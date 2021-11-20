Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, Nov. 20, and late results from Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

Girls Basketball
Crown Point 47, Northridge 24
CROWN POINT (11-10-12-12)
Jessica Carrothers 16, Lilly Stoddard 12, Alyvia Santiago 6, Abbi Foster 2, Brooke Lindesmith 3, Mariana Maldonado 0, Zoey Wells 0, Nikki Gerodemos 3, Ava Ziolkowski 5. Totals – 20 2-6 47.
NORTHRIDGE (8-2-6-8)
S. Miller 0, Goodwin 4, Cross 5, C. Miller 4, Mantyla 2, Baylis 3, Gates 0, Fisher 4, Dehaven 0, Gorball 2. Totals – 8 6-6 24.
3-pointers made – Santiago 2, Lindesmith 1, Gerodemos 1, Ziolkowski 1 (CP); Cross 1, Baylis 1 (N). Team fouls – CP 12, Northridge 8.
Crown Point 40, Warsaw 19
CROWN POINT (13-5-6-16)
Jessica Carrothers 11, Lilly Stoddard 12, Alyvia Santiago 2, Emily Phillips 0, Abbi Foster 3, Brooke Lindesmith 6, Mariana Maldonado 0, Zoey Wells 0, Nikki Gerodemos 2, Ava Ziolkowski 4. Totals – 16 4-6 40.
WARSAW (1-9-3-6)
Bergan 2, Stephens 2, Egolf 0, Winchester 1, Knepp 0, Sanner 11, Krebs 3. Totals – 5 7-11 19.
3-pointers made – Foster 1, Lindesmith 2, Carrothers 1 (CP); Sanner 1 (W). Team fouls – CP 13, Warsaw 8. Records: Crown Point 5-0.
Highland 55, Wheeler 24
HIGHLAND (24-12-13-6)
Keil 2, Flores 5, Reid 14, Barajas 0, Ballard 2, Belloso 0, Kinley 0, Frazier 3, Churilla 21, Wilson 6, Kuva 2. Totals – 21 11-17 55.
WHEELER (3-9-8-4)
DeJesus 2, L. Cutka 0, Catone 0, Ordonez 0, Tsampis 5, Wagoner 4, Harris 5, Warnell 8, O. Cutka 0, Vincent 0. Totals – 9 5-9 24.
3-pointers made – Flores 1, Reid 1 (H); Harris 1 (W). Team fouls – Highland 12, Wheeler 14.
Hobart 70, River Forest 54
HOBART (21-14-17-16)
Emma Ortiz 3, Shanena Knight 0, Hallie Pendleton 2, Cailey Weber 2, Jesse Neace 8, Amarea Donald 4, Isabella Sanchez 0, Nikolina Latinovic 11, Asia Donald 36, Melanie Leonard 4. Totals – 28 10-18 70.
RIVER FOREST (9-11-14-12)
M. Troutman 3, A. Troutman 16, A. Alvarez 2, A. Purtee 9, J. Bailey 0, K. Kras 0, A. Witt 5, D. Hurn 5. Totals – 18 13-23 52.
3-pointers made – Ortiz 1, Neace 2, As. Donald 1 (H); Purtee 3 (RF). Team fouls – Hobart 18, River Forest 17. Fouled out – Witt (RF).
Kouts 60 Oregon-Davis 32
OREGON-DAVIS (2-7-9-14)
Franklin 0, Wireman 0, Saylor 4, Chessor 20, Danford 2, Johnson 6. Totals 11 3-6 32.
KOUTS (24-8-17-11)
Ally Capouch 18, Macie Sanders 2, Lyndsey Kobza 15, Emma Garavalia 9, Taylor Moyer 7, Olivia Miller 3, Cassidy Ryan 0, Kourtney Lockett 6, Katie Kleckner 0, Sophia Tikalsky 0, Kayla Hoover 0, Avarie Hood 0. Totals 25 5-11 60.
3-point field goals: Chessor 5, Johnson 2 (OD); Capouch 2, Garavalia 2, Moyer 1 (K). Total Fouls: Oregon Davis 7, Kouts 9. Records: Oregon Davis 3-2, Kouts 4-2.
Lake Central 64, Hanover Central 16
LAKE CENTRAL (8-24-21-9)
Vanessa Wimberly 16, Aniyah Bishop 17, Ayla Krygier 8, Essence Johnson 0, Katelyn Zajeski 2, Camryn Weber 6, Nadia Clayton 9, Aneisah Gail 0, Isabella Soria 6, Anastasia Rosa 0, Bryn Leonard 0. Totals – 22 15-23 64.
