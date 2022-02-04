Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, Feb. 5, and late results from Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

Boys Basketball
Chesterton 59, Warsaw 51
Records: Chesterton 17-0, Warsaw 11-7.
Crown Point 43, Portage 38
PORTAGE (3-12-14-9)
Jaelon Hollies 3, Kamari Slaughter 11, Terrell Craft 6, Sam Wellman 0, Michael Wellman 5, Garrett Clark 11, Blake Creech 2. Totals – 15 3-4 38.
CROWN POINT (5-11-11-16)
Elliott Swan 0, Carter Delich 8, Drew Adzia 16, AJ Lux 10, Lou Mureiko 0, Jack Svetich 0, Connor Cotton 1, JJ Mullaly 0, Matt Zdanowicz 2, Keaton Buuck 4, Michael Drohosky 0, Seamus Malaski 2. Totals – 14 9-13 43.
3-point field goals – Portage 5 (Hollies, Slaughter, M. Wellman, Clark 2); Crown Point 6 (Delich, Adzia 3, Lux 2). Team fouls – Portage 13, Crown Point 7.
Elkhart 50, Lake Central 48 (OT)
ELKHART (16-8-10-10-6)
Windy 6, Hodges 2, Romo 0, Gates 11, Nocentelli 10, Daniels 8, Richardson 11, Dye 2. Totals – 19 4-11 50.
LAKE CENTRAL (13-7-14-10-4)
Yekich 5, Milausnic 8, Clayton 13, Beatty 2, Spain 0, Smith 4, Escobedo 8, Colin 8. Totals – 19 4-8 48.
3-point field goals – Elkhart 8 (Windy 2, Nocentelli 3, Richardson 3); Lake Central 6 (Yekich, Milausnic 2, Clayton 3). Team fouls – Elkhart 11, Lake Central 14.
Griffith 61, Covenant Christian 60
GRIFFITH (16-12-11-13)
Peyton Thomas 15, Jakari Mackey 13.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (12-13-9-18)
Terpstra 17, Miller 22.
Records: Griffith 3-11, Covenant Christian 2-12.
Marquette 67, Andrean 66
MARQUETTE (11-19-13-17)
Manna 10, Best 4, Lewis 2, Balling 22, Welch 6, Bakota 13, Tarnow 0, Kobe 10. Totals – 24 13-19 67.
ANDREAN (23-11-15-11)
Mitchell 17, Al. Austin 8, Ai. Austin 6, Barfield 0, Wright 5, Moynihan 30, Bastardo 0, Gilvydis 0. Totals – 23 12-23 66.
3-point field goals – Marquette Balling 3, Welch 2, Bakota); Andrean 8 (Mitchell 3, Al. Austin, Ai. Austin 2, Moynihan 2). Team fouls – Marquette 18, Andrean 17. Fouled out – Manna, Lewis (M); Wright (A). Records: Marquette 9-7, Andrean 5-7.
Girls Basketball
Class 4A Crown Point Sectional
Crown Point 92, Lowell 31
CROWN POINT (30-20-18-24)
Jessica Carrothers 23, Lilly Stoddard 14, Ava Ziolkowski 14, Emily Phillips 11
LOWELL (6-7-5-13)
Records: Crown Point 21-3, Lowell 13-11.
Boys Bowling
Indiana State Finals
At Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne
Team qualifying scores – 1. Lutheran 2,286, 2. Richmond 2,283, 3. Franklin Central 2,241, 4. Wabash 2,239, 5. Lake Central 2,151, 6. Warsaw 2,143, 7. Bluffton 2,142, 8. Connersville 2,142, 9. Highland 2,104, 10. Evansville Central 2,096, 11. Harrison 2,026, 12. Wapahani 1,873.
Team stepladder – Franklin Central d. Wabash 449-348; Richmond d. Franklin Central 356-340; Lutheran d. Richmond 394-377.
Singles qualifying scores (top 4 & local) – 1. Jayvin Dick, McCutheon 665; 2. Carter Hunt, Western 662; 3. Drayden Schanlaub, North Miami 627; 4. Adam Harrison, Marian 623; 12. Matthew Walsh, Lake Central 532.
Singles stepladder – Harrison d. Schanlaub 227-212; Hunt d. Harrison 194-179; Dick d. Hunt 197-168.
Girls Bowling
Indiana State Finals
At Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne
Team qualifying scores – 1. Dekalb 2,036, 2. Highland 2,012, 3. Terre Haute North 1,988, 4. Alexandria 1,955, 5. Franklin Central 1,938, 6. Columbus North 1,881, 7. Jasper 1,782, 8. LaPorte 1,669.
Team stepladder – Highland d. Terre Haute North 283-264; Dekalb d. Highland 323-318.
Singles qualifying scores (top 4 & locals) – 1. Allyson Lawson, Griffith 614; 2. Carly Zuklin, Highland 588; 3. Kylee Trexler, Hamilton Heights 574; 4. Alexa Escamilla, Charlestown 550; 6. Isabella Ciesielski, Hobart 530; 7. Kennedy Phelps, LaPorte 527; 13. Madalynn Gilbert, Portage 478.
Singles stepladder – Trexler d. Escamilla 235-164; Trexler d. Zuklin 187-147; Trexler d. Lawson 223-167.
Gymnastics
Portage 105.8, Merrillville 102.1
Vault – 1. Payton Peele (POR) 9.4.
Bars – 1. Peele (POR) 9.0.
Beam – 2. Maggie Underwood (POR) 8.95.
Floor – 2. Shelby Conrad (POR) 9.1.
All-around – 1. Peele (POR) 35.8, 2. Conrad (POR) 34.7.
Wrestling
Crown Point Regional
At Crown Point High School
Team scores: 1. Crown Point 283, 2. Lake Central 97.5, 3. Chesterton 94.5, 4. New Prairie 78, 5. Valparaiso 53.5, 6. LaPorte 41, 7. Kankakee Valley 39.5, 8. Glenn 27, 8. Lowell 27, 10. Boone Grove 18, 11. Knox 14, 12. Hanover Central 13, 13. Wheeler 12, 14. Michigan City 11.
Championship matches
106 – Gavin Jendreas (CP) tech fall Mason Jones (LC) 2:00, 22-7; 113 – Ashton Jackson (LAP) dec. Kaptur Nowaczyk (CP) 4-0; 120 – Hayden DeMarco (CHE) dec. Evan Cruz (CP) 5-0; 126 – Logan Frazier (CP) pinned Isaiah Wilson (CHE) 1:26; 132 – Anthony Bahl (CP) pinned Caleb Solomey (KV) 1:10; 138 – Jesse Mendez (CP) tech fall Cole Solomey (KV) 5:17, 21-6; 145 – Aidan Torres (CHE) dec. Nick Tattini (CP) 4-2; 152 – Sam Goin (CP) major dec. Kenneth Bisping (LOW) 15-4; 160 – Cody Goodwin (CP) pinned Gabe Garcia (LC) 1:14; 170 – Connor Svantner (VAL) dec. Anthony White (CP) 9-3; 182 – Orlando Cruz (CP) tech fall Jake Sues (LC) 4:34, 23-8; 195 – Will Clark (CP) dec. Gage DeMarco (CHE) 9-7; 220 – Carroll (NP) pinned Paul Clark (CP) 0:53; 285 – Hu. Whitenack (NP) pinned Liam Begley (CP) 5:05.
