Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021
Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

Andrean

Andrean players watch as their teammates get their runner-up medals after the Class A state championship on Saturday.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Thursday's Results

Girls Basketball

SB Adams 49, Marquette 37

MARQUETTE (12-4-6-15)

Jiselle Chabes 15, Ana Blakely 12, Natalie Robinson 6, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elaina Balling 2, Livia Balling 2. Totals – 16 2-4 37.

SB ADAMS (18-9-13-9)

Totals – 19 5-9 49.

3-point field goals: Marquette 3 (Chabes 3); SB Adams 6. Team fouls: Marquette 10, SB Adams 8. Fouled out: None.

Wednesday's Late Results

Girls Basketball

Michigan City 60, Hobart 37

HOBART (11-2-16-8)

Hallie Pendleton 0, Cailey Weber 0, Madelyn Burton 2, Jesse Neace 9, Amarea Donald 3, Nikolina Latinovic 5, Asia Donald 18. Totals – 13 10 37.

MICHIGAN CITY (10-12-16-22)

Totals – 27 5 60.

