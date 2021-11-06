Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, Nov. 6, and late results from Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

Girls Basketball
Hobart 51, Boone Grove 34
HOBART (13-10-19-9)
Emma Ortiz 2, Hallie Pendleton 2, Cailey Weber 3, Madelyn Burton 1, Jesse Neace 8, Amarea Donald 7, Nikolina Latinovic 4, Asia Donald 24, Melanie Leonard 0.
BOONE GROVE (10-9-3-12)
Jaci Menard 13, Lauren Jeffries 0, Drew Jeffries 4, Kara Krause 0, Ella Hylek 3, Emily Fritcher 8, Kelly Downham 2, Ella Bono 2.
3-pointers made – Asia Donald 4, Neace 2 (H); Fritcher 1 (BG). Team fouls – Hobart 20, Boone Grove 8. Fouled out – Leonard (H).
Wheeler 43, Bowman 21
BOWMAN (4-10-4-3)
J. Jackson 2, S. Freeman 13, A. Edwards 2, D. Woodson 0, J. Simmons 0, K. Robinson 2, B. Santiago 2. Totals – 8 4-18 21.
WHEELER (7-6-16-14)
DeJesus 2, L. Cutka 2, Catone 0, Kaakaji 0, Ordonez 2, Tsampis 2, Wagoner 10, Harris 2, Warnell 10, O. Cutka 9, Vincent 4. Totals – 18 7-8 43.
3-pointers made – Freeman 1 (B). Team fouls – Bowman 12, Wheeler 16. Fouled out – Warnell (W).
Girls Volleyball
Class 2A state championship
Andrean 25-20-25-27-15, Western Boone 20-25-27-25-12
ANDREAN – Marin Sanchez 23 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists; Angelina Majchrowicz 15 kills, 19 digs, 2 assists; Kara Schultz 25 digs, 2 aces, 4 assists; Madison Kmetz 55 assists, 16 digs; Audrey Nohos 10 kills.
Records: Andrean 32-5; Western Boone 27-9.
Friday Late Results
Football
Class 6A Sectional 1
Merrillville 42, Lafayette Jefferson 14
Merrillville;0 29 13 0 – 42
Jefferson;0 0 14 0– 14
M — Safety, 10:21 2nd
M — Silas Mathis 48 pass from Angel Nelson (Jaiden Almaraz kick), 10:09 2nd
M — Lavarion Logan 32 run (Almaraz kick), 4:14 2nd
M — Justin Marshall 17 pass from Nelson (kick failed), 2:41 2nd
M — Marshall 1 run (Almaraz kick), 0:05 2nd
M — Logan 3 run (kick failed), 10:05 3rd
M — Marshall 33 yard run (Almaraz kick), 6:30 3rd
LJ — Brady Preston 19 run (Luis Martinez kick), 2:30 3rd
LJ — Preston 1 run (Martinez kick), 0:18 3rd
;M;LJ
First downs;21;11
Total Net Yards;469;284
Rushes-yards;39-299;30-133
Passing;170;151
Comp.-Att.-Int.;7-12-1;7-21-1
Fumbles Lost;0;1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — MERRILLVILLE, Lavarion Logan 26-219, Justin Marshall 6-71, Tarius Cargle 7-9. JEFFERSON, Brady Preston 12-63, Brandon Norton 14-42, Glenn Patterson 2-19, Steven Stephany 2-9.
PASSING — MERRILLVILLE, Nelson 7-12-170. JEFFERSON, Preston 7-21-151.
RECEIVING — MERRILLVILLE, Silas Mathis 1-48, Marshall 4-85, Tyrese Frazier 2-37. JEFFERSON, Brandon Jackson 1-44, Austin McKinney 2-55, Patterson 2-41, Norton 2-10.
Class 6A Sectional 2
Penn 10, Chesterton 7
Chesterton;0 0 0 7 — 7
Penn;0 10 0 0 — 10
P — Alec Hardrict 93 pass from Ryne Buckley (Braden Primrose kick), 6:23 2nd
P — Primrose 19 field goal, 0:39 2nd
P — Gooden 2 run (George kick), 11:55 4th
C — Chris Mullen 1 run (Alex Drewes kick), 2:11 4th
;C;P
First Downs;13;9
Rushing yards;78;97
Passing yards;174;111
Comp.-Att.-Int.;16-32-2;5-10-0
Punts-Average;3-32;4-35
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;1-1
Penalties-Yards;7-54;4-31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CHESTERTON, Chris Mullen 19-64, Garrett Lewis 7-16. PENN, Alec Hardrict 18-78, Zach Lane 4-12.
