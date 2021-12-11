 Skip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, Dec. 11 and late results from Friday, Dec. 10, 2021
agate urgent

Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Girls Basketball

Marquette 58, EC Central 20

EC CENTRAL (4-7-4-5)

Angel LaSalle 2, Shekinah Odom 2, Shanari Taylor 2, Reginay West 0, Jaliyah Frierson 0, Keaya Smith 6, Chailah Baez 2, Alexis Ridle 2, Cierra Battle 4. Totals – 9 2-8 20.

MARQUETTE (12-14-14-18)

Ana Blakely 31, Jiselle Chabes 9, Natalie Robinson 5, Addison Johnson 4, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elaina Balling 4, Livia Balling 5, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 24 3-6 58.

3-point field goals – Marquette 7 (Blakely 5, Chabes 2). Team fouls – EC Central 10, Marquette 9.

Kouts 48, Morgan Township 29

MORGAN TOWNSHIP (4-14-5-6)

Macli Lemmons 8, Maria Lemmons 0, S. Lemmons 0, Rubarts 0, Kriescher 2, Honchar 12, Parsons 0, Detraz 3, DePorter 4. Totals – 11 6-12 29.

KOUTS (6-10-15-7)

L. Kobza 19, E. Garavalia 8, T. Moyer 2, A. Capouch 17, M. Sanders 0, K. Kleckner 0, S. Tikalsky 0, O. Miller 2, K. Lockett 0. Totals – 17 11-11 48.

3-point field goals – Morgan Township 1 (Macli Lemmons); Kouts 3 (Garavalia 2, Capouch). Team fouls – Morgan Township 16, Kouts 12.

Boys Swimming

Portage 94, Highland 86

(Portage winners only)

200 medley relay – Portage (Ethan Whiteman, Colby Breault, Blake Hufford, Robert Kondratavicius); 200 free – Whiteman (P); 200 IM – Breault (P); 100 butterfly – Breault (P); 200 free relay – Portage (Bryson Doering, Hufford, David Vega, Ethan Miller); 100 backstroke – Whiteman (P); 400 free relay – Portage (Whiteman, Kondratavicius, Miller, Breault).

Wrestling

Rex Lewis Invitational

At Buffalo Grove High School

Team standings: 1. Lake Zurich 200, 2. Elk Grove 151, 3. Romeoville 143, 4. Schaumburg 141, 5. Vernon Hills 140, 6. Geneva 123.5, 7. Buffalo Grove 111, 8. Grant 109.5, 9. St. Patrick 102.5, 10. Niles North 58, 12. Carmel Catholic 56, 13. Morris 51, 14. Elgin Larkin 30, 15. Zion Benton 16.5, 16. TF South 11.

Tom Cameron Invite

At Merrillville High School

Bracket I standings: 1. Merrillville 5-0, 2. Kankakee Valley 2-3, 3. Harrison 2-3, 4. Morton 2-3.

Bracket II standings: 1. Hobart 4-0, 2. Plymouth 3-2, 3. Carroll 1-4, 4. Highland 0-5.

Final standings: 1. Merrillville 5-0, 2. Hobart 4-0, 3. Plymouth 3-2, 4. Kankakee Valley 2-3, 5. Harrison 2-3, 6. FW Carroll 1-4, 7. Morton 2-3, 8. Highland 0-5.

Match results

Round 1

Merrillville 72, Morton 12

Kankakee Valley 41, Harrison 40

Plymouth 72, Highland 12

Hobart 61, FW Carroll 12

Round 2

Merrillville 45, Harrison 28

Kankakee Valley 41, Morton 33

FW Carroll 37, Highland 36

Hobart 52, Plymouth 21

Round 3

Merrillville 56, Kankakee Valley 21

Harrison 42, Morton 33

Hobart 69, Highland 12

Plymouth 56, FW Carroll 18

Round 4

Merrillville 54, Plymouth 27

Hobart 65, Kankakee Valley 15

Harrison 42, Highland 36

Morton 42, FW Carroll 39

Round 5

Merrillville 39, Hobart 30

Plymouth 54, Kankakee Valley 19

Harrison 37, FW Carroll 30

Morton 66, Highland 12

Friday’s Late Results

Boys Basketball

Crown Point 63, Warsaw 60

CROWN POINT (9-18-16-20)

WARSAW (11-18-13-18)

Records: Crown Point 3-1, Warsaw 2-2.

