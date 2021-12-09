Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Thursday's Results
Girls Basketball
Griffith 36, Hebron 35 (OT)
GRIFFITH (2-9-11-9-5)
Marissa Esquivel 20 points (9 steals), Emily Vasilik (3 steals, 2 rebounds), Peyton Willis 9 points (8 rebounds, 3 steals), Ella Rasberry 6 points (3 rebounds), Chloe Smith 1 point (2 rebounds, 2 steals).
HEBRON (7-6-9-9-4)
South Central 59, Washington Twp. 40
WASHINGTON TWP. (8-14-6-12)
Jaycee Jackson 0, Clair Klinger 19, Josie Whitcomb 0, Olivia Martinez 6, Addie Graf 7, Gracie Little 6, Sarah Boby 2. Totals – 13 11-16 40.
SOUTH CENTRAL (18-20-12-9)
Gale 10, Bowmar 9, Tomblin 10, S. Marks 4, H. Welsh 2, Tolmen 13, O. Marks 11, K. Welsh 0.
3-point field goals: Washington 3 (Klinger 3); South Central 2 (Gale, Tolmen). Team fouls: Washington 10, South Central 17. Fouled out: None.
TF North 41, Eisenhower 16
TF NORTH — Asianay Johnson 17 points (4 assists), Paradise Mack 6 points, Emiya Gholston 6 points (3 rebounds).
RECORDS — TF North 1-12.
Boys Bowling
TF North 1867, Hillcrest 1844
AT TF NORTH
TF NORTH — David Holmes (225-246), Mark Johnson (198-192).
HILLCREST — James Howard (267-286).
JUNIOR VARSITY – TF North, 1300, Oak Forest 1143.
Boys Swimming
Bradley-Bourbonnais 143, TF United 10
AT BRADLEY-BOURBONNAIS
TF UNITED –50 FREE: Lou Rocano, PR.
Kankakee Valley 109, Knox 69
AT KNOX
(KV 1st place finishers)
200 IM – Luke Bristol. 50 FREE – Brock Martin. DIVING – Xavier De La Paz Marino (PR). 100 FLY – Garret Zimmerman. 100 FREE – Carson Hines. 200 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Zimmerman, Thomas Ketchem, Coen Murray, Bristol). 100 BREAST – Bristol. 400 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Chase Brown, Zimmerman, Murray, Martin).
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley 100, Knox 62
AT KNOX
(KV 1st place finishers)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Bri Castle, Rylee Swafford, Gabbie Oliver, Allie Rushmore). 200 FREE – Rushmore. 50 FREE – Oliver. DIVING – Emily Nannenga. 100 FREE – Rushmore. 500 FREE – Lilly VanLoon. 200 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Swafford, Jo-Jo Short, Kaitlyn Santaguida, Oliver). 100 BACK – Castle. 100 BREAST – Swafford. 400 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Santaguida, Castle, Oliver, Rushmore).
.
Wednesday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Bolingbrook 47, Marian Catholic 45
MARIAN CATHOLIC (15-6-13-11)
Q. Jones 10, Davis 4, Lawson 5, J. Jones 17, Barrett 3, Bullock 6, J. Smith 0, Juzang 0, Weathers 0. Totals — 17 9-10 45.
BOLINGBROOK (17-4-15-11)
Totals – 18 11-13 47.
3-point field goals: Marian Catholic 2 (J. Jones, Barrett); Bolingbrook 0. Team fouls: Marian Catholic 15, Bolingbrook 10. Records: Marian Catholic 5-2.
Illiana Christian 62, Crete-Monee 48
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Luke Van Essen 17 points, Andy Spoelman 13 points; Adam Walters 13 points.
Wrestling
Merrillville 39, Portage 27
AT PORTAGE
120 — Nasir Christion (M) d. Miles Conrad 12-6. 126 — David Maldonado (M) p. Jose Gonzales 5:31. 132 — Michael Ortega (P) d. Marlone Kirksy 8-5. 138 — Ruben Padilla (M) p. Tive Delgado 5:23. 145 — Lucas Clement (M) d. Manolo Hood 9-5. 152 — Benjamin Tollard (P) d. Carson Ulrich 10-5. 160 — Taijon Span (M) p. Darion Green 1:49. 170 — Caleb Carter (M) p. Derric Calmbacher 3:17. 182 — Ryan Gonzalez (M) p. Hollis Briner 4:24. 195 — D`juan Washington (P) p. Josiah Edmonds, time n/a. 220 — Corey Hill (P) p. Tahjae Banks 0:13. 285 — Theodore Sparks (M) d. Trey White 3-1. 106 — E`Shawn Tolbert (P) d. Joy Cantu 9-5. 113 — Owen Bunton (P) p. Matthew Maldonado 0:33.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Portage, 54-22.
.
Tuesday’s Late Result
Boys Basketball
TF North 58, Evergreen Park 51
AT TF NORTH
TF NORTH — Jevon Warren 21 points, Jeremiah Clair 19 points.
RECORD — TF North 1-1 (1-1 South Suburban Blue).
