks 2, Hope Welsh 3, Lillian Tolmen 2, Olivia Marks 8, Kate Welsh 2. Totals – 24 6-11 62.
MORGAN TWP. (8-8-4-9)
Madi Lemmons 5, Maria Lemmons 0, Josie Lemmons 2, Morgan Watson 2, Sloane Roberts 0, Ella DePorter 7, Kaelin Kreischer 0, Peyton Hanchar 8, Vanessa Parsons 2, Victoria Petraz 3. Totals – 10 9-20 29.
3-point field goals: South Central 4 (Gale 3, H. Welsh); Morgan Twp. 0. Team fouls: South Central 20, Morgan Twp. 9. Fouled out: None.
Boys Bowling
Lyons Twp. 2251, TF South 1991
AT TF SOUTH
TF SOUTH — Ethan Modjeski 257—483.
TF North 1666, Lemont 1401
AT TF NORTH
TF NORTH — David Holmes 174-225, Mark Johnson 201-178
JUNIOR VARSITY — Lemont 1315, TF North 1276
Boys Swimming
Crown Point 101, Highland 78
AT HIGHLAND
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Crown Point (Ethan Beishuizen, Daniel Nieto, Aleks Kostic, Matthew Dumbsky) 1:49.64. 200 FREE – Jordan Perkins (H) 2:16.82. 200 IM – Beishuizen (CP) 2:20.77. 50 FREE – Dumbsky (CP) 23.25. DIVING – Logan Opilka (H) 234.65. 100 FLY – Alex Smith (H) 1:06.81. 100 FREE – Dumbsky (CP) 52.66. 500 FREE – William Tarin (CP) 5:47.32. 200 FREE RELAY – Highland (Jacob Kowal, Zach Piech, Joey Opitz, Smith) 1:38.16. 100 BACK – Beishuizen (CP) 1:05.84. 100 BREAST – Nieto (CP) 1:12.86. 400 FREE RELAY – Crown Point (Nieto, Kostic, Dumbsky, Andrew Panozzo) 3:47.26.
Girls Swimming
Crown Point 102, Highland 66
AT HIGHLAND
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Crown Point (GG Gatley, Andi Murry, Hannah Jordan, Abigail Chin) 2:14.41. 200 FREE – Rachel Krick (H) 2:20.42. 200 IM – Murry (CP) 2:50.62. 50 FREE – Chloe Churilla (H) 28.88. DIVING – Lily Tauber (H) 134.70. 100 FLY – Krick (H) 1:11.53. 100 FREE – Olivia Stojkovich (CP) 1:14.69. 500 FREE – Paige Villeneuve (CP) 6:59.98. 200 FREE RELAY – Crown Point (Hailey Lloyd, Morgan Hawkins, Murry, Stojkovich) 2:05.08. 100 BACK – Gatley (CP) 1:12.63. 100 BREAST – Murry (CP) 1:21.98. 400 FREE RELAY – Crown Point (Chin, Gatley, Villeneuve, Jordan) 4:34.58.
