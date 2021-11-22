 Skip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Nov. 22, 2021
agate urgent

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Chicago Heights Classic

AT BLOOM

(Pool play)

Hillcrest 65, TF South 56

HILLCREST (19-15-15-16)

Damon Baker 3, Matthew Moore 4, Bryce Tillery 7, Aa’Reyon Munir Jones 15, Marcus Glover 18, Isaiah Green 13, Nyzir Duncan 2, Quinten Healy 0, Jabari McNeal 3. Totals — 23-42 13-17 65,

TF SOUTH (5-17-9-25)

Lyonel Hodges Jr. 9, Caleb Newman 18, Sam Townsend 2, Jalen Dale 1, Xavier Lewis 13, Vincent Payne 2, Marqell Wilson 3, Romello Ali 8. Totals — 20-42 7-12 56.

3-point field goals: Hillcrest 6 (Tillery, Munir Jones, Glover 2, Green 2); TF South 9 (Hodges, Newman 6, Ali 2).

Girls Basketball

TF South 61, Calumet 10

TF SOUTH — Jaiden Thompson 13, Katlynn Williams-Clark 10.

RECORDS — TF South 3-2.

