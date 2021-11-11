 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021
agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Thursday's Results

Girls Basketball

Andrean 52, Marquette 12

MARQUETTE (8-0-2-2)

Ana Blakely 5, Jiselle Chabes 3, Natalie Robinson 2, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 2, Elania Balling 0, Livia Balling 0. Totals – 5 0-0 12.

ANDREAN (9-14-17-12)

Lindsay Arcella 3, Alivia Delevic 3, Bridget Sherman 2, Lauren Colon 9, Lauryn Swain 9, Madison Walton 7, Tori Allen 15, Sarah Morley-Lozano 3, Emily Ziggelhofer 1. Totals – 19 8-15 52.

3-point field goals: Marquette 2 (Blakely, Chabes); Andrean 6 (Allen 3, Morley-Lozano, Colon, Delevic). Team fouls: Marquette 16, Andrean7. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 0-3.

Griffith 50, EC Central 15

GRIFFITH – Cierra Pipkins 13, Elle Rasberry 4, Marisa Esquivel 22, Peyton Willis 7, Chloe Smith 2, Xya Anderson 2.

Kouts 53, Highland 42

KOUTS (15-12-15-11)

Kobza 6, Ryan 0, Garavala 8, Moyer 2, Capouch 31, Sanders 4, Olivia Miller 2. Totals – 17 16-18 53.

HIGHLAND (14-14-3-14)

Sweezer 0, Reid 17, Barajas 2, Belloso 0, Kinley 3, Frazier 1, Churilla 13, Wilson 9. Totals – 17 7-12 42.

3-point field goals: Kouts 3 (Capouch 3); Highland 3 (Reid 3, Churilla). Team fouls: Kouts 15, Highland 14. Fouled out: Barajas (H).

North Judson 59, Hebron 19

NORTH JUDSON (11-23-14-11)

HEBRON (5-4-6-4)

Sidney Elijah 8, Olivia Pastric 4, Halie Kinkade 2, Maddy Heck 2, Nicole Nilsen 2.

Washington Twp. 67, Hammond Central 31

HAMMOND CENTRAL (15-7-2-7)

Jada Bullard 9, K.J. Bruce 0, Amari Tucker 5, Kinya Riley 10, Aniyah Henry 5, Jantrece Thorpe 2, Emily Reynoso 0, Catherine Haluska 0, Jaelyn Megee 0. Totals – 13 4-12 31.

WASHINGTON TWP. (23-20-22-2)

Jaycee Jackson 5, Clair Klinger 18, Nicole Bunag 0, Josie Whitcomb 2, Megan Gilbert 0, Adie Graf 19, Samantha Bunag 0, Gracie Little 23, Sarah Boby 0. Totals – 23 15-19 67.

3-point field goals: Hammond Central 1 (Tucker); Washington Twp. 6 (Klinger 4, Little 2). Team fouls: Hammond Central 14, Washington Twp. 12. Fouled out: Bullard (HC).

Girls Swimming

Chesterton 135, Highland 31

AT CHESTERTON

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Chesterton (Anna Wheele, Annmarie Easter, Rachel Dildine, Keeley Tharp) 1:55.97. 200 FREE – Kate Caracci (C) 2:04.85. 200 IM – Easter (C) 2:20.96. 50 FREE – Dildine (C) 25.46. DIVING – Gabby Garcia (H) 161.55. 100 FLY – Mia Kirkham (C) 1:01.93. 100 FREE – Alana Jardenil (C) 54.89. 500 FREE – Caracci (C) 5:30.71. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Madelin Billings, Mallory Killosky, Tharp, Caracci) 1:54.00. 100 BACK – Jardenil (C) 1:01.82. 100 BREAST – Easter (C) 1:10.49. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Kirkham, Wheele, Morgan Gear, Jardenil) 3:54.64.

.

Wednesday’s Late Results

Girls Basketball

Boone Grove 43, Hebron 36

HEBRON (4-12-13-7)

Sidney Elijah 15, Gabby Wagoner 12, Olivia Pastrick 3, Maddy Heck 4, Halie Kinkade 2 (5 assists).

BOONE GROVE (9-15-9-10)

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts