Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
Basketball

Basketball

Boys Basketball

Mac Jelks Invitational

At Bishop Noll

Bishop Noll 61, Chicago Lincoln Park 58 (OT)

BISHOP NOLL (20-11-12-12-6)

Matthew Klocek 6, Ahmad Artis 19, Javier Meraz 0, Johnny Alford 4, Angel Alvarez 4, Christian Ayala 9, Caleb Parks 13, Carlos Alvarez 4, Joe Elkins 2. Totals – 24 8-12 61.

LINCOLN PARK (12-16-12-15-3)

3-point field goals – Bishop Noll 5 (Klocek 2, Artis 2, Parks). Records: Bishop Noll 2-5, Lincoln Park 9-4.

Lighthouse 64, Calumet 60

CALUMET

Xyavion Gray 6, David Flores 0, Scott Flores 14, Maurice Scarber 2, Eric Martin 18, Malik Hubbard 1, Erick Allen 19. Totals – 22 9-13 60.

3-point field goals – Calumet 7 (Gray, S. Flores 4, Allen 2). Records: Lighthouse 4-5, Calumet 3-4.

Indianapolis Cathedral 84, West Gary Lighthouse 39

WEST GARY LIGHTHOUSE (10-12-10-7)

CATHEDRAL (26-20-22-16)

Records: Cathedral 7-3, West Gary Lighthouse 0-1.

Region boys basketball teams compete in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest.

