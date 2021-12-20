Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Girls Basketball
Hebron 62, Calumet 13
CALUMET (4-2-3-4)
HEBRON (17-16-17-9)
Sidney Elijah 25, Olivia Pastrick 8, Maddy Heck 8, Halie Kinkade 7, Reagan Cole 4, Bella Bowgren 3, Gabby Wagoner 2, Kylie Cole 2.
Grow the Game Tournament
AT NEW TRIER
Glenbard West 45, TF North 17
TF NORTH — Asianay Johnson 10 points, Aniya David 4 points.