Third-place matches
106 – King (GLE) pinned Ieraci (NP) 3:53; 113 – Johnny Cortez (LC) pinned Drews (GLE) 2:21; 120 – Guillermo Rivera (LC) major dec. Lewis (NP) 14-5; 126 – Jeremy Kranz (BG) major dec. Noah Sessons (KV) 11-0; 132 – Jordan Watkins (MC) dec. Ha. Whitenack (NP) 2-1; 138 – Stefan Vitello (VAL) pinned Chase Kasprzak (LC) 1:39; 145 – Caden Ellenberger (LAP) dec. Krause (KN) 9-5; 152 – Noah Salary (LAP) dec. Chase Staubus (CHE) 7-1; 160 – Malachi James (LOW) pinned Kobelt (GLE) 4:30; 170 – Luke Stento (CHE) pinned Xander Warren (BG) 0:46; 182 – Dylan Kwiatkowski (VAL) major dec. Ziegler (NP) 11-1; 195 – Jake Serafin (WHE) major dec. Stefan Jokic (LC) 10-0; 220 – Michael Delgado (LC) pinned Chandler Antrim (VAL) 0:39; 285 – Collin Foy (HAN) pinned Winkler (KN) 1:40.
Hobart Regional
At Hobart High School
Team scores: 1. Merrillville 198.5, 2. Hobart 171, 3. Portage 147, 4. River Forest 66, 5. Highland 56, 6. Munster 49, 7. Calumet 46, 8. Hammond Central 32, 9. Griffith 13, 10. EC Central 8, 10. Morton 8, 10. Lake Station 8, 13. Andrean 7, 14. Whiting 1.
Championship matches
106 – Jeffrey Bailey (RF) dec. Seth Aubin (HOB) 9-6; 113 – Trevor Schammert (HOB) pinned Matthew Maldonado (MER) 5:42; 120 – Christopher Bohn (MUN) pinned Daniel Mata (HOB) 5:03; 126 – David Maldonado (MER) major dec. Donovan Ruiz (HOB) 11-1; 132 – Ruben Padilla (MER) dec. Michael Ortega (POR) 13-8; 138 – Lucas Clement (MER) pinned Tive Delgado (POR) 3:40; 145 – Manolo Hood (POR) dec. Adrian Pellot (MER) 2-1; 152 – Aiden Costello (HOB) major dec. Taijon Spain (MER) 8-0; 160 – Caleb Carter (MER) pinned Quentin Falls (CAL) 2:27; 170 – Jesse Herrera (HIGH) pinned Deon Hurn (RF) 4:33; 182 – Jake Simpson (HOB) major dec. Demetrus Dean (HAM) 10-0; 195 – Justin Sawyer (HOB) dec. Ryan Gonzalez (MER) 3-2; 220 – Corey Hill (POR) dec. Victor Rodriguez (HAM) 3-1; 285 – Theodore Sparks (MER) pinned Trey White (POR) 5:36.
Third-place matches
106 – E’Shawn Tolbert (POR) pinned Joy Cantu (MER) 2:22; 113 – Owen Bunton (POR) pinned Jaylin Winsley (CAL) 0:49; 120 – Nasir Christon (MER) pinned Joe Capello (AND) 0:15; 126 – Robert Frazier (CAL) pinned Jose Gonzales (POR) 2:26; 132 – Gabriel Tienstra (MUN) dec. Alejandro Ramirez (RF) 5-1; 138 – Ezekiel Gomez (MUN) dec. Jeante Tate (ECC) 3-2; 145 – Jonny McGill (HOB) dec. Joseph Williams (LS) 12-9; 152 – Benjamin Tollard (POR) dec. Adam Muntean (MUN) 5-2; 160 – Hunter Sopkowski (HIGH) major for. Derric Calmbacher (POR); 170 – Connor Cervantes (GRI) inj. wd Lucas Underwood (POR) 2:20; 182 – Joshua Hubbard (HIGH) pinned Jacob Stepek (MOR) 0:47; 195 – Weston Araujo (CAL) dec. Kaleb Paceley (RF) 5-3; 220 – Ashton Battistella (HOB) dec. Aramis McNutt (HIGH) 11-6; 285 – Nathan Paceley (RF) pinned Alex Pickett (HOB) 4:42.
