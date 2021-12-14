 Skip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Chesterton 85, EC Central 50

EC CENTRAL (5-15-15-15)

CHESTERTON (26-17-26-16)

Travis Grayson 16 points, Carson Parrish 14 points.

Valparaiso 71, 21st Century 55

21ST CENTURY (7-17-17-14)

Cross 2, Williamson 11, Floyd 8, Foley 6, Patten 0, Williams 0, Cast 4, Moss 16, McCeader 8. Totals – 24 2-8 55.

VALPARAISO (17-14-21-19)

Hazlett 10, Brooks 3, Flynn 5, Walls 8, McCall 2, Smiley 7, Dalton 17, Jones 19, Kuka 0. Totals – 26 10-12 71.

3-point field goals: 21st Century 5-10 (Williamson, Foley 2, Moss 2); Valparaiso 9-18 (Hazlett, Brooks, Flynn, Smiley, Dalton 3, Jones 2, ). Team fouls: 21st Century 15, Valparaiso 11. Fouled out: None.

Girls Basketball

Hobart 66, Illiana Christian 37

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (8-11-10-8)

Fay 4, Olthof 11, Mulder 0, VanderZee 0, West 4, Dykstra 0, Evers 6, Davis 0, DeJong 2, Scott 2, VanRyn 8, VanProoyen 0, Smit 0. Totals – 14 8-14 37.

HOBART (28-18-14-6)

Ortiz 12, Logan 0, Knight 0, Pendleton 0, Weber 0, Burton 0, Neace 3, Amarea Donald 8, Sanchez 5, Latinovic 8, Asia Donald 26, Leonard 4. Totals – 27 7-15 66.

3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 1 (Olthof); Hobart 5 (Ortiz 2, Neace, Sanchez, Asia Donald). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 14, Hobart 13. Fouled out: None.

Lowell 41, Kouts 39

KOUTS (4-10-14-11)

Ally Capouch 17, Macie Sanders 2, Kourtney Lockett 0, Emma Garavalia 16, Taylor Moyer 2, Olivia Miller 2. Totals — 14 7-17 39.

LOWELL (14-7-6-14)

Olivia Perlick 0, Payton Gard 6, Kahlan Krucina 3, Kaylee Chavez 24, Alee Eaker 6, Lillian Richardson 0, Abigail Porch 2, Braelyn Carter 0, Olivia Tully 0. Totals — 14 7-9 41.

3-point field goals: Kouts 4 (Capouch 2, Garavalia 2); Lowell 6 (Chavez 3, Gard 2, Eaker). Team fouls: Kouts 8, Lowell 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Lowell 9-2, Kouts 9-4.

Marquette 56, Victory Christian 22

VICTORY CHRISTIAN (4-5-5-8)

Anne Penner 0, Ellen Penner 2, Amaleou Goetz 0, Anna Weber 12, Jaz Streeter 0, Austyn Montesano 2, Katey Decker 2, Hannah Coleman 0, Crystal Centifanto 4. Totals – 9 4-7 22.

MAQUETTE (21-11-15-9)

Ana Blakely 17, Jiselle Chabes 13, Natalie Robinson 14, Addison Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elania Balling 6, Livia Balling 4, Saniya Singh 0, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 22 10-22 56.

3-point field goals: Victory Christian 0; Marquette 2 (Chabes 2). Team fouls: Victory Christian 16, Marquette 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 6-6.

Score only: Bloom 50, TF North 40

Boys Bowling

TF South 1975, Evergreen Park 1914

AT EVERGREEN PARK

TF SOUTH — Ethan Modjeski 240.

Boys Swimming

Chesterton 127, Valparaiso 58

AT CHESTERTON

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Chesterton (Alejandro Kincaid, Aidan Tharp, Scottie Pejic, Gavin Nagdeman) 1:36.64. 200 FREE – Gabe Eschbach (C) 1:45.20. 200 IM – Tharp (C) 1:59.24. 50 FREE – Pejic (C) 21.99. DIVING – Lucas Lauzon (C) 222.80. 100 FLY – Kincaid (C) 50.60. 100 FREE – Nagdeman (C) 50.03. 500 FREE – Eschbach (C) 4:48.56. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Tharp, Daniel Streeter, Pejic, Eschbach) 1:28.79. 100 BACK – Kincaid (C) 51.04. 100 BREAST – Jonah Lee (V) 1:01.38. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Luke Wheele, Streeter, Nagdeman, Kincaid) 3:20.20.

Girls Swimming

Chesterton 123, Valparaiso 63

AT CHESTERTON

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Chesterton (Olivia Piunti, Alana Jardenil, Mia Kirkham, Veronika Ozimek) 1:50.74. 200 FREE – Rachel Dildine (C) 1:58.61. 200 IM – Jardenil (C) 2:10.45. 50 FREE – Ozimek (C) 24.68. DIVING – Reagan Williams (V) 215.20. 100 FLY – Dildine (C) 58.53. 100 FREE – Ozimek (C) 53.62. 500 FREE – Andi Grasch (V) 5:21.85. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Annmarie Easter, Dildine, Mallory Killosky, Ozimek) 1:43.66. 100 BACK – Piunti (C) 1:02.25. 100 BREAST – Jardenil (C) 1:05.90. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Dildine, Kirkham, Piunti, Jardenil) 3:49.45.

.

Monday's Late Results

Girls Basketball

Oak Lawn Invitational

Lockport 43, TF South 31

TF SOUTH — Saniyah Payton 10 points

