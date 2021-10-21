Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

Girls Tennis
Illinois State
DOUBLES
Championship (First Round)
Rachel Abraham/Maeve Paris (Fenwick) d. Sierra Schassburger/Abigail Yock (Marian Catholic) 6-1, 6-1
Consolation (First Round)
Maggie Feely-Krithi Kandury (Normal) d. Schassburger/Yock (Marian Catholic) 6-4, 6-0.
Girls Volleyball
Marian Catholic 25-25, Homewood-Flossmoor 19-21
AT HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR
MARIAN CATHOLIC – Lexi Jackson 8 kills; Mila Popovic 3 aces, 6 digs, 24 passes; Sara Johnson 7 kills; Erica Sledge 3 kills, 17 assists.
RECORDS – Marian Catholic 17-15.
