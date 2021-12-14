Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Chesterton 85, EC Central 50
EC CENTRAL (5-15-15-15)
CHESTERTON (26-17-26-16)
Travis Grayson 16 points, Carson Parrish 14 points.
Valparaiso 71, 21st Century 55
21ST CENTURY (7-17-17-14)
Cross 2, Williamson 11, Floyd 8, Foley 6, Patten 0, Williams 0, Cast 4, Moss 16, McCeader 8. Totals – 24 2-8 55.
VALPARAISO (17-14-21-19)
Hazlett 10, Brooks 3, Flynn 5, Walls 8, McCall 2, Smiley 7, Dalton 17, Jones 19, Kuka 0. Totals – 26 10-12 71.
3-point field goals: 21st Century 5-10 (Williamson, Foley 2, Moss 2); Valparaiso 9-18 (Hazlett, Brooks, Flynn, Smiley, Dalton 3, Jones 2, ). Team fouls: 21st Century 15, Valparaiso 11. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Hobart 66, Illiana Christian 37
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (8-11-10-8)
Fay 4, Olthof 11, Mulder 0, VanderZee 0, West 4, Dykstra 0, Evers 6, Davis 0, DeJong 2, Scott 2, VanRyn 8, VanProoyen 0, Smit 0. Totals – 14 8-14 37.
HOBART (28-18-14-6)
Ortiz 12, Logan 0, Knight 0, Pendleton 0, Weber 0, Burton 0, Neace 3, Amarea Donald 8, Sanchez 5, Latinovic 8, Asia Donald 26, Leonard 4. Totals – 27 7-15 66.
3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 1 (Olthof); Hobart 5 (Ortiz 2, Neace, Sanchez, Asia Donald). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 14, Hobart 13. Fouled out: None.
Lowell 41, Kouts 39
KOUTS (4-10-14-11)
Ally Capouch 17, Macie Sanders 2, Kourtney Lockett 0, Emma Garavalia 16, Taylor Moyer 2, Olivia Miller 2. Totals — 14 7-17 39.
LOWELL (14-7-6-14)
Olivia Perlick 0, Payton Gard 6, Kahlan Krucina 3, Kaylee Chavez 24, Alee Eaker 6, Lillian Richardson 0, Abigail Porch 2, Braelyn Carter 0, Olivia Tully 0. Totals — 14 7-9 41.
3-point field goals: Kouts 4 (Capouch 2, Garavalia 2); Lowell 6 (Chavez 3, Gard 2, Eaker). Team fouls: Kouts 8, Lowell 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Lowell 9-2, Kouts 9-4.
Marquette 56, Victory Christian 22
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (4-5-5-8)
Anne Penner 0, Ellen Penner 2, Amaleou Goetz 0, Anna Weber 12, Jaz Streeter 0, Austyn Montesano 2, Katey Decker 2, Hannah Coleman 0, Crystal Centifanto 4. Totals – 9 4-7 22.
MAQUETTE (21-11-15-9)
Ana Blakely 17, Jiselle Chabes 13, Natalie Robinson 14, Addison Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elania Balling 6, Livia Balling 4, Saniya Singh 0, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 22 10-22 56.
3-point field goals: Victory Christian 0; Marquette 2 (Chabes 2). Team fouls: Victory Christian 16, Marquette 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 6-6.
Score only: Bloom 50, TF North 40
Boys Bowling
TF South 1975, Evergreen Park 1914
AT EVERGREEN PARK
TF SOUTH — Ethan Modjeski 240.
Boys Swimming
Chesterton 127, Valparaiso 58
AT CHESTERTON
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Chesterton (Alejandro Kincaid, Aidan Tharp, Scottie Pejic, Gavin Nagdeman) 1:36.64. 200 FREE – Gabe Eschbach (C) 1:45.20. 200 IM – Tharp (C) 1:59.24. 50 FREE – Pejic (C) 21.99. DIVING – Lucas Lauzon (C) 222.80. 100 FLY – Kincaid (C) 50.60. 100 FREE – Nagdeman (C) 50.03. 500 FREE – Eschbach (C) 4:48.56. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Tharp, Daniel Streeter, Pejic, Eschbach) 1:28.79. 100 BACK – Kincaid (C) 51.04. 100 BREAST – Jonah Lee (V) 1:01.38. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Luke Wheele, Streeter, Nagdeman, Kincaid) 3:20.20.
Girls Swimming
Chesterton 123, Valparaiso 63
AT CHESTERTON
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Chesterton (Olivia Piunti, Alana Jardenil, Mia Kirkham, Veronika Ozimek) 1:50.74. 200 FREE – Rachel Dildine (C) 1:58.61. 200 IM – Jardenil (C) 2:10.45. 50 FREE – Ozimek (C) 24.68. DIVING – Reagan Williams (V) 215.20. 100 FLY – Dildine (C) 58.53. 100 FREE – Ozimek (C) 53.62. 500 FREE – Andi Grasch (V) 5:21.85. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Annmarie Easter, Dildine, Mallory Killosky, Ozimek) 1:43.66. 100 BACK – Piunti (C) 1:02.25. 100 BREAST – Jardenil (C) 1:05.90. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Dildine, Kirkham, Piunti, Jardenil) 3:49.45.
Monday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Oak Lawn Invitational
Lockport 43, TF South 31
TF SOUTH — Saniyah Payton 10 points
