Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

Girls Basketball
Marquette 57, Hammond Central 19
AT HAMMOND CENTRAL
MARQUETTE (13-6-23-15)
Ana Blakely 16, Jiselle Chabes 12, Natalie Robinson 9, Addis Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 1, Elania Balling 6, Livia Balling 10, Brielle Jones 1. Totals – 18 20-31 57.
HAMMOND CENTRAL (8-4-2-5)
Jada Bullard 0, KJ Bruce 4, Amari Tucker 5, Sierra Peterson 0, Quachelle Redfield 0, Aniyah Henry 4, Jon’Trece Thorpe 0, O. Gascon 0, Keasia Boone 7, Aniya Riley 2, Emily Reynoso 0, Jaelyn McGee 0, A. Anderson 3. Totals – 8 2-7 19.
3-point field goals: Marquette 1 (Blakely); Hammond Central 1 (Tucker). Team fouls: Marquette 13, Hammond Central 20. Fouled out: Riley (HC). Records: Marquette 2-6.
