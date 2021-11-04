Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

Thursday's Results
Girls Basketball
SB Adams 49, Marquette 37
MARQUETTE (12-4-6-15)
Jiselle Chabes 15, Ana Blakely 12, Natalie Robinson 6, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elaina Balling 2, Livia Balling 2. Totals – 16 2-4 37.
SB ADAMS (18-9-13-9)
Totals – 19 5-9 49.
3-point field goals: Marquette 3 (Chabes 3); SB Adams 6. Team fouls: Marquette 10, SB Adams 8. Fouled out: None.
Wednesday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Michigan City 60, Hobart 37
HOBART (11-2-16-8)
Hallie Pendleton 0, Cailey Weber 0, Madelyn Burton 2, Jesse Neace 9, Amarea Donald 3, Nikolina Latinovic 5, Asia Donald 18. Totals – 13 10 37.
MICHIGAN CITY (10-12-16-22)
Totals – 27 5 60.
