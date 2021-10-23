 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, Oct. 23 and late results from Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, Oct. 23 and late results from Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

102421-spt-gso-sb_1

Andrean players celebrate their 1-0 Class A semistate win over Tipton Saturday morning at South Bend St. Joseph.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Boys Cross Country

New Prairie Semistate

Team scores: 1. Valparaiso 90, 2. Chesterton 121, 3. LaPorte 128, 4. Morgan Township 149, 5. Warsaw 165, 6. Crown Point 176, 7. Munster 187, 8. Lowell 195, 9. West Lafayette 200, 10. Lake Central 252, 11. Illiana Christian 17:35, 12. Portage 279, 13. Culver Academies 331, 14. Lafayette Jefferson 360, 15. Plymouth 371, 16. Harrison 381, 17. Rochester 406, 18. McCutcheon 489, 19. Frankfort 500, 20. Northwestern 556. Others: New Prairie, Hobart, Rossville, Manchester, Kankakee Valley, Clinton Prairie, Cass, Hanover Central, Maconaquah, South Central, Boone Grove, North White, Griffith, Rensselaer Central, Hebron, Fountain Central, Twin Lakes, Kokomo, Bishop Noll, Western, Covenant Christian, Caston, Merrillville, Wheeler, North Montgomery, Frontier, Winamac.

Top 20 individuals: 1. Cole Raymond (LP) 15:46, 2. Jackson Bakker (Lo) 16:21, 3. Jimmy Dillabaugh (V) 16:23, 4. Ryan York (HC) 16:24, 5. Tristen Wuethrich (RC) 16:24, 6. Samuel Tullis (CA) 16:25, 7. Owen Thomas (MT) 16:27, 8. Bryce Noble (HC) 16:28, 9. Jay Pillai (LP) 16:28, 10. Weston Hulen (CP) 16:29, 11. Joel Bryant (V) 16:30, 12. Cole Dolson (C) 16:35, 13. Joshua Kutkiewicz (MT) 16:35, 14. Elijah Stenber (WL) 16:36, 15. Justin Hoffman (KV) 16:36, 17. Preston Padgett (R) 16:39, 18. Mason Nobles (V) 16:39, 19. Brayden Sobecki (LP) 16:41, 20. Zack Dunn (MV) 16:44.

Class 3A Andrew Regional

Team scores (first place & TF South): 1. Lincoln-Way Central 41, 1. Lincoln-Way East 41, 11. TF South 339.

Top individuals (first place & top local): 1. Nolan Rogers (LWE) 15:01.85; 61. Austin Hewes (TFS) 19:48.46.

Class 2A Thornridge Regional

Team scores (first place & locals): 1. Lemont 42, 2. Marian Catholic 51, 4. TF North 102.

Top individuals (first place & top locals): 1. Diego Duran (TFN) 16:43.65; 4. Bryan Johnson (MC) 16:57.87; 8. Ryan Tuley (MC) 17:12.43; 9. Daniel Kasperan (MC) 17:13.97; 12. George Partin (MC) 17:34.72; 14. Gamaliel Sotelo (TFN) 17:42.76.

Girls Cross Country

New Prairie Semistate

Team scores: 1. Chesterton 50, 2. Warsaw 134, 3. Valparaiso 141, 4. LaPorte 157, 5. West Lafayette 200, 6. Harrison 205, 7. Lake Central 223, 8. Rochester 256, 9. Seeger 260, 10. Culver Academies 282, 11. Crown Point 283, 12. Portage 308, 13. Morgan Township 335, 14. Illiana Chrisitan 340, 15. Hanover Central 360, 16. Maconaquah 367, 17. Highland 394, 18. Western 399, 19. Faith Christian 430, 20. Benton Central 458. Others: Kouts, Lowell, Munster, WInamac, Twin Lakes, Boone Grove, Cass, Rensselaer Central, Wheeler, Andrean, Pioneer, Manchester, Frontier, New Prairie, Hobart, Triton, Plymouth, McCutcheon, Lafayette Central Catholic, Covenant Christian, Rossville, North White, Fountain Central, Lafayette Jefferson, Northwestern, Kankakee Valley, Frankfort, Tippecanoe Valley.

