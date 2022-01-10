 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Boys Basketball

Kouts 83, Hammond Academy 38

HAMMOND ACADEMY (10-7-11-10)

Jeremiah Patterson 0, Isaiah Manley 3, Fernando Rangel 12, Jermaine Bartlett 11, Elias Cross 8; Alex Ortis 4, Enos Logan 0, Austin McKimmy 0, Gabriel Reyes 0. Totals — 16 0-0 38.

KOUTS (23-23-17-20)

Joe Vick 22, Matt Baker 6, Aaron Ketchmark 17, Tristin Ballas 6, Japheth Anweiler 5, Spencer Andrews 6, Owen Winters 9, Colten Hamann 2, Jack Gunn 6, Gabe Matthes 2, Chase Trumbo 2. Totals — 38 6-12 83.

3-point field goals: Hammond Academy 6 (Cross 2, Rangel 2, Manley, Bartlett); Kouts 1 (Anweiler). Team fouls: Hammond Academy 16, Kouts 2. Fouled out: Cross (HA). Records: Kouts 7-3, Hammond Academy 2-6.

JUNIOR VARSITY — Kouts, 73-23.

Girls Basketball

Bishop Noll 70, Illiana Christian 25

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (6-9-6-4)

Mareme Faye 5, Avery Olthof 2, Karina Mulder 0, Bayleigh VanderZee 0, Abby West 0, Katilin Dykstra 0, Cameron Evers 4, Audra Davids 2, Cheyenne DeJong 6, Natalie Scott 2, Faith VanProoyen 0, Kelsie Smit 4. Totals – 11 3-14 25.

BISHOP NOLL (17-17-17-19)

Maddie Downs 7, Mariah Robinson 4, Brianna Gonzalez 5, Tranika Randolph 8, Icesis Thomas 19, Cheri Michalek 10, Kennedy Blakely 8, Lauren Drexler 0, Jalyssia Crawford 6, Danneli Campbell 3. Totals – 28 12-24 70.

3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 0; Bishop Noll 2 (Downs, Michalek). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 17, Bishop Noll 16. Fouled out: None. Records: Bishop Noll 6-10 (5-1 GSSC).

JUNIOR VARSITY – Illiana Christian, 49-43.

Highland 73, Bowman 41

HIGHLAND (20-25-19-9)

Keil 7, Reid 15, Barajas 0, Ballard 9, Belloso 2, Frazier 6, Churilla 14, Wilson 12, Kuva 0, Kinley 0, Flores 8. Totals – 27 11-19 73.

BOWMAN (16-9-6-10)

Harns 0, Jackson 0, Freeman 13, Edwards 0, Woodson 11, Browder 4, Campbell 0, Robinson 9, Hopkins 0, Santiago 4. Totals – 17 6-16 41.

3-point field goals: Highland 8 (Keil, Reid 3, Ballard 3, Flores); Bowman 1 (Freenab). Team fouls: Highland 12, Bowman 14. Fouled out: Santiago (B).

Wrestling

Kankakee Valley 57, Highland 24

AT KANKAKEE VALLEY

126 — Noah Sessions (KV) p. Tristen Slaven 1:01. 132 — Caleb Solomey (KV) won by forfeit. 138 — Cole Solomey (KV) p. Jack Nelson 1:15. 145 — Jacob Wheeler (KV) p. Avion Wilson 5:43. 152 — Louden Fugett (KV) p. Anthony Gutekunst 1:15. 160 — Caleb Swallow (KV) d. Hunter Sopkowski 7-3. 170 — Jesse Herrera (H) p. Nolan Gronkiewicz 1:54. 182 — Darin Adams (KV) p. Joshua Hubbard 2:28. 195 — Crispin Lamka (KV) p. Adam Camel 0:37. 220 — Aramis McNutt (H) p. Zachary Dodson 1:12. 285 — Victor Bassett (H) won by forfeit. 106 — Devin Huff (KV) p. Angel Franco 0:34. 113 — Raul Quintanilla (H) won by forfeit. 120 — Brandon Earl (KV) p. Hunter Vanek 1:09.

 

