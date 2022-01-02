Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Boys Basketball
Mac Jelks Invitational
At Bishop Noll
Bishop Noll 61, Chicago Lincoln Park 58 (OT)
BISHOP NOLL (20-11-12-12-6)
Matthew Klocek 6, Ahmad Artis 19, Javier Meraz 0, Johnny Alford 4, Angel Alvarez 4, Christian Ayala 9, Caleb Parks 13, Carlos Alvarez 4, Joe Elkins 2. Totals – 24 8-12 61.
LINCOLN PARK (12-16-12-15-3)
3-point field goals – Bishop Noll 5 (Klocek 2, Artis 2, Parks). Records: Bishop Noll 2-5, Lincoln Park 9-4.
Lighthouse 64, Calumet 60
CALUMET
Xyavion Gray 6, David Flores 0, Scott Flores 14, Maurice Scarber 2, Eric Martin 18, Malik Hubbard 1, Erick Allen 19. Totals – 22 9-13 60.
3-point field goals – Calumet 7 (Gray, S. Flores 4, Allen 2). Records: Lighthouse 4-5, Calumet 3-4.
Indianapolis Cathedral 84, West Gary Lighthouse 39
WEST GARY LIGHTHOUSE (10-12-10-7)
CATHEDRAL (26-20-22-16)
Records: Cathedral 7-3, West Gary Lighthouse 0-1.