Top 20 individuals: 1. Karina James (L) 17:55, 2. Lillian Zelasko (NP) 18:35, 3. Bailey Ranta (C) 18:52, 4. Kaylie Politza (V) 19:00, 5. Brenna Sobecki (LP) 19:08, 6. Hannah Moore (N) 19:18, 7. Catherine White (C) 19:22, 8. Josefina Rastrelli (W) 19:29, 9. Lila Gillisse (LP) 19:33, 10. Madilyn Calloway (RC) 19:34, 11. Emma Beimfohr (Ha) 19:34, 12. Ciara Bonner (C) 19:34, 13. Abby Jordan (Ma) 19:39, 14. Celeste Gram (CA) 19:40, 15. Jennifer Romero (Se) 19:42, 16. Grace Carpenter (C) 19:45, 17. Caitlyn Derwinski (CP) 19:46, 18. Avery Olthof (IC) 19:46, 19. Makenna Leicht (Ca) 19:47, 20. Hadessah Austin (Se) 19:48.

Class 3A Andrew Regional

Team scores (first place & TF South): 1. Lincoln-Way East 40, 9. TF South 271.

Top individuals (first place & top local): 1. Caroline Schoen (Homewood-Flossmoor) 17:08.37; 52. Alanis Gonzalez (TFS) 24:57.36.

Class 2A Thornridge Regional

Team scores (first place & locals): 1. Lemont 37, 3. TF North 65, 5. Marian Catholic 117.

Top individuals (first place & top locals): 1. Casey Kittridge (Lemont) 20:27.14; 3. Karen Zepeda (TFN) 21:14.90; 4. Berenice Zepeda (TFN) 21:15.32; 9. Aniya Davis (TFN) 22:47.19; 13. Maya Correa (MC) 23:06.70; 14. Joselyn Guzzo (MC) 23:08.45; 22. Isabella Schassburger (TFN) 24:28.70.

Boys Soccer

Class 3A Semistate

At Kokomo

Noblesville 5, Chesterton 0

NOBLESVILLE – Palmer Ault 2 goals; Brayden Doll 1 goal, 1 assist; Jake Johns 1 goal; Spencer Holland 1 goal, 1 assist; Gabriel Ingle 3 saves.

CHESTERTON – Ethan Boedeker 3 saves.

Records: Noblesville 19-1-1, Chesterton 18-2-2.

Girls Soccer

Class A Semistate

At South Bend St. Joseph

Andrean 1, Tipton 0

ANDREAN – Bridget Sherman, 1 goal; Kate Wantach, 3 saves.

TIPTON – Hallie Wolf 10 saves.

Girls Volleyball

Class 2A Bremen Regional

Semifinals

Andrean 25-25-18-25, Fairfield 21-13-25-23

South Central 25-25-25, North Judson 17-22-17

SOUTH CENTRAL – Tatum Wade 10 kills, 8 aces, 4 digs; Hope Welsh 31 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace; Lauren Bowmar 9 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Kylie Filo 9 digs, 2 assists

Championship

Andrean 25-25-25, South Central 21-14-10

Friday Late Results

Football

Class 5A Sectional 10

Concord 38, LaPorte 13

LaPorte;6 0 7 0 – 13

Concord;21 7 7 3 – 38

C – Moore 35 pass from Dutton (Aguilar kick), 10:10 1st

L – Collin Bergquist 82 run (kick failed), 9:56 1st

C – Hackworth 19 run (Aguilar kick), 8:32 1st

C – D’Arcy 9 pass from Dutton (Aguilar kick), 0:30 1st

C – Hackworth 2 run (Aguilar kick), 2:10 2nd

C – Moore 25 pass from Dutton (Aguilar kick), 10:10 3rd

L – Brady Bernth 4 run (Jack Doty kick), 1:58 3rd

C – Aguilar 29-yard field goal, 7:20 4th

;LaPorte;Concord

First downs;16;15

Total yards;404;337

Rushes-yards;44-289;20-43

Passing yards;115;294

Comp.-Att.-Int.;12-19-1;17-29-0

Fumbles lost;1-1;0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: LaPORTE, Bergquist 27-182, Jayden Parkes 6-77, Bernth 11-30. CONCORD, Hackworth 13-65.

PASSING: LaPORTE, Bernth 11-18-79-0-1, Parkes 1-1-36-0-0. CONCORD, Dutton 17-29-294-3-0.

RECEIVING: LaPORTE, Parkes 6-53, Grant Ott-Large 5-53, Dylan Salisbury 1-9. CONCORD, Moore 7-132, D’Arcy 6-105, Mensah 3-46.