Munster 53, EC Central 34

MUNSTER (12-13-20-8)

David Cundiff 5, Yaw Awvah 2, Caden Atkins 0, Jermaine Coney 11, Ryan Giba 6, Nolan Kinsella 4, Andrew Cipowski 2, Sean Kimble 0, Peter Moreno 2, Brandon Trilli 21. Totals – 18 13-24 53.

EC CENTRAL (6-9-6-13)

K. Tucker 5, X. Bradley 4, K. Andrews 4, M. Wells 2, M. Winters 2, D. Murphy 8, D. Timms 0, M. Porter 0, B. Bullen 9. Totals – 16 1-4 34.

3-point field goals – EC Central 1 (Tucker); Munster 4 (Cundiff, Coney, Giba 2). Team fouls – EC Central 25, Munster 9. Fouled out – Bradley (EC).

Hanover Central 66, River Forest 42

RIVER FOREST

Travis Randolph 15, Joey Ondo 8, Kyron Matthews 6, Kaleb Short 6, Aden Silver 2, Royce Thompson 2, Jason Johnson 2, Zach McKim 1.

Illiana Christian 65, Griffith 13

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Zeke Van Essen 15.

Kouts 61 South Central 49

KOUTS (15-17-17-12)

Joe Vick 18, Spencer Andrews 16, Aaron Ketchmark 17, Tristin Ballas 0, Japheth Anweiler 10, Colten Hamann 0, Ryan Fox 0, Gabe Matthes 0. Totals 26 7-15 61.

SOUTH CENTRAL (8-16-10-15)

Sam Haschel 17, Justin Bunce 0, Brayden Grass 3, Tony Guevara 2, Jax Markus 7, Alex Newburn 20, Kolten Bennet 0, Colin Ward 0, Kolten Becker 0. Totals 17 8-11 49.

3-point field goals: Kouts 2 (Andrews 1, Anweiler 1); South Central 7 (Haschel 3, Newburn 3, Grass 1). Team fouls: Kouts 11, South Central 15. Records: Kouts 3-2 (2-0 PCC), South Central 1-4 (0-1 PCC). JV Score: Kouts 43-42.

Lake Central 61, Andrean 44

ANDREAN (8-2-16-18)

Derrick Mitchell Jr. 8, Alex Austin 6, Aiden Austin 21, Caleb Barfield 0, Dh’Mari Wright 1, Ben White 0, Eddie Bastardo 2, Matthew Mills 2, Patrick Moynihan 4. Totals 14 13-17 44.

LAKE CENTRAL (10-24-9-16)

Ethan Knopf 7, Myles Yekich 8, Mitch Milausnic 5, Jaiden Clayton 13, Dorien Beatty 7, Bret Spain 3, Xavier Williams 0, Jake Smith 2, Brandon Escobedo 14, Rhett Pieters 0, Karson Colin 2, John Lloyd 0. Totals 22 12-15 61.

3-point field goals: Andrean 3 (Aiden Austin 3); Lake Central 4 (Knopf, Milausnic, Beatty, Spain). Team fouls: Andrean 21, Lake Central 17. Records: Andrean 0-1, Lake Central 2-1.

Lake Station 79, Wheeler 29

LAKE STATION

Willie Miller 20, Maurion Turks 5, Adam Eastland 18, Armoni Gonzalez 13, Romeo Guerra 15, Vince Yzaguirre 2, Michael Brown 2, Elijah Jackson 3, Darryl Mosley 1. Totals – 33 6-14 79.

3-point field goals – Lake Station 7 (Miller 2, Turks, Gonzalez, Guerra 2, Jackson). Team fouls – Lake Station 12.

Marquette 56, Morgan Township 32

MORGAN TOWNSHIP (8-5-8-11)

MARQUETTE (12-14-12-18)

Jason Kobe 15, Kaden Manna 12.

Records: Marquette 1-2, Morgan Township 3-2.

TF North 52, Eisenhower 45

TF NORTH – Jevon Warren 17, Jeremiah Clair 14.

