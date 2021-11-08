 Skip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

Bowling

 Times file photo

Boys Bowling

Reavis 1883, TF North 1817

AT REAVIS

REAVIS — Sebastian 246-201.

TF NORTH — Jaylen Edwards 170-234.

JUNIOR VARSITY — Reavis 1671, TF North 1250

