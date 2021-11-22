Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

Boys Basketball
Chicago Heights Classic
AT BLOOM
(Pool play)
Hillcrest 65, TF South 56
HILLCREST (19-15-15-16)
Damon Baker 3, Matthew Moore 4, Bryce Tillery 7, Aa’Reyon Munir Jones 15, Marcus Glover 18, Isaiah Green 13, Nyzir Duncan 2, Quinten Healy 0, Jabari McNeal 3. Totals — 23-42 13-17 65,
TF SOUTH (5-17-9-25)
Lyonel Hodges Jr. 9, Caleb Newman 18, Sam Townsend 2, Jalen Dale 1, Xavier Lewis 13, Vincent Payne 2, Marqell Wilson 3, Romello Ali 8. Totals — 20-42 7-12 56.
3-point field goals: Hillcrest 6 (Tillery, Munir Jones, Glover 2, Green 2); TF South 9 (Hodges, Newman 6, Ali 2).
Girls Basketball
TF South 61, Calumet 10
TF SOUTH — Jaiden Thompson 13, Katlynn Williams-Clark 10.
RECORDS — TF South 3-2.
Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.