HANOVER (1-5-3-7)
Davenport 1, Ferry 1, Vanderhue 2, Siems 0, Kil 1, Barnette 1, Duffy 0, Yuhasz 3, Doty 3, Antkiewicz 0. Totals – 4 8-22 16.
3-pointers made –Wimberly 1, Bishop 1, Weber 1, Soria 2 (LC). Team fouls – LC 20, Hanover 11.
Lowell 44, Griffith 36
GRIFFITH (11-10-13-2)
Cierra Pipkins 21, Elle Rasberry 6, Marisa Esquivel 2, Xya Anderson 4, Chloe Smith 3.
LOWELL (11-14-13-6)
Washington Township 56, Covenant Christian 48
COVENANT (16-14-9-9)
Claire Bakker 8, Sophie Bakker 8, Gabbi Zeilenga 6, Gwen Walstra 3, Madison Zeldenrust 2, Olivia Mellon 4, Skylar Bos 17. Totals – 22 4-14 48.
WASHINGTON (14-12-20-10)
Jaycee Jackson 3, Clair Klinger 15, Josie Whitcomb 7, Adie Graf 16, Gracie Little 15, Sarah Boby 0. Totals – 15 21-34 56.
3-pointers made – S. Bakker 1, Mellon 1 (CC); Klinger 2, Little 3 (WT). Team fouls – Covenant 20, Washington 16. Fouled out – C. Bakker, Zeldenrust, Bos (CC).
Westville 51, Whiting 20
WESTVILLE (20-16-9-6)
Weston 19, Mallon 14, Stark 2, R. Benefield 2, A. Benefield 6, Sonaty 8.
WHITING (3-9-0-8)
J. Vega 6, A. Blanco 5, M. Casanova 2, G. Kertis 2, A. Rodriguez 2, T. Davis 3.
Records: Westville 2-3.
Bobby Bolton Tournament
At Richards High School
TF South 60, Chicago Christian 29
Record: TF South 2-2.
Wrestling
Calumet Super Duals
(LC results only)
Lake Central 65, Tippecanoe 12
Lake Central 75, Highland 6
Lake Central 70, John Glenn 6
Lake Central 64, Calumet 15
Lake Central 56, McCutcheon 15
Friday’s Late Results
Girls Basketball
Kankakee Valley 47, Highland 42
KV (15-4-10-6-12)
Taylor Schoonveld 10, Lilly Toppen 8, Ava Dase 0, Abby Grandchamp 2, Kate Thomas 11, Marissa Howard 0, Laynie Capellari 6, Genna Hayes 4, Juliet Starr 6. Totals – 15 16-21 47.
HIGHLAND (5-15-7-8-7)
Aaliyah Keil 5, Briana Flores 15, Payton Reid 4, Zelyah Barajas 0, Cailey Belloso 2, Chloe Churilla 7, Lauren Wilson 9. Totals – 15 8-18 42.
3-pointers made – Starr 1 (KV); Flores 4 (H). Team fouls – KV 16, Highland 19. Fouled out – Reid (H).
Lake Central 75, Bishop Noll 32
BISHOP NOLL (3-14-4-11)
Downs 3, Robinson 0, Gonzalez 6, Randolph 0, Thomas 2, Michalek 7, Blakely 12, Larios 2, Wright 0, Drexler 0, Crawford 0, Campbell 0. Totals – 9 13-20 32.
LAKE CENTRAL (21-24-15-15)
Vanessa Wimberly 16, Aniyah Bishop 22, Ayla Krygier 6, Essence Johnson 8, Katelyn Zajeski 4, Camryn Weber 0, Nadia Clayton 6, Aneisah Gail 6, Isabella Soria 5, Anastasia Rosa 2. Totals – 28 14-29 75.
3-pointers made – Michalek 1 (BN); Wimberly 1, Bishop 1, Johnson 1, Soria 1 (LC). Team fouls – Bishop Noll 20, LC 16.
Wheeler 49, Hebron 44
HEBRON (9-7-10-18)
Sidney Elijah 20, Maddy Heck 8, Bella Bowgren 5, Paige Rokosz 5, Nicole Nilsen 4, Olivia Pastrick 2, K. Cole 0, Wagoner 0. Totals – 18 6-13 44.
