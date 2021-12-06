 Skip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

Basketball

 Times file photo

Girls Basketball 

Marquette 57, Hammond Central 19

AT HAMMOND CENTRAL

MARQUETTE (13-6-23-15)

Ana Blakely 16, Jiselle Chabes 12, Natalie Robinson 9, Addis Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 1, Elania Balling 6, Livia Balling 10, Brielle Jones 1. Totals – 18 20-31 57.

HAMMOND CENTRAL (8-4-2-5)

Jada Bullard 0, KJ Bruce 4, Amari Tucker 5, Sierra Peterson 0, Quachelle Redfield 0, Aniyah Henry 4, Jon’Trece Thorpe 0, O. Gascon 0, Keasia Boone 7, Aniya Riley 2, Emily Reynoso 0, Jaelyn McGee 0, A. Anderson 3. Totals – 8 2-7 19.

3-point field goals: Marquette 1 (Blakely); Hammond Central 1 (Tucker). Team fouls: Marquette 13, Hammond Central 20. Fouled out: Riley (HC). Records: Marquette 2-6.

