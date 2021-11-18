Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Nov. 18, and late results from Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

Girls Basketball
Hebron 50, Whiting 21
HEBRON (13-11-15-11)
Sidney Elijah 19, Bella Bowgren 13, Nicole Nilsen 7, Maddy Heck 5, Paige Rokosz 4, Gabby Wagoner 2.
WHITING (4-10-2-5)
Valparaiso 69, Griffith 29
GRIFFITH (9-13-1-5)
Cierra Pipkins 7, Elle Rasperry 4, Marisa Esquivel 17, Xya Anderson 1.
VALPO (29-11-16-13)
Bo Ayangade 15, Becca Gerdt 14.
Boys Bowling
TF South 2,125, Shepard 2,010
TF SOUTH – Mike Chancey 523 series, 268 game; Jacobi Morton 279 game.
Wednesday’s Late Results
Girls Basketball
Bobby Bolton Tournament
At Richards High School
Oak Lawn 56, TF South 53
TF SOUTH
Jaiden Thompson 16, Saniyah Payton 12.
RECORD — TF South 0-2.
