Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Boys Basketball
Andrean 65, Griffith 37
ANDREAN (16-16-12-21)
Mitchel 18 points, Aiden Austin 30 points, Wright 10 points.
GRIFFITH (8-6-14-9)
Gainni Feaster 9 points (3 assists), Peyton Thomas 8 points (10 rebounds).
Girls Basketball
Culver Academies 56, Marquette 12
MARQUETTE (2-2-8-0)
Ana Blakely 6, Jiselle Chabes 0, Natalie Robinson 4, Addison Johnson 0, Elaine Balling 2, Livia Balling 0. Totals – 5 1-4 12.
CULVER ACADEMIES (14-8-22-12)
Totals – 23 4-4 56.
3-point field goals: Marquette 1 (Blakely); Culver Academies 6. Team fouls: Marquette 3; Culver Academies 10. Fouled out: None.
Michigan City 53, Bowman 38
BOWMAN (4-8-12-14)
Keariana Browder 13, Samaria Freeman 9, Kahlen Robinson 8, Derriauna Woodson 6, Beauti Santiago 2. Total — 38.
MICHIGAN CITY (13-8-23-9)
Jaden Smallwood 15, Ramiirra Anderson 11, Ariana Lemons 9, Abby Bartlett 6, Paulecia Isom 5, DeNasia Stokes 4, Ashanti Sanders 3. Total — 53
Records: Michigan City 6-13, Bowman 7-12.
Gymnastics
Valparaiso 113.300, Lowell 88.650, Hobart 69.400, Morgan Twp. 65.450
AT VALPARAISO
VAULT – Gabi Grisafi (V) 9.700, Kaitlyn Whitaker (MT) 9.150, Sarah Romeo (H) 9.100, Aisha Arias (H) 9.050.
BARS – Grisafi (V) 9.800, Molly Dreher (V) 9.500, Chloe Ochman (V) 9.300, Arias (H) 9.200.
BEAM – Grisafi (V) 9.800, Dreher (V) 9.600, Ochman (V) 9.400, Ione Skafish (V) 9.350.
FLOOR – Grisafi (V) 9.550, Dreher (V) 9.450, Ochman (V) 9.250, T4. Whitaker (MT) 9.200, T4. Allison Rospond (V) 9.200.
ALL-AROUND – Grisafi (V) 38.850, Dreher (V) 37.550, Arias (H) 36.450, Whitaker (MT) 34.200.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Valparaiso 57.800, Hobart 15.100.
Boys Swimming
Highland 125, Morton 43
AT HIGHLAND
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Highland (Jacob Kowal, Joey Opitz, Sam Zamudio, Jordan Perkins) 1:57.72. 200 FREE – Zach Piech (H) 2:00.62. 200 IM – Zamudio (H) 2:35.12. 50 FREE – Opitz (H) 25.23. DIVING – Logan Opilka (H) 245.60. 100 FLY – Zamudio (H) 1:11.80. 100 FREE – Piech (H) 54.19. 500 FREE – Michael Burns (H) 6:05.90. 200 FREE RELAY – Highland (Kowal, Opitz, Piech, Zamudio) 1:44.22. 100 BACK – Kowal (H) 1:09.78. 100 BREAST – Opitz (H) 1:09.69. 400 FREE RELAY – Highland (Piech, Perkins, Kowal, Burns) 3:54.30.
Girls Swimming
Morton 85, Highland 72
AT HIGHLAND
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Highland (Rachel Krick, Mariana DeSoto, Chloe Churilla, Adhara Black) 2:18.63. 200 FREE – Barbara Haymer (M) 3:09.71. 200 IM – Kirck (H) 2:45.35. 50 FREE – Emma Oney (M) 27.66. DIVING – Aly Baker (H) 136.85. 100 FLY – DeSoto (H) 1:29.66. 100 FREE – Oney (M) 1:02.18. 500 FREE – Black (H) 7:58.75. 200 FREE RELAY – Morton (Estrella Lara, Kerima Tricic, Melissa Dones, Haymer) 3:05.27. 100 BACK – Krick (H) 1:10.75. 100 BREAST – Sara Bell (M) 1:35.26. 400 FREE RELAY – Highland (Krick, Black, Piper Boothe, DeSoto) 4:41.37.
PHOTOS: Porter County Conference girls basketball championship
South Central and Kouts meet for the PCC tournament title
Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_1
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen and Abbie Tomblin celebrate the Satellites' win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts on Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_2
South Central’s Olivia Marks and Abbie Tomblin rush the floor as time expires in the Satellites win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at …
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_3
South Central’s Lauren Bowmar goes past Allison Capouch of Kouts to the basket in the third quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts S…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_4
Lauren Bowmar with Olivia Marks control the rebound away from Kouts’ Allison Capouch and Lyndsey Kobza in the their quarter during the PCC Tou…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_5
Kouts’ Taylor Moyer pressures South Central’s Abbie Tomblin as she shoots in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Satur…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_6
Lyndsey Kobza of Kouts goes past South Central’s Lauren Bowmar to the basket in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Sa…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_7
South Central head coach Ben Anderson talks with Abbie Tomblin during a stoppage in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kout…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_8
Kouts’ Allison Capouch gets an open three pointer in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_9
Lyndsey Kobza of Kouts takes a shot in the second quarter against South Central’s Lauren Bowmar and Sadie Marks during the PCC Tournamant fina…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_10
South Central’s Abbie Tomblin goes up for a shot against Kouts’ Allison Capouch and Taylor Moyer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournaman…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_11
South Central fans cheer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against Kouts at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_12
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen goes up against Kouts’ Lyndsey Kobza at the basket in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kout…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_13
Kouts head coach Ron Kobza directs the Fillies from the bench in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against South Central at Ko…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_14
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen follows Kouts’ Emma Garavalia as she moves the ball in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kou…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_15
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen pulls the ball away from Kouts’ Emma Garavalia as she loses control early in the first quarter during the PCC T…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_16
South Central’s Lauren Bowmar works to strip the ball from Kouts’ Emma Garavalia early in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_17
The Kup sits at center court during warm ups before the start of the girls PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_18
South Central’s Olivia Marks gets her shot off at the basket against Allison Capouch and Emma Garavalia of Kouts in the third fourth quarter d…