RECORD — TF North 2-1 (2-1 South Suburban Blue).

TF South 67, Richards 52

TF SOUTH – Caleb Newman 19, Lyonel Hodges 13, Dwain Nash 12, Xavier Lewis 11.

RECORD — TF South 3-4 (2-1 South Suburban Blue).

Valparaiso 67, Lowell 22

LOWELL (3-6-10-3)

Damian Delgado 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hernandez 1 0-0 2, John Johnson 3 0-0 7, Logan Krambeck 1 0-0 2, Jacob Lulinski 1 0-0 2, Owen Pace 1 0-0 2, Noah Smith 0 0-0 0, Zachary Wunsh 2 1-2 7. Totals: 9 1-2 22.

VALPARAISO (15-15-19-18)

Adler Hazlett 1 0-0 2, Derrick Brooks 4 4-4 12, Michael Flynn 1 0-0 3, Breece Walls 3 5-7 11, Connor McCall 1 0-0 2, Jack Smiley 4 0-0 10, Blaine Dalton 2 3-3 7, Mason Jones 8 0-0 17, Cam Danzy 0 0-0 0, Jack Kuka 1 1-2 3, Matt Hofer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 13-16 67.

3-point field goals: Lowell 3 (Wunsh 2, Johnson 1); Valparaiso 4 (Smiley 2, Flynn 1, Jones 1). Leaders -- Rebounds: Lowell (Four tied with 2); Valparaiso (McCall 6). Assists: Lowell (Wunsh 2, Krambeck 2); Valparaiso (Dalton 3, Jones 3); Steals: Lowell (Johnson 2), Valparaiso (Jones 6). Team fouls: Lowell 11; Valparaiso 10. Records: Lowell 0-5; Valparaiso 4-0.

Girls Basketball

Chesterton 50, Portage 42

PORTAGE (11-11-16-4)

Izzy Shields 14, Nakara Harrop-Haywood 10, Cita DelValle 10.

CHESTERTON (8-12-6-24)

RECORDS — Chesterton 6-3 (1-1 DAC), Portage 5-5 (1-2).

Crown Point 43, Valparaiso 35

CROWN POINT (7-13-12-11)

Jessica Carrothers 16, Lilly Stoddard 14, Brooke Lindesmith 8, Alyvia Santiago 3, Nikki Gerodemos 2. Totals 17 7-14 43.

VALPARAISO (8-6-14-7)

Campbell MacLagan 12, Bolanie Ayangade 7, Emma Gerdt 6, Becca Gerdt 5, Kristin Bukato 3, Amelia Benjamin 2. Totals 13 2-4 35.

3-point field goals: Crown Point 2 (Santiago 1, Carrothers 1), Valparaiso 7 (MacLagan 4, Enna Gerdt 2, Bukata 1). Team fouls: Crown Point 8, Valparaiso 11.

Kankakee Valley 46, Hobart 33

KANKAKEE VALLEY (10-11-9-16)

Lilly Toppen 17, Taylor Schoonveld 11, Kate Thomas 10, Abby Grandchamp 2, Marissa Howard 1, Laynie Capellari 3, Faith Mauger 0, Genna Hayes 0, Juliet Starr 2. Totals – 12 20-28 46.

HOBART (7-2-12-12)

Asia Donald 19, Emma Ortiz 0, Hallie Pendleton 0, Cailey Weber 0, Jesse Neace 12, Amarea Donald 2, Isabella Sanchez 0, Nikolina Latinovic 0, Melanie Leonard 0. Totals – 14 3-3 33.

3-point field goals – Kankakee Valley 2 (Schoonveld, Toppen); Hobart 2 (Neace 2). Team fouls – Kankakee Valley 6, Hobart 22. Fouled out – Neace (H).

RECORDS — Kankakee Valley 8-3 (2-1 NCC), Hobart 4-6 (0-2).

LaCrosse 49, Hebron 31

HEBRON (5-5-9-12)

Sidney Elijah 9, Gabby Wagoner 7, Nicole Nilsen 6, Olivia Pastrick 5, Bella Bowgren 3, Halie Kinkade 1.

LaCROSSE (16-10-4-17)

