Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, Nov. 6, and late results from Friday, Nov. 5, 2021
agate urgent

Andrean

Andrean players watch as their teammates get their runner-up medals after the Class A state championship on Saturday.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Girls Basketball

Hobart 51, Boone Grove 34

HOBART (13-10-19-9)

Emma Ortiz 2, Hallie Pendleton 2, Cailey Weber 3, Madelyn Burton 1, Jesse Neace 8, Amarea Donald 7, Nikolina Latinovic 4, Asia Donald 24, Melanie Leonard 0.

BOONE GROVE (10-9-3-12)

Jaci Menard 13, Lauren Jeffries 0, Drew Jeffries 4, Kara Krause 0, Ella Hylek 3, Emily Fritcher 8, Kelly Downham 2, Ella Bono 2.

3-pointers made – Asia Donald 4, Neace 2 (H); Fritcher 1 (BG). Team fouls – Hobart 20, Boone Grove 8. Fouled out – Leonard (H).

Wheeler 43, Bowman 21

BOWMAN (4-10-4-3)

J. Jackson 2, S. Freeman 13, A. Edwards 2, D. Woodson 0, J. Simmons 0, K. Robinson 2, B. Santiago 2. Totals – 8 4-18 21.

WHEELER (7-6-16-14)

DeJesus 2, L. Cutka 2, Catone 0, Kaakaji 0, Ordonez 2, Tsampis 2, Wagoner 10, Harris 2, Warnell 10, O. Cutka 9, Vincent 4. Totals – 18 7-8 43.

3-pointers made – Freeman 1 (B). Team fouls – Bowman 12, Wheeler 16. Fouled out – Warnell (W).

Girls Volleyball

Class 2A state championship

Andrean 25-20-25-27-15, Western Boone 20-25-27-25-12

ANDREAN – Marin Sanchez 23 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists; Angelina Majchrowicz 15 kills, 19 digs, 2 assists; Kara Schultz 25 digs, 2 aces, 4 assists; Madison Kmetz 55 assists, 16 digs; Audrey Nohos 10 kills.

Records: Andrean 32-5; Western Boone 27-9.

Friday Late Results

Football

Class 6A Sectional 1

Merrillville 42, Lafayette Jefferson 14

Merrillville;0 29 13 0 – 42

Jefferson;0 0 14 0– 14

M — Safety, 10:21 2nd

M — Silas Mathis 48 pass from Angel Nelson (Jaiden Almaraz kick), 10:09 2nd

M — Lavarion Logan 32 run (Almaraz kick), 4:14 2nd

M — Justin Marshall 17 pass from Nelson (kick failed), 2:41 2nd

M — Marshall 1 run (Almaraz kick), 0:05 2nd

M — Logan 3 run (kick failed), 10:05 3rd

M — Marshall 33 yard run (Almaraz kick), 6:30 3rd

LJ — Brady Preston 19 run (Luis Martinez kick), 2:30 3rd

LJ — Preston 1 run (Martinez kick), 0:18 3rd

;M;LJ

First downs;21;11

Total Net Yards;469;284

Rushes-yards;39-299;30-133

Passing;170;151

Comp.-Att.-Int.;7-12-1;7-21-1

Fumbles Lost;0;1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MERRILLVILLE, Lavarion Logan 26-219, Justin Marshall 6-71, Tarius Cargle 7-9. JEFFERSON, Brady Preston 12-63, Brandon Norton 14-42, Glenn Patterson 2-19, Steven Stephany 2-9.

PASSING — MERRILLVILLE, Nelson 7-12-170. JEFFERSON, Preston 7-21-151.

RECEIVING — MERRILLVILLE, Silas Mathis 1-48, Marshall 4-85, Tyrese Frazier 2-37. JEFFERSON, Brandon Jackson 1-44, Austin McKinney 2-55, Patterson 2-41, Norton 2-10.

