Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

Boys basketball
Kenwood 90, TF North 51
KENWOOD (27-24-30-9)
Loury 12, Moseley 4, Heard 22, Pettigrew 22, Robinson 14, I. Davis 0, Anderson 6, N. Davis 5, Walls II 0, Duling 0, Smith 5, Alston 0. Totals – 35 7-15 90.
TF NORTH (11-11-16-13)
Naeim Evans 1, Jeremiah Clair 3, Mario Dasilva 4, Jevon Warren 26, Chase Abraham 9, Braxton Williamson 6, Omar Patton 2, Aric Moultne 0, Cornelius Abraham 0, Terrell Washington 0. Totals – 16 18-26 51.
3-point field goals – Kenwood 13 (Loury 2, Heard 5, Pettigrew, Robinson 4, N. Davis); TF North 1 (Ch. Abraham). Team fouls – Kenwood 21, TF North 9. Fouled out – Smith (K).
Michigan City 73, Westville 66
WESTVILLE (14-14-18-20)
Julian Ellis 23.
MICHIGAN CITY (19-17-17-20)
Jamie Hodges Jr. 25.
Records: Michigan City 4-2, Westville 2-4.
Girls basketball
Oak Lawn 68, Hammond Central 23
Glenbard East 47, Hammond Central 33
Records: Hammond Central 1-14.
Gallery: Bowman travels to 21st Century in boys basketball
Gallery