WHEELER (10-12-13-14)
DeJesus 2, L. Cutka 5, Ordonez 0, Tsampis 4, Wagoner 17, Harris 8, Warnell 13, O. Cutka 0, Vincent 0. Totals – 19 8-20 49.
3-pointers made – Bowgren 1, Rokosz 1 (H); L. Cutka 1, Harris 2 (W). Team fouls – Hebron 18, Wheeler 14. Fouled out – Bowgren (H).
Football
Class 2A Semistate
Andrean 17, Eastside 14
Andrean;3 7 7 0 — 17
Eastside;0 0 0 14— 14
A - Nicolas Tovar 37 FG, 6:01 1Q
A - Robby Ballentine 55 pass from Scott Ballentine (Tovar kick), 3:16 2Q
A - Scott Ballentine 5 run (Tovar kick), 8:06 3Q
E - Carsen Jacobs 32 fumble return (Binyam Biddle kick), 11:50 4Q
E - Kyler Bibbee 8 pass from Laban Davis (Biddle kick), 5:13 4Q
;And;East
First downs;12;11
Total Net Yards;287;160
Rushes-yards;27-114;21-21
Passing;173;139
Comp.-Att.-Int.;12-17-1;13-18-0
Fumbles Lost;0;0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — ANDREAN, Drayk Bowen 18-64, Scott Ballentine 7-51, Alonzo Paul 1-0, Billy Jones 1-(-1). EASTSIDE, Laban Davis 18-13, Dax Holman 3-8.
PASSING — ANDREAN, Scott Ballentine 12-17-1-173. EASTSIDE, Laban Davis 13-18-0-139.
RECEIVING — ANDREAN, Robby Ballentine 3-96, Alonzo Paul 8-75, Patrick Clacks 1-2. EASTSIDE, Dylan Bredemeyer 5-49, Gavin Wallace 3-32, Dax Holman 1-25, Carsen Jacobs 1-12, Tanner Wicker 1-8, Kyler Bibbee 1-8. Johnny Eck 1-5.
Class 5A Semistate
Zionsville 52, Michigan City 21
Zionsville;14 14 14 10 — 52
Michigan City;3 6 6 6 — 21
MC — Andrew Oleksiuk 31 field goal, 7:43 1st
Z — Christian Abney 2 run (AJ Vinateiri kick), 2:59 1st
Z — Gunnar Hartwig 73 pass from Abney (Vinatieri kick), 1:03 1st
MC — Giovani Laurent 21 pass from Tyler Bush (kick failed), 9:52 2nd
Z — Gage Bangert 16 run (Vinatieri kick), 6:51 2nd
Z — Trey Firestone 11 pass from Abney (Vinatieri kick), 0:08 2nd
Z — Bankert 24 run (Vinatieri kick), 10:05 3rd
Z — Hartwig 3 pass from Abney (Vinatieri kick), 4:50 3rd
MC — Omarion Hatch 77 pass from Bush (run failed), 4:15 3rd
MC — Laurent 11 pass from Bush (pass failed), 10:05 4th
Z — Vinatieri 26 field goal, 5:58 4th
Z — Case Anderson 17 run (Vinatieri kick), 4:07 4th
;Zion;MC
First downs;19;14
Total Net Yards;565;380
Rushes-yards;41-410;27-110
Passing;155;270
Comp.-Att.-Int.;6-11-0;15-30-0
Fumbles Lost;0;0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — ZIONSVILLE — Christian Abney 7-68, Luke Murphy 2-53, Gage Bankert 23-250, Case Anderson 3-21, Hanson Hinshaw 6-18. MICHIGAN CITY — Rac’ion Anderson 16-47, Tyler Bush 4-5, Omarion Hatch 6-57, Malkiyel Woodard 1-1.
PASSING – ZIONSVILLE — Abney 6-11-155. MICHIGAN CITY — Bush 15-30-270.
RECEIVING – ZIONSVILLE — Trey Firestone 4-79, Gunnar Hartwig 2-76. MICHIGAN CITY — Treylen Simmons 1-8, Owen Davidson 1-11, Hatch 7-189, Gio Laurent 5-60, Anderson 1-8.
Thursday's Late Result
Bobby Bolton Tournament
At Richards High School
TF South 49, Shepard 47
TF SOUTH — Tariya Wright 14, Jaiden Thompson 12.
Record: TF South 1-2.