Class 6A Sectional 2

Penn 10, Chesterton 7

Chesterton;0 0 0 7 — 7

Penn;0 10 0 0 — 10

P — Alec Hardrict 93 pass from Ryne Buckley (Braden Primrose kick), 6:23 2nd

P — Primrose 19 field goal, 0:39 2nd

P — Gooden 2 run (George kick), 11:55 4th

C — Chris Mullen 1 run (Alex Drewes kick), 2:11 4th

;C;P

First Downs;13;9

Rushing yards;78;97

Passing yards;174;111

Comp.-Att.-Int.;16-32-2;5-10-0

Punts-Average;3-32;4-35

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;1-1

Penalties-Yards;7-54;4-31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CHESTERTON, Chris Mullen 19-64, Garrett Lewis 7-16. PENN, Alec Hardrict 18-78, Zach Lane 4-12.

PASSING — CHESTERTON, Mullen 16-31-174-0. PENN, Ryne Buckley 5-10-111-0.

RECEIVING — CHESTERTON, Tyler Peterson 6-56, Jackson Westmoreland 3-56, Bryce Thoma 5-52. PENN, Hardrict 1-93, Zac David 2-13.

Class 5A Sectional 9

Valparaiso 42, Munster 0

Valparaiso;14 21 7 0 – 42

Munster;0 0 0 0 – 0

V – Hayden Vinyard 9 rush (Jackson Kopp kick), 6:44 1st

V – Dillon Rodriguez 54 pass from Logan Lockhart (Kopp kick), 3:21 1st

V – Mick Nowarita 21 rush (Kopp kick), 8:29 2nd

V – Ricky Hall Jr 39 pass from Lockhart (Kopp kick), 3:32 2nd

V – Hall Jr. 34 pass from Lockhart (Kopp kick), 52.4 2nd

V – Nowarita 35 rush (Kopp kick), 8:11 3rd

;V;M

First downs;13;6

Total Net Yards;505-104

Rushes-yards;32-338;31-93

Passing;167;11

Comp.-Att.-Int;8-12-0;2-4-0

Fumbles Lost;0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – VALPARAISO, Vinyard 13-164, Peyton West 5-21, James Williams 4-0, Nowarita 3-71, Jacob Clardy 2-5, TJ Watkins 2-35, Travis Davis 2-16, Rodriguez 1-0, Lockhart 1-4, Brady Kukelka 1-12. MUNSTER, Blake Siurek 11-30, Angelo Prieboy 10-24, Joseph Bartusiak 5-6, Alejandro Rodriguez 3-27, Cooper Watts 1-6, Thomas Choros 1-0. PASSING – VALPARAISO, Lockhart 7-11-160-0, Justin Clark 1-1-7-0, MUNSTER, Prieboy 2-4-11-0. RECEIVING – VALPARAISO, Hall Jr. 3-78, Thomas Vo 3-8, Rodriguez 1-54, Chase Schroeder 1-7. MUNSTER, Cameron Danzy 1-11, Drum Lopez 1-(-2).

Class 5A Sectional 10

Michigan City 48, Mishawaka 25

Michigan City;0 14 22 12 – 48

Mishawaka;0 18 0 7 – 25

Mish — Justin Fisher 1 run (run failed)

MC — Gio Laurent 14 pass from Tyler Bush (kick blocked)

Mish — Milan Burris 74 yard kickoff return (run failed)

Mish — Justin Fisher 14 run (pass failed)

MC — Racion Anderson 3 run (Laurent run)

MC — Anderson 3 run (Laurent run)

MC — Anderson 19 run (Laurent run)

MC — Omarian Hatch 17 pass from Bush (run failed)

Mish — Chase Gooden 2 run (Connor George kick)

MC — Hatch 23 run (pass failed)

MC — Hatch 20 run (kick failed)

;MC;Mis

First downs;25;15

Yards rushing;239;230

Yards passing;194;43

Comp-Att-Int;21-26-2;2-9-1

Fumbles lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;13-105;8-68

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING — MICHIGAN CITY, Tyler Bush 21-26 for 194 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions. MISHAWAKA, Justin Fisher 2-9 for 43 yards, 1 interception.

RUSHING — MICHIGAN CITY, Jaden Hart 16-106, Racion Anderson 11-64, Omarian Hatch 4-58, Bush 1-6, Gio Laurent 1-5. MISHAWAKA, Justin Fisher 23-90, Davion Taylor 2-72, Chase Gooden 15-49, Milan Burris 3-17, Chaz Hardy 3-2.

