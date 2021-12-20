 Skip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Girls Basketball

Hebron 62, Calumet 13

CALUMET (4-2-3-4)

HEBRON (17-16-17-9)

Sidney Elijah 25, Olivia Pastrick 8, Maddy Heck 8, Halie Kinkade 7, Reagan Cole 4, Bella Bowgren 3, Gabby Wagoner 2, Kylie Cole 2.

Grow the Game Tournament

AT NEW TRIER

Glenbard West 45, TF North 17

TF NORTH — Asianay Johnson 10 points, Aniya David 4 points.

