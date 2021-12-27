 Skip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

Boys basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Boys basketball

Kenwood 90, TF North 51

KENWOOD (27-24-30-9)

Loury 12, Moseley 4, Heard 22, Pettigrew 22, Robinson 14, I. Davis 0, Anderson 6, N. Davis 5, Walls II 0, Duling 0, Smith 5, Alston 0. Totals – 35 7-15 90.

TF NORTH (11-11-16-13)

Naeim Evans 1, Jeremiah Clair 3, Mario Dasilva 4, Jevon Warren 26, Chase Abraham 9, Braxton Williamson 6, Omar Patton 2, Aric Moultne 0, Cornelius Abraham 0, Terrell Washington 0. Totals – 16 18-26 51.

3-point field goals – Kenwood 13 (Loury 2, Heard 5, Pettigrew, Robinson 4, N. Davis); TF North 1 (Ch. Abraham). Team fouls – Kenwood 21, TF North 9. Fouled out – Smith (K).

Michigan City 73, Westville 66

WESTVILLE (14-14-18-20)

Julian Ellis 23.

MICHIGAN CITY (19-17-17-20)

Jamie Hodges Jr. 25.

Records: Michigan City 4-2, Westville 2-4.

Girls basketball

Oak Lawn 68, Hammond Central 23

Glenbard East 47, Hammond Central 33

Records: Hammond Central 1-14.