PASSING — CHESTERTON, Mullen 16-31-174-0. PENN, Ryne Buckley 5-10-111-0.
RECEIVING — CHESTERTON, Tyler Peterson 6-56, Jackson Westmoreland 3-56, Bryce Thoma 5-52. PENN, Hardrict 1-93, Zac David 2-13.
Class 5A Sectional 9
Valparaiso 42, Munster 0
Valparaiso;14 21 7 0 – 42
Munster;0 0 0 0 – 0
V – Hayden Vinyard 9 rush (Jackson Kopp kick), 6:44 1st
V – Dillon Rodriguez 54 pass from Logan Lockhart (Kopp kick), 3:21 1st
V – Mick Nowarita 21 rush (Kopp kick), 8:29 2nd
V – Ricky Hall Jr 39 pass from Lockhart (Kopp kick), 3:32 2nd
V – Hall Jr. 34 pass from Lockhart (Kopp kick), 52.4 2nd
V – Nowarita 35 rush (Kopp kick), 8:11 3rd
;V;M
First downs;13;6
Total Net Yards;505-104
Rushes-yards;32-338;31-93
Passing;167;11
Comp.-Att.-Int;8-12-0;2-4-0
Fumbles Lost;0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – VALPARAISO, Vinyard 13-164, Peyton West 5-21, James Williams 4-0, Nowarita 3-71, Jacob Clardy 2-5, TJ Watkins 2-35, Travis Davis 2-16, Rodriguez 1-0, Lockhart 1-4, Brady Kukelka 1-12. MUNSTER, Blake Siurek 11-30, Angelo Prieboy 10-24, Joseph Bartusiak 5-6, Alejandro Rodriguez 3-27, Cooper Watts 1-6, Thomas Choros 1-0. PASSING – VALPARAISO, Lockhart 7-11-160-0, Justin Clark 1-1-7-0, MUNSTER, Prieboy 2-4-11-0. RECEIVING – VALPARAISO, Hall Jr. 3-78, Thomas Vo 3-8, Rodriguez 1-54, Chase Schroeder 1-7. MUNSTER, Cameron Danzy 1-11, Drum Lopez 1-(-2).
Class 5A Sectional 10
Michigan City 48, Mishawaka 25
Michigan City;0 14 22 12 – 48
Mishawaka;0 18 0 7 – 25
Mish — Justin Fisher 1 run (run failed)
MC — Gio Laurent 14 pass from Tyler Bush (kick blocked)
Mish — Milan Burris 74 yard kickoff return (run failed)
Mish — Justin Fisher 14 run (pass failed)
MC — Racion Anderson 3 run (Laurent run)
MC — Anderson 3 run (Laurent run)
MC — Anderson 19 run (Laurent run)
MC — Omarian Hatch 17 pass from Bush (run failed)
Mish — Chase Gooden 2 run (Connor George kick)
MC — Hatch 23 run (pass failed)
MC — Hatch 20 run (kick failed)
;MC;Mis
First downs;25;15
Yards rushing;239;230
Yards passing;194;43
Comp-Att-Int;21-26-2;2-9-1
Fumbles lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;13-105;8-68
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING — MICHIGAN CITY, Tyler Bush 21-26 for 194 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions. MISHAWAKA, Justin Fisher 2-9 for 43 yards, 1 interception.
RUSHING — MICHIGAN CITY, Jaden Hart 16-106, Racion Anderson 11-64, Omarian Hatch 4-58, Bush 1-6, Gio Laurent 1-5. MISHAWAKA, Justin Fisher 23-90, Davion Taylor 2-72, Chase Gooden 15-49, Milan Burris 3-17, Chaz Hardy 3-2.
RECEIVING — MICHIGAN CITY, Gio Laurent 7-65, Omarian Hatch 7-54, Treylen Simmons 4-51, Jaden Hart 3-24. MISHAWAKA, Taylor 2-43.
