Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Thursday's Results

Girls Basketball

Griffith 36, Hebron 35 (OT)

GRIFFITH (2-9-11-9-5)

Marissa Esquivel 20 points (9 steals), Emily Vasilik (3 steals, 2 rebounds), Peyton Willis 9 points (8 rebounds, 3 steals), Ella Rasberry 6 points (3 rebounds), Chloe Smith 1 point (2 rebounds, 2 steals).

HEBRON (7-6-9-9-4)

South Central 59, Washington Twp. 40

WASHINGTON TWP. (8-14-6-12)

Jaycee Jackson 0, Clair Klinger 19, Josie Whitcomb 0, Olivia Martinez 6, Addie Graf 7, Gracie Little 6, Sarah Boby 2. Totals – 13 11-16 40.

SOUTH CENTRAL (18-20-12-9)

Gale 10, Bowmar 9, Tomblin 10, S. Marks 4, H. Welsh 2, Tolmen 13, O. Marks 11, K. Welsh 0.

3-point field goals: Washington 3 (Klinger 3); South Central 2 (Gale, Tolmen). Team fouls: Washington 10, South Central 17. Fouled out: None.

TF North 41, Eisenhower 16

TF NORTH — Asianay Johnson 17 points (4 assists), Paradise Mack 6 points, Emiya Gholston 6 points (3 rebounds).

RECORDS — TF North 1-12.

Boys Bowling

TF North 1867, Hillcrest 1844

AT TF NORTH

TF NORTH — David Holmes (225-246), Mark Johnson (198-192).

HILLCREST — James Howard (267-286).

JUNIOR VARSITY – TF North, 1300, Oak Forest 1143.

Boys Swimming

Bradley-Bourbonnais 143, TF United 10

AT BRADLEY-BOURBONNAIS

TF UNITED –50 FREE: Lou Rocano, PR.

Kankakee Valley 109, Knox 69

AT KNOX

(KV 1st place finishers)

200 IM – Luke Bristol. 50 FREE – Brock Martin. DIVING – Xavier De La Paz Marino (PR). 100 FLY – Garret Zimmerman. 100 FREE – Carson Hines. 200 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Zimmerman, Thomas Ketchem, Coen Murray, Bristol). 100 BREAST – Bristol. 400 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Chase Brown, Zimmerman, Murray, Martin).

Girls Swimming

Kankakee Valley 100, Knox 62

AT KNOX

(KV 1st place finishers)

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Bri Castle, Rylee Swafford, Gabbie Oliver, Allie Rushmore). 200 FREE – Rushmore. 50 FREE – Oliver. DIVING – Emily Nannenga. 100 FREE – Rushmore. 500 FREE – Lilly VanLoon. 200 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Swafford, Jo-Jo Short, Kaitlyn Santaguida, Oliver). 100 BACK – Castle. 100 BREAST – Swafford. 400 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Santaguida, Castle, Oliver, Rushmore).

.

Wednesday’s Late Results

Boys Basketball

Bolingbrook 47, Marian Catholic 45

MARIAN CATHOLIC (15-6-13-11)

Q. Jones 10, Davis 4, Lawson 5, J. Jones 17, Barrett 3, Bullock 6, J. Smith 0, Juzang 0, Weathers 0. Totals — 17 9-10 45.

BOLINGBROOK (17-4-15-11)

Totals – 18 11-13 47.

3-point field goals: Marian Catholic 2 (J. Jones, Barrett); Bolingbrook 0. Team fouls: Marian Catholic 15, Bolingbrook 10. Records: Marian Catholic 5-2.

Illiana Christian 62, Crete-Monee 48

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Luke Van Essen 17 points, Andy Spoelman 13 points; Adam Walters 13 points.

Wrestling

Merrillville 39, Portage 27

AT PORTAGE

120 — Nasir Christion (M) d. Miles Conrad 12-6. 126 — David Maldonado (M) p. Jose Gonzales 5:31. 132 — Michael Ortega (P) d. Marlone Kirksy 8-5. 138 — Ruben Padilla (M) p. Tive Delgado 5:23. 145 — Lucas Clement (M) d. Manolo Hood 9-5. 152 — Benjamin Tollard (P) d. Carson Ulrich 10-5. 160 — Taijon Span (M) p. Darion Green 1:49. 170 — Caleb Carter (M) p. Derric Calmbacher 3:17. 182 — Ryan Gonzalez (M) p. Hollis Briner 4:24. 195 — D`juan Washington (P) p. Josiah Edmonds, time n/a. 220 — Corey Hill (P) p. Tahjae Banks 0:13. 285 — Theodore Sparks (M) d. Trey White 3-1. 106 — E`Shawn Tolbert (P) d. Joy Cantu 9-5. 113 — Owen Bunton (P) p. Matthew Maldonado 0:33.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Portage, 54-22.

.

Tuesday’s Late Result

Boys Basketball

TF North 58, Evergreen Park 51

AT TF NORTH

TF NORTH — Jevon Warren 21 points, Jeremiah Clair 19 points.

RECORD — TF North 1-1 (1-1 South Suburban Blue).

