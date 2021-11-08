Check out results from area prep events from Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

Boys Bowling
Reavis 1883, TF North 1817
AT REAVIS
REAVIS — Sebastian 246-201.
TF NORTH — Jaylen Edwards 170-234.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Reavis 1671, TF North 1250
