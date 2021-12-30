Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

Thursday's Results
Phil Cox Holiday Tournament
AT KOKOMO
Championship
Warren Central 57, Valparaiso 52
WARREN CENTRAL (17-10-12-18)
Totals – 22 11-20 57.
VALPARAISO (19-10-8-15)
Hazlett 5, Brooks 7, Flynn 1, Walls 12, McCall 0, Smiley 5, Dalton 7, Jones 11, Kuka 4. Totals – 22 2-4 52.
3-point field goals: Warren Central 2; Valparaiso 6 (Hazlett, Walls 2, Smiley, Dalton, Jones). Rebounds: Warren Central 24; Valparaiso 19 (Jones 5). Assists: Warren Central 6; Valparaiso 13 (Walls 5). Steals: Warren Central 8; Valparaiso 2. Team fouls: Warren Central 11, Valparaiso19. Fouled out: None.
Proviso West Holiday Tournament
Fifth-place game
Hammond Central 75, Chicago Farragut 57
HAMMOND CENTRAL (24-14-13-24)
Kenneth Grant 23, Davion Doty 0, Jordan Woods 15, Matthew King 13, Vynce Overshown 2, Jelani McGregor 13, Jakhorion Jones 3, Da’Shawn Woods 2, Lebron Hill 0, Pharrell White 4, Jordan Cunningham 0, Amauri Moore 0. Totals – 28 9-15 75.
FARRAGUT (16-11-7-23)
Totals – 20 15-24 57.
3-point field goals: Hammond Central 10 (Grant 4, J. Woods, King 2, McGregor 2, Jones); Farragut 2. Team fouls: Hammond Central 17, Farragut 16. Fouled out: None. Records: Hammond Central 7-4, Farragut 7-4.
Red-Blue Classic
AT BOONE GROVE
Championship
Illiana Christian 68, Boone Grove 43
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (17-14-22-15)
Adam Gibson 21, Andy Spoelman 12, Luke Van Essen 9, Adam Walters 7, Zeke Van Essen 5, Tyler Barker 5, Cody DeJong 4, Mason Post 4. Totals — 22 18-28 68.
BOONE GROVE (6-16-10-11)
Trey Steinhilber 20, Corey Noonan 14, Jarrod Benkovich 6, Daekwon Coleman 2, Mason Bills 1. Totals — 15 13-14 43.
3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 6 (Gibson 2, Luke Van Essen 2, Spoelman 2), Boone Grove 0. Team fouls: Illiana Christian 16, Boone Grove 19. Technical fouls: Matt McKay. Fouled out: Benkovich, Noonan (BG).
Wednesday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Phil Cox Holiday Tournament
AT KOKOMO
Semifinals
Valparaiso 50, Kokomo 38
VALPARAISO (15-10-16-9)
Hazlett 0, Brooks 2, Flynn 0, Walls 5, McCall 7, Smiley 18, Dalton 7, Jones 11, Kuka 0. Totals – 19 8-9 50.
KOKOMO (11-2-8-17)
Totals – 14 7-12 38.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 4 (McCall, Smiley 2, Dalton); Kokomo 3. Team fouls: Valparaiso 16, Kokomo 14. Fouled out: Hardimon (K).
Valparaiso 65, South Bend Riley 42
VALPARAISO (16-14-15-20)
Hazlett 9, Brooks 2, Flynn 2, Walls 12, McCall 6, Smiley 5, Dalton 8, Jones 15, Kuka 4, Hofer 2, Adams 0. Totals – 20 20-25 65.
SB RILEY (12-10-4-16)
Totals – 14 11-24 42.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 5 (Hazlett 3, McCall 2); SB Riley 3. Team fouls: Valparaiso 21, SB Riley 20. Fouled out: None.
Proviso West Holiday Tournament
Fifth-place semifinal
Hammond Central 74, Proviso West 58
HAMMOND CENTRAL (16-14-23-21)
Grant 16, Doty 5, J. Woods 23, King 3, Overshown 11, McGregor 7, Jones 4, D. Woods 0, Perez 0, Hill 0, White 3, Cunningham 2, Moore 0. Totals – 27 10-17 74.
PROVISO WEST (15-17-16-10)
Totals – 21 10-22 58.