Class 4A Sectional 17
Lowell 38, Hobart 10
Hobart;0 3 0 7 — 10
Lowell;0 10 21 7 — 38
L — Riley Bank 18 run (Caden Britton kick), 11:49 2nd
H — Miki Djankovch 25 field goal, 3:06 2d
L — Britton 30 field goal, :00.0 2nd
L — Bank 15 run (Britton kick), 9:34 3rd
L — Bank 25 run (Britton kick), 5:06 3rd
L — Joey Heuer 40 run (Britton kick), :31.3 3rd
L — Ryan Marx 37 run (Britton kick), 7:33 4th
H — Trey Gibson 5 run (Djankovich kick), 4:43 4th
;H;L
First Downs;16;11
Total yards;205;162
Rushes-yards;24-93;50-362
Passing yards;69;44
Comp.-Att.-Int;6-18-0;3-6-0
Fumbles lost;1-1;2-2
Penalties-yards;8-60;4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: HOBART, Gibson 22-104, Noah Ehrlich 2-(-11). LOWELL, Bank 17-141, Heuer 23-131, Marx 6-106, Kendall Powers 1-2, Owen Thiele 2-1, Christopher Jancosek 1-(-19).
PASSING: HOBART, Ehrlich 6-18-0-69. LOWELL, Bank 3-6-0-44.
RECEIVING: HOBART, Djankovich 2-35, Gibson 2-20, Cody Johnston 2-14. LOWELL, Trevor Kiel 2-41, Marx 1-3.
Class 3A Sectional 25
Hanover Central 26, Knox 14
Hanover;0 7 12 7 – 26
Knox;6 8 0 0 – 14
;Hanover;Knox
First downs;13;11
Yards rushing;164;n/a
Yards passing;80;n/a
Comp-Att-Int;3-12-1;n/a
Penalties-yards;5-53;6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: HANOVER, Kyle Haessly 23-156.
PASSING: HANOVER, Matt Koontz 3-12-80-1-1.
RECEIVING: HANOVER, Gannan Howes 1-37, Eddie Goff 1-28, Juan Herrera 1-15.
Class 2A Sectional 33
Andrean 49, Whiting 0
Andrean;35 7 7 0 – 49
Whiting;0 0 0 0 -- 0
A – Eddie Bastardo 11 pass from Scott Ballentine (Tovar kick good), 10:45, 1st
A – Drayk Bowen 3 run (Tovar kick good), 9:09, 1st
A – Alonzo Paul 17 pass from Ballentine (Tovar kick good), 4:51, 1st
A – Danny O’Shea 45 interception return (Tovar kick good), 4:15, 1st
A – Patrick Clacks III 9 pass from Ballentine (Tovar kick good), 1:06, 1st
A – Alonzo Paul 58 yard punt return (Tovar kick good), 10:29, 2nd
A – Billy Henry 11 run (Tovar Kick good), 0:00, 3rd
;A;W
First downs;10;6
Total yards;205;162
Rushes-yards;15-69;30-97
Passing yards;136;65
Comp.-Att.-Int;9-13-1;10-19-5
Fumbles lost;1-1;2-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – ANDREAN, Alonzo Paul 1-34, Billy Henry 3-27, Drayk Bowen 4-9, Christopher Backus 5-7, Trey Stephens 1-0, Scott Ballentine 1-(-8). WHITING, Jeremiah Allard 8-36,Nick Davenport 6-29, Julius Torres 5-8, Amaree Miller 3-9, Luke Zorich 2-5, Philip Brooks 1-5, Beau Harbin 1-2, Jed Huffman 1-0.
PASSING – ANDREAN, Ballentine 7-8-113, Henry 2-4-23. WHITING, Davenport 10-19-65.
RECEIVING – ANDREAN, Paul 2-48, Patrick Clacks III 2-31, Cam Urbaniak 1-21, Jacob Jones 1-17, Eddie Bastardo 1-11, Robby Ballentine 1-6, Christopher Backus 1-2. WHITING, Huffman 3-23, Hardin 2-18, Jason Noojin 1-7, Tommy Eggers 1-3, Torres 1-(-2).
