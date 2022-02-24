Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, and late results from Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

River Forest 62, Whiting 43 RIVER FOREST (11-5-25-21)
Nolan Toth 3, Luke Zorich 12, Dominic Harbin 0, Jed Huffman 5, Shawn Donaldson 11, Julius Torres 10, Joe Jendreas 0, Jeremiah Allard 0, Daniel Sotelo 2. Totals – 16 6-11 43.
3-point field goals: Whiting 5 (Zorich 2, Toth, Huffman, Donaldson). Rebounds: Whiting 18 (Toth 6). Assists: Whiting 11 (Toth 5). Steals: Whiting 8 (Toth 3). Team fouls: Whiting 11.
Marian Catholic 45, Oak Forest 30 MARIAN CATHOLIC (8-14-10-13)
Madison Davis 16, Anna Kleszynski 14, Zikora Okonkwo 10.
RECORDS – Marian Catholic 27-8.
David Flores 2, Waine Wilderness 15, Scott Flores 12, Greg Price 2, Maurice Scarber 0, Eric Martin 25, Malik Hubbard 2, Jalen Bullock 5. Totals – 24 7-11 63.
3-point field goals: Calumet 8 (Wilderness 5, S. Flores 2, Bullock). Rebounds: Calumet 38 (Martin 20). Assists: Calumet 10 (Bullock 3). Steals: Calumet 6 (Hubbard 3).
Lake Station 61, Morgan Twp. 54 LAKE STATION (18-14-17-12)
Willie Miller 26, Maurion Turks 0, Adam Eastland 13, Armoni Gonzalez 8, Romeo Guerra 12, Vincente Yzaguirre 2. Totals – 28 3-10 61.
Greyson Lemmons 8, Jack Wheeler 7, Tyce Kolan 4, Ian Grieger 14, Keagen Holder 9, Hayden Grieger 2, Nate Lemmons 10. Totals – 22 5-10 54.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 2 (Eastland, Gonzalez); Morgan 5 (N. Lemmons 2, G. Lemmons, Wheeler, Holder). Rebounds: Lake Station 32 (Miller 13); Morgan 24 (I. Grieger 8). Assists: Lake Station 18 (Turks 5); Morgan 6 (N. Lemmons 3). Steals: Lake Station 11 (Miller 6); Morgan 7 (Holder 2). Team fouls: Lake Station 10, Morgan Twp. 14. Fouled out: None.
PHOTOS: 2022 Hobart boys swimming sectional
Hobart boys swim sectional
Valparaiso's Kyle Seward celebrates a win with a time of 21.76 in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Swimmers leave the starting blocks in the first heat of the 200-yard medley Saturday in the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Valparaiso's Kyle Seward celebrates a win with a time of 21.76 in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
A Portage swim coach congratulates Colby Breault following his win in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 202.76 Saturday in the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Chesterton's Amadeo Kincaid swims the backstroke in the 200-yard individual medley Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
LaPorte's Chaise Adrian swims in the first heat of the 200-yard freestyle Saturday during the Hobart Sectional. Adrian took first place with a time of 1:58.42.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Chesterton's Gabe Eschbach swims to a first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:40.97 Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Swimmers leave the starting blocks in the second heat of the 200-yard freestyle Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Michigan City's Christian McDaniel is head-to-head with Valparaiso's Cade Kennedy swimming the butterfly stroke in the 200-yard individual medley during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Portage's Colby Breault swims the butterfly stroke during the 200-yard individual medley Saturday during the Hobart Sectional
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Valparaiso's Cade Kennedy swims the breaststroke during the 200-yard individual medley Saturday in the Hobart Sectional. Kennedy finished first.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Portage's Colby Breault swims the butterfly stroke during the 200-yard individual medley Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
