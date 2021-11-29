Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll 71, River Forest 23
RIVER FOREST (3-9-6-5)
Angelyna Arizmendez 4, Ayana Watts 4, Aiyanie Troutman 1, Madison Whitmore 8, Alexus Alvarez 5, Abigail Purtee 0, Kyla Kras 0, Abigail Witt 0, Julianna Bailey 0, D’Yanna Hurn 1. Totals – 8 7-17 23.
BISHOP NOLL (24-13-20-14)
Maddie Downs 3, Mariah Robinson 10, Brianna Gonzalez 7, Tranika Randolph 17, Icesis Thomas 2, Kennedy Blakely 8, Elia Larios 2, Alante Wright 12, Lauren Drexler 0, Jalyssia Crawford 2, Danneli Campbell 8. Totals – 32-76 4-7 71.
3-point field goals: River Forest 0; Bishop Noll 3 (Robinson 2, Downs). Rebounds: Bishop Noll 34 (Thomas 7, Crawford 7). Assists: Bishop Noll 10 (Randolph 3). Steals: Bishop Noll 23 (Randolph 7). Team fouls: River Forest 11, Bishop Noll 19. Fouled out: None.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Bishop Noll, 55-29.