RECEIVING — MICHIGAN CITY, Gio Laurent 7-65, Omarian Hatch 7-54, Treylen Simmons 4-51, Jaden Hart 3-24. MISHAWAKA, Taylor 2-43.

Class 4A Sectional 17

Lowell 38, Hobart 10

Hobart;0 3 0 7 — 10

Lowell;0 10 21 7 — 38

L — Riley Bank 18 run (Caden Britton kick), 11:49 2nd

H — Miki Djankovch 25 field goal, 3:06 2d

L — Britton 30 field goal, :00.0 2nd

L — Bank 15 run (Britton kick), 9:34 3rd

L — Bank 25 run (Britton kick), 5:06 3rd

L — Joey Heuer 40 run (Britton kick), :31.3 3rd

L — Ryan Marx 37 run (Britton kick), 7:33 4th

H — Trey Gibson 5 run (Djankovich kick), 4:43 4th

;H;L

First Downs;16;11

Total yards;205;162

Rushes-yards;24-93;50-362

Passing yards;69;44

Comp.-Att.-Int;6-18-0;3-6-0

Fumbles lost;1-1;2-2

Penalties-yards;8-60;4-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: HOBART, Gibson 22-104, Noah Ehrlich 2-(-11). LOWELL, Bank 17-141, Heuer 23-131, Marx 6-106, Kendall Powers 1-2, Owen Thiele 2-1, Christopher Jancosek 1-(-19).

PASSING: HOBART, Ehrlich 6-18-0-69. LOWELL, Bank 3-6-0-44.

RECEIVING: HOBART, Djankovich 2-35, Gibson 2-20, Cody Johnston 2-14. LOWELL, Trevor Kiel 2-41, Marx 1-3.

Class 3A Sectional 25

Hanover Central 26, Knox 14

Hanover;0 7 12 7 – 26

Knox;6 8 0 0 – 14

;Hanover;Knox

First downs;13;11

Yards rushing;164;n/a

Yards passing;80;n/a

Comp-Att-Int;3-12-1;n/a

Penalties-yards;5-53;6-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: HANOVER, Kyle Haessly 23-156.

PASSING: HANOVER, Matt Koontz 3-12-80-1-1.

RECEIVING: HANOVER, Gannan Howes 1-37, Eddie Goff 1-28, Juan Herrera 1-15.

Class 2A Sectional 33

Andrean 49, Whiting 0

Andrean;35 7 7 0 – 49

Whiting;0 0 0 0 -- 0

A – Eddie Bastardo 11 pass from Scott Ballentine (Tovar kick good), 10:45, 1st

A – Drayk Bowen 3 run (Tovar kick good), 9:09, 1st

A – Alonzo Paul 17 pass from Ballentine (Tovar kick good), 4:51, 1st

A – Danny O’Shea 45 interception return (Tovar kick good), 4:15, 1st

A – Patrick Clacks III 9 pass from Ballentine (Tovar kick good), 1:06, 1st

A – Alonzo Paul 58 yard punt return (Tovar kick good), 10:29, 2nd

A – Billy Henry 11 run (Tovar Kick good), 0:00, 3rd

;A;W

First downs;10;6

Total yards;205;162

Rushes-yards;15-69;30-97

Passing yards;136;65

Comp.-Att.-Int;9-13-1;10-19-5

Fumbles lost;1-1;2-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – ANDREAN, Alonzo Paul 1-34, Billy Henry 3-27, Drayk Bowen 4-9, Christopher Backus 5-7, Trey Stephens 1-0, Scott Ballentine 1-(-8). WHITING, Jeremiah Allard 8-36,Nick Davenport 6-29, Julius Torres 5-8, Amaree Miller 3-9, Luke Zorich 2-5, Philip Brooks 1-5, Beau Harbin 1-2, Jed Huffman 1-0.

PASSING – ANDREAN, Ballentine 7-8-113, Henry 2-4-23. WHITING, Davenport 10-19-65.

RECEIVING – ANDREAN, Paul 2-48, Patrick Clacks III 2-31, Cam Urbaniak 1-21, Jacob Jones 1-17, Eddie Bastardo 1-11, Robby Ballentine 1-6, Christopher Backus 1-2. WHITING, Huffman 3-23, Hardin 2-18, Jason Noojin 1-7, Tommy Eggers 1-3, Torres 1-(-2).