Friday's Late Results
Boys basketball
Calumet Christian 60, Rockford FIRE Homeschool 50
Records: Calumet Christian 13-6, Rockford FIRE 4-3.
Girls Basketball
Class 4A Munster Sectional
Highland 61, Morton 28
Records: Highland 18-5, Morton 5-14.
Lake Central 68, Hammond Central 6
Records: Lake Central 21-3, Hammond Central 2-18.
Class 4A Crown Point Sectional
Merrillville 64, Chesterton 27
Records: Merrillville 16-8, Chesterton 11-11.
Valparaiso 62, Hobart 42
Records: Valparaiso 19-4, Hobart 11-12.
Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional
Mishawaka 57, Michigan City 50
Records: Mishawaka 14-10, Michigan City 6-16.
Plymouth 49, LaPorte 37
LaPORTE – Bella Schreeg 12, Aydin Shreves 14.
Records: Plymouth 14-9, LaPorte 4-17.
Class 3A Griffith Sectional
Griffith 52, Calumet 10
GRIFFITH (23-20-9-0)
Chloe Smith 4, Kelsey Price 7, Peyton Willis 2, Ella Rasberry 14, Nina Zielke 1, Jamiah Frazier 0, Marisa Esquivel 22, Emily Vasliak 2. Totals – 21 9-15 52.
CALUMET (5-2-2-1)
3-point field goals – Griffith 1 (Price). Records: Griffith 14-7, Calumet 0-22.
River Forest 34, Hanover Central 28
Records: River Forest 7-16, Hanover Central 8-12.
Class 3A Knox Sectional
Kankakee Valley 47, Knox 43
Records: Kankakee Valley 16-9, Knox 14-11.
Class 2A Rensselaer Sectional
North Newton 50, Westville 44
Records: North Newton 10-10, Westville 10-11.
South Central 41, North Judson 36
SOUTH CENTRAL (3-11-12-15)
Delanie Gale 5, Lauren Bowmar 8, Abbie Tomblin 11, Sadie Marks 3, Lillian Tolmen 4, Olivia Marks 7, Kate Welsh 3. Totals – 16 6-10-41.
NORTH JUDSON (9-7-3-17)
Baxter 3, Burkett 3, Boyd 4, Frasure 18, Hensley 8. Totals – 13 5-10 36.
3-point field goals – South Central 3 (Gale, Tomblin 2); North Judson 5 (Baxter, Frasure 4). Team fouls – South Central 12, North Judson 16. Fouled out – O. Marks (SC). Records: South Central 24-0, North Judson 5-18.
Class 2A Lake Station Sectional
Andrean 53, Lake Station 31
LAKE STATION – Nasiya Gause 11, Kayla Wilkerson 3, Neveah Mosley 2, Darne Toney 12, Para McIntosh 2, Torri Chabes 1.
Records: Andrean 19-6, Lake Station 16-7.
Bishop Noll 64, Whiting 27
WHITING (2-11-6-8)
Alyssa Quinones 6, Josephina Vega 5, Aaliyah Blanco 2, Isabel Senteno 2, Valerie Palomo 0, Miranda Casanova 0, Arianna Vianello 1, Alondra Rodriguez 7, Torie Davis 4
BISHOP NOLL (21-11-16-16)
Maddie Downs 0, Mariah Robinson 2, Brianna Gonzalez 7, Tranita Randolph 4, Icesis Thomas 9, Cheri Michalek 10, Kennedy Blakely 6, Victoria Velez 5, Alante Wright 10, Lauren Drexler 0, Jalyssia Crawford 3, Danneli Campbell 8. Totals – 23 15-35 64.
3-point field goals – Whiting 2 (Vega, Rodriguez); Bishop Noll 3 (Michalek, K. Blakely, Wright). Team fouls – Whiting 20, Bishop Noll 14. Records: Bishop Noll 12-10, Whiting 4-16.