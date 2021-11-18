 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Nov. 18, and late results from Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Nov. 18, and late results from Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Girls Basketball

Hebron 50, Whiting 21

HEBRON (13-11-15-11)

Sidney Elijah 19, Bella Bowgren 13, Nicole Nilsen 7, Maddy Heck 5, Paige Rokosz 4, Gabby Wagoner 2.

WHITING (4-10-2-5)

Valparaiso 69, Griffith 29

GRIFFITH (9-13-1-5)

Cierra Pipkins 7, Elle Rasperry 4, Marisa Esquivel 17, Xya Anderson 1.

VALPO (29-11-16-13)

Bo Ayangade 15, Becca Gerdt 14.

Boys Bowling

TF South 2,125, Shepard 2,010

TF SOUTH – Mike Chancey 523 series, 268 game; Jacobi Morton 279 game.

Wednesday’s Late Results

Girls Basketball

Bobby Bolton Tournament

At Richards High School

Oak Lawn 56, TF South 53

TF SOUTH

Jaiden Thompson 16, Saniyah Payton 12.

RECORD — TF South 0-2.

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts