agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

  • 0
Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Boys Basketball

Andrean 65, Griffith 37

ANDREAN (16-16-12-21)

Mitchel 18 points, Aiden Austin 30 points, Wright 10 points.

GRIFFITH (8-6-14-9)

Gainni Feaster 9 points (3 assists), Peyton Thomas 8 points (10 rebounds).

Girls Basketball

Culver Academies 56, Marquette 12

MARQUETTE (2-2-8-0)

Ana Blakely 6, Jiselle Chabes 0, Natalie Robinson 4, Addison Johnson 0, Elaine Balling 2, Livia Balling 0. Totals – 5 1-4 12.

CULVER ACADEMIES (14-8-22-12)

Totals – 23 4-4 56.

3-point field goals: Marquette 1 (Blakely); Culver Academies 6. Team fouls: Marquette 3; Culver Academies 10. Fouled out: None.

Michigan City 53, Bowman 38

BOWMAN (4-8-12-14)

Keariana Browder 13, Samaria Freeman 9, Kahlen Robinson 8, Derriauna Woodson 6, Beauti Santiago 2. Total — 38.

MICHIGAN CITY (13-8-23-9)

Jaden Smallwood 15, Ramiirra Anderson 11, Ariana Lemons 9, Abby Bartlett 6, Paulecia Isom 5, DeNasia Stokes 4, Ashanti Sanders 3. Total — 53

Records: Michigan City 6-13, Bowman 7-12.

Gymnastics

Valparaiso 113.300, Lowell 88.650, Hobart 69.400, Morgan Twp. 65.450

AT VALPARAISO

VAULT – Gabi Grisafi (V) 9.700, Kaitlyn Whitaker (MT) 9.150, Sarah Romeo (H) 9.100, Aisha Arias (H) 9.050.

BARS – Grisafi (V) 9.800, Molly Dreher (V) 9.500, Chloe Ochman (V) 9.300, Arias (H) 9.200.

BEAM – Grisafi (V) 9.800, Dreher (V) 9.600, Ochman (V) 9.400, Ione Skafish (V) 9.350.

FLOOR – Grisafi (V) 9.550, Dreher (V) 9.450, Ochman (V) 9.250, T4. Whitaker (MT) 9.200, T4. Allison Rospond (V) 9.200.

ALL-AROUND – Grisafi (V) 38.850, Dreher (V) 37.550, Arias (H) 36.450, Whitaker (MT) 34.200.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Valparaiso 57.800, Hobart 15.100.

Boys Swimming

Highland 125, Morton 43

AT HIGHLAND

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Highland (Jacob Kowal, Joey Opitz, Sam Zamudio, Jordan Perkins) 1:57.72. 200 FREE – Zach Piech (H) 2:00.62. 200 IM – Zamudio (H) 2:35.12. 50 FREE – Opitz (H) 25.23. DIVING – Logan Opilka (H) 245.60. 100 FLY – Zamudio (H) 1:11.80. 100 FREE – Piech (H) 54.19. 500 FREE – Michael Burns (H) 6:05.90. 200 FREE RELAY – Highland (Kowal, Opitz, Piech, Zamudio) 1:44.22. 100 BACK – Kowal (H) 1:09.78. 100 BREAST – Opitz (H) 1:09.69. 400 FREE RELAY – Highland (Piech, Perkins, Kowal, Burns) 3:54.30.

Girls Swimming

Morton 85, Highland 72

AT HIGHLAND

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Highland (Rachel Krick, Mariana DeSoto, Chloe Churilla, Adhara Black) 2:18.63. 200 FREE – Barbara Haymer (M) 3:09.71. 200 IM – Kirck (H) 2:45.35. 50 FREE – Emma Oney (M) 27.66. DIVING – Aly Baker (H) 136.85. 100 FLY – DeSoto (H) 1:29.66. 100 FREE – Oney (M) 1:02.18. 500 FREE – Black (H) 7:58.75. 200 FREE RELAY – Morton (Estrella Lara, Kerima Tricic, Melissa Dones, Haymer) 3:05.27. 100 BACK – Krick (H) 1:10.75. 100 BREAST – Sara Bell (M) 1:35.26. 400 FREE RELAY – Highland (Krick, Black, Piper Boothe, DeSoto) 4:41.37.

PHOTOS: Porter County Conference girls basketball championship

South Central and Kouts meet for the PCC tournament title

Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_1
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_1

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

South Central's Lillian Tolmen and Abbie Tomblin celebrate the Satellites' win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts on Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_2
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_2

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

South Central's Olivia Marks and Abbie Tomblin rush the floor as time expires in the Satellites win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_3
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_3

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

South Central's Lauren Bowmar goes past Allison Capouch of Kouts to the basket in the third quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_4
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_4

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Lauren Bowmar with Olivia Marks control the rebound away from Kouts' Allison Capouch and Lyndsey Kobza in the their quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_5
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_5

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Kouts' Taylor Moyer pressures South Central's Abbie Tomblin as she shoots in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_6
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_6

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Lyndsey Kobza of Kouts goes past South Central's Lauren Bowmar to the basket in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_7
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_7

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

South Central head coach Ben Anderson talks with Abbie Tomblin during a stoppage in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_8
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_8

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Kouts' Allison Capouch gets an open three pointer in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_9
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_9

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Lyndsey Kobza of Kouts takes a shot in the second quarter against South Central's Lauren Bowmar and Sadie Marks during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_10
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_10

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

South Central's Abbie Tomblin goes up for a shot against Kouts' Allison Capouch and Taylor Moyer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_11
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_11

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

South Central fans cheer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against Kouts at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_12
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_12

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

South Central's Lillian Tolmen goes up against Kouts' Lyndsey Kobza at the basket in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_13
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_13

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Kouts head coach Ron Kobza directs the Fillies from the bench in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against South Central at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_14
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_14

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

South Central's Lillian Tolmen follows Kouts' Emma Garavalia as she moves the ball in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_15
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_15

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

South Central's Lillian Tolmen pulls the ball away from Kouts' Emma Garavalia as she loses control early in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_16
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_16

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

South Central's Lauren Bowmar works to strip the ball from Kouts' Emma Garavalia early in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_17
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_17

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

The Kup sits at center court during warm ups before the start of the girls PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_18
Uploaded-images

012322-spt-gbk-pcc_18

  Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

South Central's Olivia Marks gets her shot off at the basket against Allison Capouch and Emma Garavalia of Kouts in the third fourth quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

Gallery

  • Updated
  • 0
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