3-point field goals: Hammond Central 10 (Grant 4, Doty, King, Overshown 3, Jones); Proviso West 6. Team fouls: Hammond Central 20, Proviso West 16. Fouled out: None. Records: Hammond Central 6-4, Proviso West 3-6.
Consolation semifinal
Chicago Lincoln Park 70, TF North 68
TF NORTH (15-11-21-21)
Naeim Evans 1, Jeremiah Clair 11, Braxton Williamham 2, Jevon Warren 22, Chase Abraham 24, Mario Dasilva 5, Aric Moultrie 0, Cornelius Abraham 3, Terrell Washington 0. Totals – 24 17-34 68.
LINCOLN PARK (13-19-18-20)
Totals – 20 27-39 70.
3-point field goals: TF North 3 (Clair, Chase Abraham 2); Lincoln Park 3. Team fouls: TF North 24, Lincoln Park 27. Fouled out: Dasilva (TFN); Kelly, Calloway (LP). Records: Lincoln Park 9-4, TF North 2-3.
Red-Blue Classic
Semifinals
Boone Grove 52, Marquette 45
MARQUETTE (10-10-12-13)
Brunello 6, Manna 0, Johnson 0, Lewis 12, Balling 12, Welch 0, Bakota 0, Kobe 15. Totals – 17 8-11 45.
BOONE GROVE (17-15-11-9)
Trey Steinhilber 27, Connor Melchi 2, Drew Murray 3, Daekwon Coleman 5, Jarrod Benkovich 8, Mason Bills 7. Totals – 19 10-15 52.
3-point field goals: Marquette 3 (Balling 3); Boone 4 (Steinhilber 3, Bills). Team fouls: Marquette 15, Boone 11. Fouled out: None.
Illiana Christian 70, Hebron 51
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (19-12-22-17)
Corcoran 2, Kieft 0, Vis 2, DeJong 4, Post 2, Spoelman 2, Luke Van Essen 16, Adam Gibson 14, Tyler Barker 10, Zeke Van Essen 9, Adam Walters 9. Totals – 29 5-10 70.
HEBRON (14-6-12-19)
Moore 14, Reece Marrs 20, Zacarias 6, Hale 3, Syed 0, Blank 2, Peeler 2, Martin 4, Roy 0, Bowgren 0. Totals – 20 5-9 51.
3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 7 (Barker 2, Gibson 2, L. Van Essen 2, Walters); Hebron 6 (Moore 3, Marrs 3). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 10, Hebron 9. Fouled out: None.
Noblesville Holiday Tournament
Norwell 49, Crown Point 45
Noblesville 57, Crown Point 50
NOTE: Crown Point (7-3) finished fourth overall.
Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic
Fifth-place game
St. Rita 42, Marian Catholic 41
MARIAN CATHOLIC (14-3-10-14)
Quentin Jones 3, Tre Davis 9, James Bullock 6, Joshua Lawson 3, Jeremiah Jones 14, Donovan Juzang 0, Eddie Barrett 3, Jonah Weathers 3. Totals – 14 10-12 41.
ST. RITA (12-8-10-12)
Totals – 15 8-12 42.
3-point field goals: Marian Catholic 3 (Davis, Barrett, Weathers); St. Rita 4. Team fouls: Marian Catholic 11, St. Rita 11. Fouled out: None. Records: St. Rita 10-4, Marian Catholic 8-6.
Girls Basketball
Hobart Holiday Hoopfest
(Corrected version)
Hobart 74, Bishop Noll 72
BISHOP NOLL (19-21-18-14)
Maddie Downs 3, Mariah Robinson 4, Brianna Gonzalez 6, Tranika Randolph 6, Icesis Thomas 11, Cheri Michalek 13, Kennedy Blakely 12, Victoria Velez 0, Alante Wright 16, Lauren Drexler 7, Danneli Campbell 0. Totals – 26 16-31 72.
HOBART (21-14-16-23)
Emma Ortiz 3, Logan 0, Knight 0, Hallie Pendleton 2, Cailey Weber 0, Burton 0, Jesse Neace 9, Amarea Donald 13, Isabella Sanchez 0, Nikolina Latinovic 12, Asia Donald 32, Melanie Leonard 3. Totals – 29 11-24 74.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 4 (Downs, Michalek, Wright 2); Hobart 5 (Neace 2, Asia Donald 2, Latinovic).
