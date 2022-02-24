 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, and late results from Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

Boys Basketball

River Forest 62, Whiting 43

RIVER FOREST (11-5-25-21)

WHITING (9-6-17-11)

Nolan Toth 3, Luke Zorich 12, Dominic Harbin 0, Jed Huffman 5, Shawn Donaldson 11, Julius Torres 10, Joe Jendreas 0, Jeremiah Allard 0, Daniel Sotelo 2. Totals – 16 6-11 43.

3-point field goals: Whiting 5 (Zorich 2, Toth, Huffman, Donaldson). Rebounds: Whiting 18 (Toth 6). Assists: Whiting 11 (Toth 5). Steals: Whiting 8 (Toth 3). Team fouls: Whiting 11.

Girls Basketball

Illinois Class 3A

Kankakee Sectional

Championship

Marian Catholic 45, Oak Forest 30

MARIAN CATHOLIC (8-14-10-13)

Madison Davis 16, Anna Kleszynski 14, Zikora Okonkwo 10.

OAK FOREST (4-12-6-8)

RECORDS – Marian Catholic 27-8.

Wednesday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

Calumet 63, Griffith 41

GRIFFITH (10-8-7-16)

CALUMET (15-12-13-23)

David Flores 2, Waine Wilderness 15, Scott Flores 12, Greg Price 2, Maurice Scarber 0, Eric Martin 25, Malik Hubbard 2, Jalen Bullock 5. Totals – 24 7-11 63.

3-point field goals: Calumet 8 (Wilderness 5, S. Flores 2, Bullock). Rebounds: Calumet 38 (Martin 20). Assists: Calumet 10 (Bullock 3). Steals: Calumet 6 (Hubbard 3).

Lake Station 61, Morgan Twp. 54

LAKE STATION (18-14-17-12)

Willie Miller 26, Maurion Turks 0, Adam Eastland 13, Armoni Gonzalez 8, Romeo Guerra 12, Vincente Yzaguirre 2. Totals – 28 3-10 61.

MORGAN TWP. (8-17-12-17)

Greyson Lemmons 8, Jack Wheeler 7, Tyce Kolan 4, Ian Grieger 14, Keagen Holder 9, Hayden Grieger 2, Nate Lemmons 10. Totals – 22 5-10 54.

3-point field goals: Lake Station 2 (Eastland, Gonzalez); Morgan 5 (N. Lemmons 2, G. Lemmons, Wheeler, Holder). Rebounds: Lake Station 32 (Miller 13); Morgan 24 (I. Grieger 8). Assists: Lake Station 18 (Turks 5); Morgan 6 (N. Lemmons 3). Steals: Lake Station 11 (Miller 6); Morgan 7 (Holder 2). Team fouls: Lake Station 10, Morgan Twp. 14. Fouled out: None.

