Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021
Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

Merrillville vs Valparaiso football

Merrillville's Payton Young tries to escape Valparaiso's Nolan Johnson's grasp on Friday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Girls Tennis

Illinois State

DOUBLES

Championship (First Round)

Rachel Abraham/Maeve Paris (Fenwick) d. Sierra Schassburger/Abigail Yock (Marian Catholic) 6-1, 6-1

Consolation (First Round)

Maggie Feely-Krithi Kandury (Normal) d. Schassburger/Yock (Marian Catholic) 6-4, 6-0.

Girls Volleyball

Marian Catholic 25-25, Homewood-Flossmoor 19-21

AT HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR

MARIAN CATHOLIC – Lexi Jackson 8 kills; Mila Popovic 3 aces, 6 digs, 24 passes; Sara Johnson 7 kills; Erica Sledge 3 kills, 17 assists.

RECORDS – Marian Catholic 17-15.

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