Class 4A Sectional 17

Lowell 41, Highland 7

Lowell;13 14 7 7 -- 41

Highland;0 7 0 0 -- 7

L: Joey Heuer 86 run (Caden Britton kick good), 10:02, 1st

L: Heuer 3 run (Britton kick miss) 1:36, 1st

H: Mustapha “Stevie” Salman 3 pass from Nick Steele (Aerik Tanis kick good), 11:13, 2nd

L: Ray Ambassi 4 pass from Bank (Britton kick good), 6:16, 2nd

L: Riley Bank 1 run (Britton kick good), 0:00, 2nd

L: Heuer 1 run (Britton kick good), 1:34, 3rd

L: Kendall Powers 48 run (Britton kick good), 6:14, 4th

;Lowell;Highland

First downs;13;10

Total yards;365;199

Rushes-yards;27-277;26-122

Passing yards;88;77

Comp.-Att.-Int.;5-7-0;11-19-1

Fumbles lost;0;0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: LOWELL, Heuer 14-148, Bank 9-37, Powers 2-59, John Johnson 1-23, Ambassi 1-10, Dylan Ohlenkamp 3-(-1). HIGHLAND, Steele 8-48, Leonardo Luviano 6-34, Drew Barsich 5-21, Avion Wilson 3-13, Blake Vanek 3-8, Josh Hubbard 1-(-4).

PASSING: LOWELL, Bank 5-7-88, Powers 0-1-0. HIGHLAND, Steele 11-19-77.

RECEIVING: LOWELL, James Langen 1-43, Ryan Marx 3-30, Ambassi 2-13. HIGHLAND, Salman 5-31, Luviano 4-38, Barsich 1-5, Andrew Sands 1-3.

Class 3A Sectional 25

Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20

Twin Lakes;0 7 7 6 – 20

Hanover;21 24 0 8 – 53

;TL;Hanover

First downs;11;17

Total yards;180;381

Rushes-yards;32-129;34;256

Passing yards;51;125

Comp.-Att.-Int.;6-20-3;8-21-0

Fumbles lost;1-1;0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: TWIN LAKES, Brandt 13-67, Jackson 15-69. HANOVER, Kyle Haessly 13-92, Matt Koontz 7-88, Caiden Verrett 8-83.

PASSING: TWIN LAKES, Woods 6-20-51-0-3. HANOVER, Koontz 8-17-125-2-0.

RECEIVING: TWIN LAKES, Franceschina 2-21, Robertson 2-17. HANOVER, Tony Bartolomeo 2-11, Gannan Howes 6-114.

Knox 37, Calumet 16

Calumet;16 0 0 0 – 16

Knox;14 0 8 15 – 37

C – Mario Price 48 run (2-point run), 11:00 1st

K – Krause 10 run (Watson run), 7:00 1st

C – Price 10 run (2-point pass), 4:00 1st

K – Watson 3 run (run failed), 3:00 1st

K – Watson 5 run (Krause run), 6:00 3rd

K – Watson 6 run (2-point run), 9:00 4th

K – Watson 14 run (kick good), 4:00 4th

Class 2A Sectional 33

Andrean 44, Wheeler 6

Wheeler;0 0 6 0 – 6

Andrean;14 16 7 7 – 44

A – Robby Ballentine 23 pass from Scott Ballentine (Nico Tovar kick), 9:11 1st

A – Robby Ballentine 79 pass from Scott Ballentine (Tovar kick), 4:00 1st

A – Tovar 38 field goal, 10:16 2nd

A – Alonzo Paul 26 pass from Scott Ballentine (kick blocked), 5:57 2nd

A – Drayk Bowen 11 run (Tovar kick), 0:49 2nd

W – Caden Brann 3 run (Pass failed), 9:46 3rd

A — Billy Jones 76 run (Tovar kick), 7:13 3rd

A — Dom DiTola 5 pass from Billy Henry (Tovar kick), 3:50 4th

;Wheeler;Andrean

First downs;10;16

Total yards;98;441

Rushes-yards;22-13;21-119

Passing yards;85;322

Comp.-Att.-Int.;11-27-1;23-27-0

Fumbles lost:0;0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – WHEELER, Preston Morris 6-2, Caden Brann 14-20, Cory Davis 2-(-9) . ANDREAN, Scott Ballentine 3-(-19), Drayk Bowen 6-36, Billy Jones 10-96, Billy Henry 2-6.

PASSING – WHEELER, Morris 11-26-85, Austin Goodrich 0-1-0. ANDREAN, Ballentine 18-23-299, Henry 4-4-23.

RECEIVING – WHEELER, Davis 3-22, Blaise Evenson 1-9, Justin Wiggins 4-29, Blake Breitzke 2-22, Brann 1-3. ANDREAN, Alonzo Paul 8-69, Robby Ballentine 2-102, Patrick Clacks III 6-75, Bowen 1-7, Jacob Jones 2-38. Eddie Bastardo 1-20, James Mantel 1-2, Dom DiTola 2-16.

Boone Grove 44, Bishop Noll 7

Bishop Noll;7 0 0 0 -- 7

Boone Grove;7 24 13 0 -- 44

BG -- Logan Fast 1 run (Tyler Torbeson kick), 2:46 1st

N -- Holland Harris 58 pass from Willie Feagin (Sam Suarez kick), 1:35 1st

BG -- Daekwon Coleman 34 pass from Mark Rowland (Kick failed), 11:18 2nd

BG -- Cole Keyser 1 run (Pass failed), 5:21 2nd

BG -- Nick Ratkovich rec fumble in end zone (Kick failed), 3:48 2nd

BG -- Nate Hilty 40 pass from Rowland (Kick failed), :54 2nd

BG -- Hunter Noonan 14 fumble ret (Torbeson kick), 11:35 3rd

BG -- Keyser 6 run (Kick failed), 6:00 3rd

;Noll;Boone

First downs;3;14

Total Net Yards;114;300

Rushes-yards;18-8;36-186

Passing;106;114

Comp.-Att.-Int.;3-14-2;5-7-0

Fumbles Lost;1-1;1-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- BISHOP NOLL, Craig Hutton 5-(-4), Jaden Gilmore 2-0, Carlos Alvarez 6-15, Willie Feagin 1-(-6), Noah Lewis 2-1, Kyle Cipowski 1-(-1), Gavin Knight 1-3. BOONE GROVE, Chad Kackos 2-8, Nate Hilty 8-29, Cole Keyser 15-99, Mark Rowland 2-12, Logan Fast 6-26, Ben Taborski 2-6, Corey Noonan 1-6.

PASSING -- BISHOP NOLL, Willie Feagin 1-8-0 58, Lewis 2-6-0 48. BOONE GROVE, Mark Rowland 4-5-2 108, Corey Noonan 1-2-0 6.

RECEIVING -- BISHOP NOLL, Holland Harris 1-58, Gilmore 1-34, Joe Elkins 1-14. BOONE GROVE, Ben Taborski 1-21, Daekown Coleman 1-23, Fast 1-13, Hilty 1-40, Josh Oglesby 1-6.

Whiting 53, Bowman 0

Whiting;21 12 13 7 – 53

Bowman;0 0 0 0 – 0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: WHITING, Tommy Eggers 4-100, Nakiya Moran 11-61, Jeremiah Allard 4-41, Nick Davenport 6-37, Philip Brooks 1-24.

PASSING: WHITING, Davenport 3-6-59-1-0.

RECEIVING: WHITING, Eggers 2-48, Jason Noojin 1-11.

Regular season

Hillcrest 26, TF South 23

Hillcrest;6 0 14 6 — 26

TF South;7 7 7 2 3 — 23

TFS — Ernest Temple 60 run (Ivan Villalobos kick), 10:19 1st

H — Joshua Gipson 58 kickoff return (pass failed), 10:09 1st

TFS — Ethan Pryor 8 pass from Jacob Urdiales (Villalobos kick), :51.7 2nd

H — Travon Lee 5 pass from Tywon Lee (K’Vion Bills pass from Tywon Lee), 7:48 3rd

TFS — Temple 2 run (Villalobos kick), 3:56 3rd

H — Randy Garcia 11 run (pass failed), :00.0 3rd

H — Tywon Lee 5 run (pass failed), 4:32 4th

TFS — Hillcrest takes intentional safety, :01.4 4th

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: TF SOUTH, Temple 22-149, Willie Roberts 4-28Urdiales 4-16, Jarred Madison 3-6, Pryor 3-3, Jerrelle Madison 1-(-1).

PASSING: TF SOUTH, Urdiales 9-17-0-70.

RECEIVING: TF SOUTH, Temple 1-24, Pryor 4-22, Roberts 2-13, Brandon Woods 1-6, Charles Miles 1-5.

Football recap: Region teams runaway in sectional openers

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Oct. 23, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Greater South Shore Conference All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams and the 2021 GSSC Coach of the Year.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts