Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Thursday's Results
Girls Basketball
Andrean 52, Marquette 12
MARQUETTE (8-0-2-2)
Ana Blakely 5, Jiselle Chabes 3, Natalie Robinson 2, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 2, Elania Balling 0, Livia Balling 0. Totals – 5 0-0 12.
ANDREAN (9-14-17-12)
Lindsay Arcella 3, Alivia Delevic 3, Bridget Sherman 2, Lauren Colon 9, Lauryn Swain 9, Madison Walton 7, Tori Allen 15, Sarah Morley-Lozano 3, Emily Ziggelhofer 1. Totals – 19 8-15 52.
3-point field goals: Marquette 2 (Blakely, Chabes); Andrean 6 (Allen 3, Morley-Lozano, Colon, Delevic). Team fouls: Marquette 16, Andrean7. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 0-3.
Griffith 50, EC Central 15
GRIFFITH – Cierra Pipkins 13, Elle Rasberry 4, Marisa Esquivel 22, Peyton Willis 7, Chloe Smith 2, Xya Anderson 2.
Kouts 53, Highland 42
KOUTS (15-12-15-11)
Kobza 6, Ryan 0, Garavala 8, Moyer 2, Capouch 31, Sanders 4, Olivia Miller 2. Totals – 17 16-18 53.
HIGHLAND (14-14-3-14)
Sweezer 0, Reid 17, Barajas 2, Belloso 0, Kinley 3, Frazier 1, Churilla 13, Wilson 9. Totals – 17 7-12 42.
3-point field goals: Kouts 3 (Capouch 3); Highland 3 (Reid 3, Churilla). Team fouls: Kouts 15, Highland 14. Fouled out: Barajas (H).
North Judson 59, Hebron 19
NORTH JUDSON (11-23-14-11)
HEBRON (5-4-6-4)
Sidney Elijah 8, Olivia Pastric 4, Halie Kinkade 2, Maddy Heck 2, Nicole Nilsen 2.
Washington Twp. 67, Hammond Central 31
HAMMOND CENTRAL (15-7-2-7)
Jada Bullard 9, K.J. Bruce 0, Amari Tucker 5, Kinya Riley 10, Aniyah Henry 5, Jantrece Thorpe 2, Emily Reynoso 0, Catherine Haluska 0, Jaelyn Megee 0. Totals – 13 4-12 31.
WASHINGTON TWP. (23-20-22-2)
Jaycee Jackson 5, Clair Klinger 18, Nicole Bunag 0, Josie Whitcomb 2, Megan Gilbert 0, Adie Graf 19, Samantha Bunag 0, Gracie Little 23, Sarah Boby 0. Totals – 23 15-19 67.
3-point field goals: Hammond Central 1 (Tucker); Washington Twp. 6 (Klinger 4, Little 2). Team fouls: Hammond Central 14, Washington Twp. 12. Fouled out: Bullard (HC).
Girls Swimming
Chesterton 135, Highland 31
AT CHESTERTON
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Chesterton (Anna Wheele, Annmarie Easter, Rachel Dildine, Keeley Tharp) 1:55.97. 200 FREE – Kate Caracci (C) 2:04.85. 200 IM – Easter (C) 2:20.96. 50 FREE – Dildine (C) 25.46. DIVING – Gabby Garcia (H) 161.55. 100 FLY – Mia Kirkham (C) 1:01.93. 100 FREE – Alana Jardenil (C) 54.89. 500 FREE – Caracci (C) 5:30.71. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Madelin Billings, Mallory Killosky, Tharp, Caracci) 1:54.00. 100 BACK – Jardenil (C) 1:01.82. 100 BREAST – Easter (C) 1:10.49. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Kirkham, Wheele, Morgan Gear, Jardenil) 3:54.64.
Wednesday’s Late Results
Girls Basketball
Boone Grove 43, Hebron 36
HEBRON (4-12-13-7)
Sidney Elijah 15, Gabby Wagoner 12, Olivia Pastrick 3, Maddy Heck 4, Halie Kinkade 2 (5 assists).
BOONE GROVE (9-15-9-10)
